Recently on GOOD
-
Man sends stupidest possible texts to his date after finding out she had cancer. This dude is clearly not a doctor.
-
Person giving away free sofa encounters world's most entitled freeloader. Then things escalated. This person doesn’t know what “free” means.
-
Muslim dad’s response to his daughter wanting to remove her hijab goes viral. She was correcting a lot of incorrect assumptions about Islam.
-
Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez roasted Jared Kushner so hard he may delete his account. This crossover broke the internet.
-
When Trump attacks John McCain he’s attacking America itself. On NPR this morning when asked why the president keeps insulting a dead war hero, McCain's former advisor Mark Salter said offhandedly “I don't know, I'm not a child psychologist.”
-
Teen saves two years to buy his friend a wheelchair. Here's why it's not a 'feel-good' story. The story reveals some massive holes in our healthcare system.
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy