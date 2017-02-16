Normally when you see a car driving erratically, you take a glance at the driver upon passing only to give them the stare of death. But when a German man noticed a Volkswagen Jetta weaving, then hitting guardrails at full speed, he saw something far more troubling than a bad driver – the man in the Jetta’s driver’s seat was unconscious.

The Tesla driver, a 41-year-old man, quickly went into hero mode. He called emergency services to notify them in preparation for what he was going to do next.

Pulling in front of the car, he sacrificed his pricey ($100,000) automobile and risked his own safety by overtaking the weaving car, then gently applying the brakes to slow down. He managed to safely bring both cars to a stop, and the paramedics arrived shortly thereafter.

The 47-year-old Passat driver was likely suffering a stroke, according to this German newspaper, and the effort of the other driver likely saved his life and possibly the lives of others on the road.

The damage to both cars is estimated at $10,000, but at least one of them won’t have to worry about the repair bill: