Student lies about why he can't finish his part in group project, gets gloriously busted.

by Pamela Ross

April 25, 2019 at 15:10
Copy Link
via Shutterstock

High school and group projects: a duo that I’m forever grateful I left behind in 2009. Depending on the dynamics of the actual group, the project could be a breeze, with everyone pitching in and contributing based on their strengths. But sometimes, even a simple assignment would turn nightmarish.

The Reddit gods saw fit to bestow upon us a thread encapsulating the worst aspect of group projects: that one person who won’t do sh*t. They assume everyone else will complete the actual work and they’ll slack comfortably, getting the same grade as their groupmates. Totally unfair, no?

“Elias” lied to evade responsibility for finishing a group project. He didn't expect the OP to follow up — or to call him out for lying.

via Reddit

Reddit reveled in this brazen slacker’s comeuppance and applauded the OP’s due diligence.

“Add the screenshots to the PowerPoint”

-Architectcarbs

“Screw him over? He’s screwing you over by not doing his work and then lying to you. What the hell goes through these people’s minds?”

-YerRustlinMaJimmies

“Courtney is a good friend. Coming through in the clutch.”

-PM_ME_YOUR_DAB_RIGS

“Damn OP. I love how respectful you were and then you just straight up destroyed him with a single question.

Good on you, especially for saying you would do his part. Hit him with the double whammy.”

-purgarus

“‘If you try to fuck me over’? Nah Elias fucked Elias over.”

-scribbles33

“Ends up there’s an entire subreddit dedicated to roasting sh*tty group members, so say ‘bye’ to your afternoon and whatever work you were planning to do during it.

You need to post this to r/shittygroupmembers, they’d love it!”

-ItsTheVibeOfTheThing

Share image via Reddit.

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards. 

Student lies about why he can't finish his part in group project, gets gloriously busted.
