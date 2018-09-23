  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Amy Schumer just came for men who say #MeToo has made them ‘afraid’ of women.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  2. 2 2
    What Americans say vs. what they mean.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  3. 3 3
    3 things women say that weaken the power of their words.
    by GOOD Staff
  4. 4 4
    People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister
    by GOOD Staff
  5. 5 5
    Willie Nelson has three words for country fans who can’t stand that he’s supporting a Democrat.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    To the red-haired girl at the splash pad who asked about my daughter with down syndrome.
    by The Mighty, Michelle Odland
  7. 7 7
    20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker.
    by GOOD Staff
  8. 8 8
    NASA’s List Of The Best Air-Filtering Houseplants
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    This campaign ad has a bigger twist than any Hollywood movie.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Innovation

There’s now a giant net collecting garbage in space and it’s as cool as it sounds.

by Leo Shvedsky

September 23, 2018 at 16:45
Copy Link

Planet Earth already has its plate full with challenges of how to reduce the amount of manmade waste polluting our environment.

Unfortunately, our uncanny ability to make a mess isn’t limited to this planet. “Space junk,” aka debris left behind from satellites, rockets and other projects, is a growing problem in Earth’s orbit.

If you’ve seen the film “Gravity” you have an idea of just how problematic, and even deadly, just a small amount of space debris can be when it accelerates to incredible speeds in our planet’s orbit. That junk poses a very real threat to the International Space Station, the Hubble Telescope and other projects.

As NASA recently wrote: “A huge amount of debris has progressively been generated since the beginning of the space era. Most of the objects launched into space are still orbiting the Earth and today these objects and their by-products represent a threat both in space and on Earth.”

So, a British team from the University of Surrey just successfully tested a net that shoots out to capture floating debris. It’s as cool as it sounds as here’s some black and white video showing it in all of its glory:

“This is not sci-fi. We repeat, not sci-fi,” read a tweet from NanoRacks, a Texas-based company that helped develop the net deployer.

The incredible new project works by using 3D mapping and, yes, an actual harpoon to target space debris and capture it. For this test, the team sent out their own bit of debris, which ironically ended up moving faster than expected but also therefore showed how effective the process can be.

But what’s the point of ensnaring space junk if there’s no way to bring it back in?

Well, the test showed that the ensnared debris, along with the net itself, will eventually fall into the Earth’s atmosphere where it will burn up before it can do any damage to those in space, or back down on Earth below.

“We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of the net technology,” said Professor Guglielmo Aglietti, Director of the Surrey Space Centre. “While it might sound like a simple idea, the complexity of using a net in space to capture a piece of debris took many years of planning, engineering and coordination between the Surrey Space Centre, Airbus and our partners – but there is more work to be done. These are very exciting times for us all.”

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Amy Schumer just came for men who say #MeToo has made them ‘afraid’ of women.

They’re completely missing the point of #MeToo. by Bronwyn Isaac
Communities

To the red-haired girl at the splash pad who asked about my daughter with down syndrome.

“Here is where I brace myself as a mom.” by Michelle Odland , The Mighty
Communities

A French art school was caught Photoshopping their students black to appear more diverse. 

They wanted to appear more diverse. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
There’s now a giant net collecting garbage in space and it’s as cool as it sounds.
Recent
This campaign ad has a bigger twist than any Hollywood movie. 2 days ago 3 things women say that weaken the power of their words. 2 days ago 20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker. 2 days ago Women share their powerful stories after Trump’s dangerous attack on alleged victim. 2 days ago Men kept mistaking her kindness for flirting, so she asked the internet for advice. It delivered. 3 days ago Willie Nelson has three words for country fans who can’t stand that he’s supporting a Democrat. 3 days ago Amy Schumer just came for men who say #MeToo has made them ‘afraid’ of women. 4 days ago To the red-haired girl at the splash pad who asked about my daughter with down syndrome. 4 days ago A French art school was caught Photoshopping their students black to appear more diverse.  4 days ago What Americans say vs. what they mean. 5 days ago Pregnant woman hilariously shuts down man who refused to give up his seat for her. 5 days ago Guy puts ex-buddy on blast for sending racist, abusive messages to women on Tinder. 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers