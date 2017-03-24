Taiwan is close to making history as the first country in Asia to legalize gay marriage. Friday, a panel of grand justices heard arguments over a disputed law that states marriage is between a man and a woman. If overturned, it could help usher in a new era of gay rights in Asia. As views about gays and lesbians are changing in Taiwan, a landmark video about a father learning to accept his lesbian daughter has gone viral.

The video was created by Home Is Love, a Taiwanese gay rights organization and features a family that was part of its Facebook group. The video follows a 65-year-old father’s journey from unhappiness over his daughter’s lifestyle to his eventual acceptance and embrace of gay marriage. “It didn’t matter that I was unhappy. But when my child was unhappy, that’s not acceptable to me,” he says at a turning point in his life. “The father then comes to the conclusion that “the answer is in fact so simple: love and acceptance.”