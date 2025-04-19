Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Through singer Benson Boone, Freddie Mercury was alive and well at Coachella

Complete with Brian May cameo.

benson boone, singer, music, pop, coachella, queen

Benson Boone.

pt.m.wikipedia.org
Elyssa Goodman
By Elyssa GoodmanApr 19, 2025
Elyssa Goodman

See Full Bio

It’s hard to duplicate one of the greatest performers of all time, but singer Benson Boone made a glorious homage to Freddie Mercury this past weekend at Coachella. He garnered a seal of approval from Queen’s own Brian May, who also played guitar with him onstage.

Boone, who’s become a Grammy-nominated pop sensation with his song “Beautiful Things” and epic on-stage flips, first found the spotlight with an appearance on American Idol, though he later left the show of his own volition and instead rose to fame sharing music on TikTok. His new album, American Heart, arrives June 20. Though already a force to be reckoned with, Boone wasn’t about to slow down: he took to the stage during his Coachella set with a performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” accompanied by Brian May.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

As Boone walked out in a majestic cape, a choir all in white began the song and with the lyrics “Is this the real life…” the crowd exploded. Boone sat down at the piano and played, putting his own spin on the classic, then removed the cape to reveal a signature jumpsuit and one of those wild flips off of the piano. Brian May joined him, rising up from the back of the stage. Coachella has been the site of many viral performances over the years, and with this homage to Freddie Mercury and Queen Boone’s became another. Not only did he leave his mark on the festival, he also reminded audiences of Mercury’s resplendence.

May was delighted to be participating, writing on Instagram in the days leading up to the performance that Boone “will shake the world. Trust me!” Indeed, their performance spread like wildfire across the Internet, from Entertainment Weekly to the L.A. Times and countless others. While some viewers tried to compare the two singers, many praised the duo for honoring Mercury’s legacy. “I bet Freddie would just be smiling that his music is still making such an impact,” one commenter shared. “Freddy is magical and Benson is too, this is not a contest!!! Each is [unique] in his own right. This is an honest tribute to a legend. Respect!!” said another.

It was an important show for Brian May, too, who recently experienced a “minor stroke” last September, according to Entertainment Weekly, losing for a short time the full function of his left arm. His faculties have been restored, however, and he was able to get up and shred on the Coachella stage. “I'm still reeling from last night at Coachella,” May wrote on Instagram the next day. “Thanks to all of you folks who made it feel so special --- you know who you are!!!! And this particular way of concluding Bohemian Rhapsody will be hard to beat in the years to come!!! Thanks. And for Benson and his entire team, I have no words. I'm awestruck.”

Boone was equally as ecstatic. “I am so proud to have been a part of this show. @brianmayforreal I have no words. You are easily one of the most legendary musicians of all time and I cannot thank you enough for coming out,” he wrote on Instagram.

For Boone, who’s just starting his career, and May, lead guitarist of Queen, it became a night to not just wow the crowds at Coachella, but to keep alive the fire of Freddie Mercury, Queen, and rock and roll.

beautiful thingsbenson boonebohemian rhapsodybrian maycoachellafreddie mercurymusicperformancequeenrock and roll

The Latest

robert plant, john bonham, led zeppelin, grief, all my love
Culture

Robert Plant's friendship with John Bonham helped him through the grief of losing his son

kebab shop, man, kebab
Culture

Trans man's joy from being called "bossman" in kebab shop gets perfect response from other guys

frank zappa, frederic chopin, Pomona College, pranks, music
Culture

Students placed Styrofoam Frank Zappa over Chopin in college prank, leaving long-term mystery

Once forgotten, a photographer of New York’s glittering downtown finally gets her due
Culture

Once forgotten, a photographer of New York’s glittering downtown finally gets her due

More For You

black hole, hawking radiation, simulated black hole, quantum gravity, event horizon, physics experiment, space science, relativity vs quantum mechanics, lab-created black hole, University of Amsterdam

Visualization of a black hole

Photo via Canva

Scientists created a black hole in a lab to test a theory—then it started glowing

Black holes are among the most mysterious objects NASA has ever studied—so dense, they warp spacetime and trap even light. In an effort to better understand them, scientists have begun simulating black holes in laboratory settings. According to Science Alert, these black hole analogs replicate the theoretical radiation real black holes might emit, allowing researchers to study the phenomenon in greater detail.

These scientists have used a chain of atoms in a single file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole and experienced what is known as the "Hawking radiation." The phenomenon can be described as particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.

Keep ReadingShow less
radiohead, thom yorke, concert, music fans, lyrics

When he forgot some lyrics on stage, Thom Yorke sought a fan's help—and then sang the wrong words.

Photo credit: Wonker via Wikimedia Commons, with Reddit comment

When Radiohead's Thom Yorke forgot his lyrics, a fan tried to help—but gave him the wrong words

It’s truly embarrassing to forget your lyrics on stage, but Radiohead’s Thom Yorke made an even more complicated—and hilarious—musical mistake back in 2010. Playing the Fox Theater in Oakland, California with his band Atoms for Peace, he dusted off the 1997 Radiohead classic "Airbag" for a solo-acoustic encore performance. There were a couple innocent hiccups that now live forever on the Internet.

As you can see in the below fan video, everything starts as planned, with Yorke strumming his way through the song’s first verse and chorus. But around the 1:46 mark, he appears to go temporarily blank, stopping the tune to gaze around the theater. It’s unclear from the footage exactly what happens next, but he walks closer to the crowd, hunches down for a few seconds, returns to the microphone, and laughs through a comment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eric Idle, The Beatles, Monty Python, humor, George Harrison

Eric Idle says The Beatles were "just as funny" as Monty Python.

Photo credit: Conan O'Brien YouTube screenshot (Eric Idle), The Beatles YouTube screenshot (The Beatles)

Eric Idle says this classic Beatles moment shows they were 'just as funny' as Monty Python

The Beatles’ cultural impact extends beyond music into film, TV, fashion, literature, and even comedy. And if you ask Eric Idle, member of the influential British comedy troupe Monty Python, the band’s sharp wit was crucial to ushering in the Beatlemania craze in America. He even argues that The Beatles (John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr) were equally funny to his own crew.

"When The Beatles first arrived in America, what made everybody love them is they were funny," he said on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast. "There was this guy called Ringo with a big nose, a funny name, the funny haircuts. Everybody knew Ringo first. That’s the first name they knew. But it was their humor at the airport conference that broke them in America—I’m convinced of it. In a way, they were just as funny as we were.

Keep ReadingShow less
history, dinosaurs, paleontology, early humans, petroglyphs, footsteps, spirituality

An ancient petroglyph is opening up the possibility that early humans knew more about dinosaurs than we thought.

Renan Rodrigues Chandu and Pedro Arcanjo José Feitosa, and the Casa Grande boys | Canva

Stunning 9,000-year-old rock carvings suggest ancient people may have studied dinosaur tracks

Researchers in Brazil have uncovered a remarkable discovery that spans across millennia—dinosaur footprints found alongside ancient rock art dating back over 9,000 years. This significant find occurred in Serrote do Letreiro, located in the Sousa Basin, and the research has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The study, led by Leonardo P. Troiano, Heloísa B. dos Santos, Tito Aureliano, and Aline M. Ghilardi, suggests that prehistoric hunter-gatherers in Brazil created mysterious rock art designs—known as petroglyphs—next to dinosaur footprints. These findings offer valuable insights into the intersection of paleontology and archaeology, particularly at the Serrote site.

Keep ReadingShow less
cat, orange cat, heroic pet, pets, cats, heroes

Some heroes wear orange.

pxhere.com

How Trident the cat saved his family, proving some heroes wear orange

Orange cats have become a meme over the last few years, known for the “orange cat behavior” that often calls into question their number of brain cells. In fact, there’s an entire subreddit with 805K members called r/OneOrangeBraincell dedicated to their delightful derpiness. However, sometimes out of that derpiness comes something more. The amazing Trident the cat recently proved that while not all heroes wear capes, some heroes do wear orange.

Alana Falk, Trident’s mom, shuts the door to her bedroom at night. Sometimes Trident, whose fur appears as a dapper orange and white tuxedo with little white socks, will want to come in for “one more pet,” Newsweekreports. What would typically start as a request for “one more pet” quickly escalated one night, however. Trident was “meowing, scratching at the door, and trying to get in,” Falk wrote on TikTok in a video that now has over 276K views. Trident refused to let his owners sleep. Seeing this was unusual, Falk got up to open the door. Trident practically fell inside the room with all the vigor of his scratching and meowing, and ran to the stairs, still meowing, Falk shared. She realized shortly after that something in the house wasn’t right. There was a burning chemical smell in the house that hadn’t been there when Falk and her husband went to bed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rick Wakeman, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford, Trevor Rabin

Rick Wakeman turned Yes' Rock Hall induction into a hilarious stand-up comedy set.

Photo credit: Screenshots from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame YouTube video

Rick Wakeman turned Yes' 2017 Rock Hall induction into a hilarious, raunchy stand-up set

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is typically known for flashes of big-deal inspiration: tearful speeches, one-off supergroup performances, broken-up bands reuniting after decades, iconic artists paying tribute to late collaborators. But one of the Hall’s most memorable moments was born out of irreverence. Progressive rock giants Yes were inducted in 2017, and keyboardist Rick Wakeman flipped the format on its head, delivering six minutes of hilarious (and often raunchy) comedy that basically functions like a stand-up set.

Wakeman took the microphone after more conventional comments from Yes members past and present: singer Jon Anderson, guitarist Trevor Rabin, drummer Alan White, and guitarist Steve Howe, the latter of whom read prepared remarks that seemed to aim for rock grandeur. "Nothing can take away the response we’ve gotten from our fans, who obviously have a different ear from the general music lovers, fortunately for us," he said. It offered a perfect tonal contrast to Wakeman’s six-minute onslaught of silliness.

Keep ReadingShow less
drag queens, drag show, Texas A&M, free speech, drag

Melaka Mystika, guest host of Texas A&M's Draggieland, entertains the crowd

Faith Cooper

How a Texas A&M drag show advocated for free speech and won

Since it first began in 2020, the annual drag pageant Draggieland at Texas A&M’s College Station campus has regularly sold out their 750-seat campus theatre. This year, however, they almost didn’t get the chance.

At the end of February, the Texas A&M Board of Regents declared it would no longer be allowing drag performances on campus. “The Board finds that it is inconsistent with the System’s mission and core values of its Universities, including the value of respect for others, to allow Special Event Venues of the Universities to be used for drag shows,” it wrote. “The Board finds that Drag Show events are likely to create or contribute to a hostile environment for women.” It continued on to share its acknowledgement of the president’s Executive Order that “the federal government shall not promote gender ideology” and "federal funds shall not be used to promote gender ideology” and if they allowed drag shows on campus they “may be” violating these orders since the university receives federal funding. It meant that Draggieland, despite being student-funded and not university-funded, would be canceled.

Keep ReadingShow less
rabbit, Flemish giant rabbit, animals, pets, ABC, news

Alex the Therapy Rabbit on San Francisco's ABC7

Screenshot, @CaseyAPratt, https://x.com/CaseyAPratt/status/1387979738099044355/photo/2

There’s no hug like the one you’ll get from Alex the Great, a 28-pound Flemish Giant rabbit

A trip to the airport can turn even the most seasoned traveler into a ball of stress. But what if there was a way to feel just a little bit better, a little bit more relaxed, a little bit…fluffier?

Therapy animals of all stripes have appeared at airports in the last few years, from llamas in Portland to dogs in Denver. The San Francisco Airport has its own fleet of furry friends, too. Enter Alex the Great, a 28-pound Flemish Giant rabbit who’s part of the San Francisco Airport’s Wag Brigade. This program began at the airport in 2013 “to bring trained dogs to the terminals to make passenger travel more enjoyable.” Alex became the first bunny to join. All of the animals involved–not just Alex, but Lilou the pig and a host of their dog colleagues–are certified therapy animals through the San Francisco SPCA Animal Assisted Therapy program.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025