This poem by a ten-year-old with dyslexia is going viral because it perfectly captures the power of the disorder. 

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that affects areas of the brain that process language. People with dyslexia often have a difficult time reading, identifying the differences between certain letter or symbols, and performing math equations.

For people with dyslexia, school can be traumatizing. However, early intervention can help a child navigate the disorder and focus their individual strengths.

In fact, studies show that people with dyslexia are often highly intelligent and may excel in fields such as music, art, or athletics. One ten-year-old student in England has shown that although they have dyslexia, it hasn’t hampered their ability to write inspiring poetry.

Jane Broadis is a teacher who shares her students’ work on Twitter. One poem she posted has received over 175,000 likes because it’s both clever and inspiring. Read forward, it expresses the frustrations that come with dyslexia. Read backward it’s an empowering message about believing in oneself.

Today in Y6 we looked at poems that could be read forwards & backwards. I was stunned by this one written by one of my 10 year olds. Please share - I would love her work to be appreciated further afield. I wonder if it could even find a publisher? pic.twitter.com/tmEQpiRrhq — Jane Broadis (@Jb5Jane) February 27, 2019

Forward it reads:

I am stupid. Nobody would ever say I have a talent for words I was meant to be great That is wrong I am a failure Nobody could ever convince me to think that I can make it in life NOW READ UP

Backward it reads:

I can make it in life Nobody could ever convince me to think that I am a failure That is wrong I was meant to be great I have a talent for words Nobody would ever say I am stupid.

The poem has received some amazing responses on Twitter.

I am dyslexic, I learn differently, I find some of the things my brain comes up with hilarious. This young students poem is wonderful. Well done. Dyslexia doesn’t stop you doing anything. You just have to find a way around the obsticle. Side step it. — Jen (@jennywhitwot) February 27, 2019

Thanks. My second grade teacher threw a paper in my face and asked if I was stupid. My parents got me dyslexia training through the Shriners. Result: 2 college degrees and a 40 year career as a journalist/writer. — rgratcliffe (@rgratcliffe) February 27, 2019

As a #dyslexic thank you 2 ur student & 2 u for sharing this. Anything that shines a positive light on #dyslexia is always good. I love this! It made me smile & brightened my day/week as I hav been feelin my dyslexic ‘faults’ (my own perceived)& a little down. So thank u — Colmarie #ProEU #NHSLove (@lettiemarie17) February 27, 2019

That is fabulous. I am a special needs teacher please may I share this poem with my staff and children. Pass on my admiration for such a wonderful piece of work to the young poet! — Susan Rigby (@rigby_susan) February 27, 2019

I am on the way to defend my PhD thesis at this very moment, despite being labelled as "stupid" due to my dyslexia. I hope your student remembers her words and never lets anyone make her feel that she cannot succeed. She will rule her universe if she believes she can! — Frances Ryan (@cleverfrances) February 28, 2019

My 9 year old son was diagnosed with dyslexia a year ago. He has such a bright light and not only intelligent but creative yet the reading struggle is so tough. I loved reading this! You must be a wonderful teacher. — Lizzie Rovsek (@LizzieRovsek) February 28, 2019

Amazing i love seeing talent like this in young children. My 8 year old sons teacher is equally great and it amazes the writing he produces - this was a poem he won a star for last October i adore it pic.twitter.com/9ZZ6x0yFan — Olwyn Hardy (@ollireidhardy) March 1, 2019

Share image by Jane Broadis / Twitter