  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Librarians Have A Simple Message For The President Of The United States
    by Kate Ryan
  2. 2 2
    ‘Rogue’ Twitter Account Claims To Be Resistance Inside Trump’s White House
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    Here’s What Would Happen To America If Californians Lost Federal Funding
    by Kate Ryan
  4. 4 4
    The Most Exclusive Workout In New York City Isn’t At A Gym
    by Yumi Abe
  5. 5 5
    15-Year-Old HS Basketball Player Scores 92 Points In Controversial Show Of Athleticism
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Food Brands
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    Over 180,000 Calfornia Residents Were Evacuated Over Suddens Fears Of Dam Collapse
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Super Honest Car Ad Goes Viral 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    The White House Reveals Who It Most Fears Can Beat Trump In 2020
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Culture

Heroic Driver Sacrifices His $100,000 Tesla To Stop A Car With An Unconscious Man Behind The Wheel

by Penn Collins

February 16, 2017 at 11:30
Copy Link

Normally when you see a car driving erratically, you take a glance at the driver upon passing only to give them the stare of death. But when a German man noticed a Volkswagen Jetta weaving, then hitting guardrails at full speed, he saw something far more troubling than a bad driver – the man in the Jetta’s driver’s seat was unconscious. 

The Tesla driver, a 41-year-old man, quickly went into hero mode. He called emergency services to notify them in preparation for what he was going to do next. 

Pulling in front of the car, he sacrificed his pricey ($100,000) automobile and risked his own safety by overtaking the weaving car, then gently applying the brakes to slow down. He managed to safely bring both cars to a stop, and the paramedics arrived shortly thereafter. 

Facebook
Facebook

The 47-year-old Passat driver was likely suffering a stroke, according to this German newspaper, and the effort of the other driver likely saved his life and possibly the lives of others on the road. 

The damage to both cars is estimated at $10,000, but at least one of them won’t have to worry about the repair bill: 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
The Planet

This Police Dog Can’t Stop Showing His Partner Love During Their Photo Shoot

The pup, Kenobi, had a hard time keeping his feelings of love in check by Penn Collins
Food

One Company's Attempts to Make Broccoli Rabe Cool

It’s tricky marketing produce on the internet by Christina Drill
Sports

Random Act of Sport: Quick-Thinking Soccer Fan Saves Kid From Wayward Kick

The best save of the game took place in the stands by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
.@NASA just cracked an embarrassingly human problem https://t.co/N6qmSSnuAw https://t.co/LRKAKuAylP
Heroic Driver Sacrifices His $100,000 Tesla To Stop A Car With An Unconscious Man Behind The Wheel
Recent
NASA Just Cracked An Embarrassingly Human Problem about 1 hour ago Heroic Driver Sacrifices His $100,000 Tesla To Stop A Car With An Unconscious Man Behind The Wheel about 2 hours ago The Amateur’s Guide To Community Organizing about 3 hours ago Beards And Mustaches Prevail After Miami Marlins Lift Facial Hair Ban  about 4 hours ago The Downside Of America’s Yogurt Addiction about 5 hours ago ‘A Day Without Immigrants’ To Completely Halt D.C. Restaurants about 8 hours ago Jen Kirkman Thinks We’ll Get Through This Presidency Together about 21 hours ago This Police Dog Can’t Stop Showing His Partner Love During Their Photo Shoot about 21 hours ago One Company's Attempts to Make Broccoli Rabe Cool about 22 hours ago Random Act of Sport: Quick-Thinking Soccer Fan Saves Kid From Wayward Kick about 23 hours ago The President Is Having A Very Weird Effect On Your Work Life  1 day ago Calorie Counter Reveals How Many Activities Are Better For You Than Sex 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers