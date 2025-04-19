Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Students placed Styrofoam Frank Zappa over Chopin in college prank, leaving long-term mystery

It took a whole lot of effort.

frank zappa, frederic chopin, Pomona College, pranks, music

Two students pulled off a classic college prank involving a Styrofoam Frank Zappa.

Photo credit: Helge Øverås via Wikimedia Commons (Frank Zappa), Photo credit: Canva (Frederic Chopin)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedApr 19, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

From satirical concept albums to musical parodies, Frank Zappa was famously pro-silliness. (He even released a live LP with the seemingly rhetorical title Does Humor Belong in Music?) So if anyone would have appreciated a good concert-hall prank, it was him. Perhaps the greatest ever occurred in the spring of 1975, when two clever students at Pomona College created a bust of Zappa’s face using papier-mâché and Styrofoam—then used it to cover up the revered visage of Romantic composer Frédéric Chopin.

The identity of these culprits—and their surprisingly detailed methodology—remained a mystery for almost four decades, until, following a series of reports, they came forward with the full story in 2012. The reveal can be traced back to a passing comment during a speech by Cameron Munter, then a U.S. ambassador to Pakistan, who cited a pair of high school students "who shall remain nameless." The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin then dug further into the tale, uncovering some more details, before the real pranksters—John Irvine and Greg Johnson, math majors from the college’s 1976 class—revealed the full truth to Pomona College Magazine.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

According to Setlist.fm, Frank Zappa played two shows at Pomona on April 11, 1975, holding court at Bridges Auditorium (nicknamed "Big Bridges"). The venue was decorated with the faces of five classic composers, and once Irvine and Johnson heard about the upcoming show, they decided that Zappa should join their elite company. "We were looking up at the front of Big Bridges and said, ‘Well, gosh, he should have his name up there,’" Irvine told the publication.

Realizing that quirky reality took two weeks of detailed planning and labor. They had to get on the roof of an adjacent gymnasium, bridge the four-foot gap with a ladder, and do some climbing—a move that Irvine later described as "stupid." After measuring out their dimensions and brushing off some friends who spotted their high jinks, the duo decided to cover up Chopin with their ramshackle masterpiece. ("I’m not big on the Romantics," Irvine said. "I would never cover up Beethoven or Bach.")

frank GIFGiphy

The students created their tribute using Styrofoam, papier-mâché, and an aluminum frame, with Zappa’s face on one end and a pot leaf on the other. The final piece was impressively massive, weighing somewhere between 60 and 70 pounds, so it was easy to spot. Campus officials reportedly took down their work after a few days, but the legend of their irreverence stayed alive over the decades—as did Irvine and Johnson’s friendship. The story has also become an essential part of Pomona College lore, even warranting an entry on their official timeline under the title "The Great Zappa Prank."

If only we knew if Zappa got to see their handiwork. Ironically, the late guitarist-composer appears to have enjoyed the music of the man whose face his replaced. In an interview reportedly conducted some time in 1984, he talked about how his music taste included a lot of classical: "Well, what I do is I take cassettes with me on the road because sometimes you're sitting in the hotel room and you just want to listen to something, but what I take is not rock and roll," he said. "I like Chopin. I have Purcell. I have Webern. I have Varèse. I have Bulgarian music. I don't listen to rock and roll."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

frank zappapomona collegeclassical musicrock starspranksstudentsclassic composersmysterieshumormusic

The Latest

robert plant, john bonham, led zeppelin, grief, all my love
Culture

Robert Plant's friendship with John Bonham helped him through the grief of losing his son

kebab shop, man, kebab
Culture

Trans man's joy from being called "bossman" in kebab shop gets perfect response from other guys

frank zappa, frederic chopin, Pomona College, pranks, music
Culture

Students placed Styrofoam Frank Zappa over Chopin in college prank, leaving long-term mystery

Once forgotten, a photographer of New York’s glittering downtown finally gets her due
Culture

Once forgotten, a photographer of New York’s glittering downtown finally gets her due

More For You

benson boone, singer, music, pop, coachella, queen

Benson Boone.

pt.m.wikipedia.org

Through singer Benson Boone, Freddie Mercury was alive and well at Coachella

It’s hard to duplicate one of the greatest performers of all time, but singer Benson Boone made a glorious homage to Freddie Mercury this past weekend at Coachella. He garnered a seal of approval from Queen’s own Brian May, who also played guitar with him onstage.

Boone, who’s become a Grammy-nominated pop sensation with his song “Beautiful Things” and epic on-stage flips, first found the spotlight with an appearance on American Idol, though he later left the show of his own volition and instead rose to fame sharing music on TikTok. His new album, American Heart, arrives June 20. Though already a force to be reckoned with, Boone wasn’t about to slow down: he took to the stage during his Coachella set with a performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” accompanied by Brian May.

Keep ReadingShow less
black hole, hawking radiation, simulated black hole, quantum gravity, event horizon, physics experiment, space science, relativity vs quantum mechanics, lab-created black hole, University of Amsterdam

Visualization of a black hole

Photo via Canva

Scientists created a black hole in a lab to test a theory—then it started glowing

Black holes are among the most mysterious objects NASA has ever studied—so dense, they warp spacetime and trap even light. In an effort to better understand them, scientists have begun simulating black holes in laboratory settings. According to Science Alert, these black hole analogs replicate the theoretical radiation real black holes might emit, allowing researchers to study the phenomenon in greater detail.

These scientists have used a chain of atoms in a single file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole and experienced what is known as the "Hawking radiation." The phenomenon can be described as particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.

Keep ReadingShow less
radiohead, thom yorke, concert, music fans, lyrics

When he forgot some lyrics on stage, Thom Yorke sought a fan's help—and then sang the wrong words.

Photo credit: Wonker via Wikimedia Commons, with Reddit comment

When Radiohead's Thom Yorke forgot his lyrics, a fan tried to help—but gave him the wrong words

It’s truly embarrassing to forget your lyrics on stage, but Radiohead’s Thom Yorke made an even more complicated—and hilarious—musical mistake back in 2010. Playing the Fox Theater in Oakland, California with his band Atoms for Peace, he dusted off the 1997 Radiohead classic "Airbag" for a solo-acoustic encore performance. There were a couple innocent hiccups that now live forever on the Internet.

As you can see in the below fan video, everything starts as planned, with Yorke strumming his way through the song’s first verse and chorus. But around the 1:46 mark, he appears to go temporarily blank, stopping the tune to gaze around the theater. It’s unclear from the footage exactly what happens next, but he walks closer to the crowd, hunches down for a few seconds, returns to the microphone, and laughs through a comment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eric Idle, The Beatles, Monty Python, humor, George Harrison

Eric Idle says The Beatles were "just as funny" as Monty Python.

Photo credit: Conan O'Brien YouTube screenshot (Eric Idle), The Beatles YouTube screenshot (The Beatles)

Eric Idle says this classic Beatles moment shows they were 'just as funny' as Monty Python

The Beatles’ cultural impact extends beyond music into film, TV, fashion, literature, and even comedy. And if you ask Eric Idle, member of the influential British comedy troupe Monty Python, the band’s sharp wit was crucial to ushering in the Beatlemania craze in America. He even argues that The Beatles (John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr) were equally funny to his own crew.

"When The Beatles first arrived in America, what made everybody love them is they were funny," he said on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast. "There was this guy called Ringo with a big nose, a funny name, the funny haircuts. Everybody knew Ringo first. That’s the first name they knew. But it was their humor at the airport conference that broke them in America—I’m convinced of it. In a way, they were just as funny as we were.

Keep ReadingShow less
history, dinosaurs, paleontology, early humans, petroglyphs, footsteps, spirituality

An ancient petroglyph is opening up the possibility that early humans knew more about dinosaurs than we thought.

Renan Rodrigues Chandu and Pedro Arcanjo José Feitosa, and the Casa Grande boys | Canva

Stunning 9,000-year-old rock carvings suggest ancient people may have studied dinosaur tracks

Researchers in Brazil have uncovered a remarkable discovery that spans across millennia—dinosaur footprints found alongside ancient rock art dating back over 9,000 years. This significant find occurred in Serrote do Letreiro, located in the Sousa Basin, and the research has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The study, led by Leonardo P. Troiano, Heloísa B. dos Santos, Tito Aureliano, and Aline M. Ghilardi, suggests that prehistoric hunter-gatherers in Brazil created mysterious rock art designs—known as petroglyphs—next to dinosaur footprints. These findings offer valuable insights into the intersection of paleontology and archaeology, particularly at the Serrote site.

Keep ReadingShow less
cat, orange cat, heroic pet, pets, cats, heroes

Some heroes wear orange.

pxhere.com

How Trident the cat saved his family, proving some heroes wear orange

Orange cats have become a meme over the last few years, known for the “orange cat behavior” that often calls into question their number of brain cells. In fact, there’s an entire subreddit with 805K members called r/OneOrangeBraincell dedicated to their delightful derpiness. However, sometimes out of that derpiness comes something more. The amazing Trident the cat recently proved that while not all heroes wear capes, some heroes do wear orange.

Alana Falk, Trident’s mom, shuts the door to her bedroom at night. Sometimes Trident, whose fur appears as a dapper orange and white tuxedo with little white socks, will want to come in for “one more pet,” Newsweekreports. What would typically start as a request for “one more pet” quickly escalated one night, however. Trident was “meowing, scratching at the door, and trying to get in,” Falk wrote on TikTok in a video that now has over 276K views. Trident refused to let his owners sleep. Seeing this was unusual, Falk got up to open the door. Trident practically fell inside the room with all the vigor of his scratching and meowing, and ran to the stairs, still meowing, Falk shared. She realized shortly after that something in the house wasn’t right. There was a burning chemical smell in the house that hadn’t been there when Falk and her husband went to bed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rick Wakeman, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford, Trevor Rabin

Rick Wakeman turned Yes' Rock Hall induction into a hilarious stand-up comedy set.

Photo credit: Screenshots from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame YouTube video

Rick Wakeman turned Yes' 2017 Rock Hall induction into a hilarious, raunchy stand-up set

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is typically known for flashes of big-deal inspiration: tearful speeches, one-off supergroup performances, broken-up bands reuniting after decades, iconic artists paying tribute to late collaborators. But one of the Hall’s most memorable moments was born out of irreverence. Progressive rock giants Yes were inducted in 2017, and keyboardist Rick Wakeman flipped the format on its head, delivering six minutes of hilarious (and often raunchy) comedy that basically functions like a stand-up set.

Wakeman took the microphone after more conventional comments from Yes members past and present: singer Jon Anderson, guitarist Trevor Rabin, drummer Alan White, and guitarist Steve Howe, the latter of whom read prepared remarks that seemed to aim for rock grandeur. "Nothing can take away the response we’ve gotten from our fans, who obviously have a different ear from the general music lovers, fortunately for us," he said. It offered a perfect tonal contrast to Wakeman’s six-minute onslaught of silliness.

Keep ReadingShow less
drag queens, drag show, Texas A&M, free speech, drag

Melaka Mystika, guest host of Texas A&M's Draggieland, entertains the crowd

Faith Cooper

How a Texas A&M drag show advocated for free speech and won

Since it first began in 2020, the annual drag pageant Draggieland at Texas A&M’s College Station campus has regularly sold out their 750-seat campus theatre. This year, however, they almost didn’t get the chance.

At the end of February, the Texas A&M Board of Regents declared it would no longer be allowing drag performances on campus. “The Board finds that it is inconsistent with the System’s mission and core values of its Universities, including the value of respect for others, to allow Special Event Venues of the Universities to be used for drag shows,” it wrote. “The Board finds that Drag Show events are likely to create or contribute to a hostile environment for women.” It continued on to share its acknowledgement of the president’s Executive Order that “the federal government shall not promote gender ideology” and "federal funds shall not be used to promote gender ideology” and if they allowed drag shows on campus they “may be” violating these orders since the university receives federal funding. It meant that Draggieland, despite being student-funded and not university-funded, would be canceled.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025