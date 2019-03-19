  • Trending
This poem by a ten-year-old with dyslexia is going viral because it perfectly captures the power of the disorder. 

by Tod Perry

March 19, 2019 at 15:45
via Janine / Twitter

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that affects areas of the brain that process language. People with dyslexia often have a difficult time reading, identifying the differences between certain letter or symbols, and performing math equations.

For people with dyslexia, school can be traumatizing. However, early intervention can help a child navigate the disorder and focus their individual strengths. 

In fact, studies show that people with dyslexia are often highly intelligent and may excel in fields such as music, art, or athletics. One ten-year-old student in England has shown that although they have dyslexia, it hasn’t hampered their ability to write inspiring poetry.

Jane Broadis is a teacher who shares her students’ work on Twitter. One poem she posted has received over 175,000 likes because it’s both clever and inspiring. Read forward, it expresses the frustrations that come with dyslexia. Read backward it’s an empowering message about believing in oneself. 

Forward it reads:

I am stupid.

Nobody would ever say

I have a talent for words

I was meant to be great

That is wrong

I am a failure

Nobody could ever convince me to think that 

I can make it in life

NOW READ UP

Backward it reads:

I can make it in life

Nobody could ever convince me to think that 

I am a failure

That is wrong

I was meant to be great

I have a talent for words

Nobody would ever say

I am stupid.

The poem has received some amazing responses on Twitter.

Share image by Jane Broadis / Twitter

