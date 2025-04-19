Through singer Benson Boone, Freddie Mercury was alive and well at Coachella

It’s hard to duplicate one of the greatest performers of all time, but singer Benson Boone made a glorious homage to Freddie Mercury this past weekend at Coachella. He garnered a seal of approval from Queen’s own Brian May, who also played guitar with him onstage.

Boone, who’s become a Grammy-nominated pop sensation with his song “ Beautiful Things ” and epic on-stage flips , first found the spotlight with an appearance on American Idol, though he later left the show of his own volition and instead rose to fame sharing music on TikTok. His new album, American Heart, arrives June 20. Though already a force to be reckoned with, Boone wasn’t about to slow down: he took to the stage during his Coachella set with a performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” accompanied by Brian May.

As Boone walked out in a majestic cape, a choir all in white began the song and with the lyrics “Is this the real life…” the crowd exploded. Boone sat down at the piano and played, putting his own spin on the classic, then removed the cape to reveal a signature jumpsuit and one of those wild flips off of the piano. Brian May joined him, rising up from the back of the stage. Coachella has been the site of many viral performances over the years, and with this homage to Freddie Mercury and Queen Boone’s became another. Not only did he leave his mark on the festival, he also reminded audiences of Mercury’s resplendence.

May was delighted to be participating, writing on Instagram in the days leading up to the performance that Boone “will shake the world. Trust me!” Indeed, their performance spread like wildfire across the Internet, from Entertainment Weekly to the L.A. Times and countless others. While some viewers tried to compare the two singers, many praised the duo for honoring Mercury’s legacy. “I bet Freddie would just be smiling that his music is still making such an impact,” one commenter shared . “Freddy is magical and Benson is too, this is not a contest!!! Each is [unique] in his own right. This is an honest tribute to a legend. Respect!!” said another.

It was an important show for Brian May, too, who recently experienced a “ minor stroke ” last September, according to Entertainment Weekly, losing for a short time the full function of his left arm. His faculties have been restored, however, and he was able to get up and shred on the Coachella stage. “I'm still reeling from last night at Coachella,” May wrote on Instagram the next day. “Thanks to all of you folks who made it feel so special --- you know who you are!!!! And this particular way of concluding Bohemian Rhapsody will be hard to beat in the years to come!!! Thanks. And for Benson and his entire team, I have no words. I'm awestruck.”

Boone was equally as ecstatic. “I am so proud to have been a part of this show. @brianmayforreal I have no words. You are easily one of the most legendary musicians of all time and I cannot thank you enough for coming out,” he wrote on Instagram.

For Boone, who’s just starting his career, and May, lead guitarist of Queen, it became a night to not just wow the crowds at Coachella, but to keep alive the fire of Freddie Mercury, Queen, and rock and roll.