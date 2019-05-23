  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  2. 2 2
    Bill Gates has five books he thinks you should read this summer.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    LEGO is running 100 percent on renewable energy 3 years ahead of schedule.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  5. 5 5
    Mom calls out nurse who body-shamed her 13-year-old daughter during annual check-up.
    by May Wilkerson
  6. 6 6
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    One-Woman ‘Yeast Infection’ Protest Scares Away Anti-Planned Parenthood Demonstrators
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  8. 8 8
    Woman bravely shows what losing 110 pounds really looks like.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    School recalls yearbook after realizing student's quote has a deeper, very sexual meaning.
    by Julianne Adams
Lifestyle

This woman’s side-by-side photos destroy a major weight-loss misconception.

by Tod Perry

May 23, 2019 at 9:40
Copy Link

The common sense theory to weight loss has always been: burn more calories than you consume. You can either eat less high-calorie food or exercise enough to counteract what you eat. To prove that this oft-repeated theory is actually a major misconception, Instagram-user Madalin Frodsham posted side-by-side photos of when she ate 800 calories a day versus 1800. When Frodsham stopped restricting her caloric intake, she had a thinner and more toned body and, most importantly, she was able to enjoy eating again. 

Image via Instagram.

Frodsham’s post is not only encouraging to people who are tired of starving themselves, but it also sheds light on a major weight-loss misconception. Calorie restriction doesn’t always equal weight loss. Researchers from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease released a report in 2012 saying that calorie restriction isn’t the best way to lose weight because it doesn’t take metabolism into account.

“People have used this rule of thumb to predict how much weight people should lose for decades now, but it turns out to be incredibly wrong,” Kevin Hall from the NIDDK said. “The reason it’s wrong is because it doesn’t account for the metabolic changes that take place when people change their diet. We know that if you cut the calories in somebody’s diet their metabolism starts to slow down, and it slows down more and more the more weight that is lost. So eventually you’ll reach a plateau.” 

When these metabolic changes occur, the body goes into what’s known as “starvation mode.” Now, instead of burning calories, the body begins to store them as fat. Madalin Frodsham was able to increase her caloric intake and lose weight by eating the correct balance of macronutrients (carbs, fats, and proteins). “So I got in touch with a [physical trainer] and nutritional coach and got my macros sorted,” she wrote on her Instagram post. “When he first told me to eat 50 percent carbs I nearly died! I was eating about 10 percent carbs before and could not fathom how 50 percent carbs would not make me fat.” 

Here’s Frodsham’s full post:

“Let’s just preface this by saying no, I did not have an ED. When I was eating 800 calories a day, I thought I was healthy. I was eating healthy food, but hardly any macronutrients. I was curious to find out what my macros were like before I actually started counting my macros, so I entered my old foods into @myfitnesspal to find out. I was quiet astonished to see how little protein and carbs I was eating. 800 calories seems absurdly low as now I need minimum 1500 calories to be full, but at the time 800 calories was keeping me full because that's what my body was used to. After a while though, salad simply wasn't cutting it, and for all the restrictions I was placing on my diet, I simply wasn’t seeing the results I had anticipated. So I got in touch with a PT and nutritional coach and got my macros sorted. When he first told me to eat 50% carbs I nearly died! I was eating about 10% carbs before and could not fathom how 50% carbs would not make me fat. I also freaked out at all the calories. I've been keeping an excel spreadsheet and in the first week of being on macros my average calories for the week was a little over 1000. I remember how hard I struggled to actually eat the size of my meals. I would just put my lunch next to my desk and eat it over the course of 3 hours as I couldn't eat it in one sitting! Now my stomach can take way more and is much happier! In the second week I was averaging 1600 calories a day! It didn't take long for my body to catch up. A part of me may always have that mindset that relates not eating with weight loss and ‘being good today’. Sometimes I may forget to eat lunch just because I got busy and for a second I will revert back to old thinking, and think ‘ohh, I’ve done really well today and haven't eaten much at all.’ That's why I love tracking my macros. It will tell me ‘Maddy, you need to eat more. Go eat 3 potatoes’. And I’ll pat myself on the back for being healthy and doing really good today! If you're under feeding yourself in an effort to lose weight, don't do what I did for so long. Don’t waste your time eating salad when you could be eating sweet potatoes and banana pancakes. Eat more and get fit. It actually works”

Madalin Frodsham’s results are based on her specific body type and metabolism. Please consult a physician before attempting this diet yourself. 

Update: This article originally appeared on ​September 08, 2016.

Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

Gay teacher fabulously shuts down homophobic mom who pulled her kids from his class.

A drama teacher had the best response to the mom who stopped her kids from taking classes with him after discovering he was gay.  by Bijan Samareh
Health

Mom calls out nurse who body-shamed her 13-year-old daughter during annual check-up.

It can't be easy to raise daughters in a world that is constantly telling them how to look by May Wilkerson
Lifestyle

Bridezilla enforces ugly $1,000 dress code based on weight. That's not even the worst part.

This may be the most insane bridezilla story ever told.  by Bronwyn Isaac
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This woman’s side-by-side photos destroy a major weight-loss misconception.
Recent
Congressman slams MAGA 'expert' Candace Owens by playing her own Hitler comments at hearing. about 14 hours ago LEGO is running 100 percent on renewable energy 3 years ahead of schedule. 1 day ago Daughter explains brutal obituary she wrote for her father. 3 days ago Bill Gates has five books he thinks you should read this summer. 3 days ago One-Woman ‘Yeast Infection’ Protest Scares Away Anti-Planned Parenthood Demonstrators 3 days ago Border agency tries to get sympathy for the hard work of separating families. They’re getting roasted instead. 4 days ago Gay teacher fabulously shuts down homophobic mom who pulled her kids from his class. 4 days ago Mom calls out nurse who body-shamed her 13-year-old daughter during annual check-up. 5 days ago Bridezilla enforces ugly $1,000 dress code based on weight. That's not even the worst part. 5 days ago Photographer responds to unsolicited nude pic by sending it to the man’s mother. 7 days ago Kim Kardashian accused of cultural appropriation for 'Sunday Service' outfit. Not a great look. 7 days ago Teenage girl shamed for her ‘distracting’ outfit fights back in a very funny way. 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers