  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Kristen Bell shares how her battle with mental illness exposes a dangerous taboo.
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Sexist hypocritical men on Twitter are being embarrassed non-stop by one brilliant woman.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  4. 4 4
    Servers busted making fun of their customers.
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  5. 5 5
    10-year-old girl asks Kelloggs to change their sexist Coco Pops slogan. They listened.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  6. 6 6
    This poem by a ten-year-old with dyslexia is going viral because it perfectly captures the power of the disorder. 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    NASA’s List Of The Best Air-Filtering Houseplants
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    This congressman sued a Twitter account written by an imaginary cow. Now it has more followers than him
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    Mom has the most hilarious response to her daughter's gay friend asking to sleep over.
    by May Wilkerson
Lifestyle

After staring at her cabinets for years, this mother is shocked after removing the protective film. 

by Tod Perry

March 22, 2019 at 12:10
Copy Link
Photo by Alex Proios / Flickr

Sometimes we don’t notice things that are staring us right in the face.

The employees at The Daily Planet didn’t realize Clark Kent was Superman because they were mesmerized by his black-framed glasses.

In the late ‘70s, most people had no idea that The Village People were gay.

Kayleigh Greer, 35, from the U.K. started at her blue cabinets for three years before she realized they were gray.

It all began in 2016 when Greer went to ger local B & Q (the British equivalent of Home Depot) to purchase some gray cabinets to use as a TV stand. Unfortunately, an employee at the store told her that all they had in stock were blue cabinets. Even though the cabinets didn’t match the rest of her furniture she purchased them anyway.

The cabinets had protective tape on them, but Greer and her husband decided not to remove it. 

Three years later, while in the throngs of a deep-cleaning session, she decided to remove the protective tape and realized the cabinets were covered in a blue protective film. “I knew there was white tape along the top of each draw which I thought was protection and would eventually need pulling off,” she told The Daily Mail.

“But as I started to peel, I noticed the blue film had lifted and I panicked and thought I had ruined unit,” she continued. “But I just kept peeling and it kept coming off. Underneath it was a really nice gray. It looks amazing.”

Shocked at her facepalm-worthy discovery, she ran downstairs to tell her husband, Darren, 48, and he was beside himself.

“The bedroom is gray and silver so the cabinet actually matches it better now,” she said. “It’s like we’ve got a brand new piece of furniture and we haven't spent a penny.”

Is there a lesson for this story? Probably not. 

Share image via ​Alex Proios / Flickr and Aaron Fernandes / Twitter.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

The NYPD caught a Trump-loving graffiti artist by building a wall.

No, Mexico did not pay for it. by Tod Perry
Health

What the spoon theory means to me as someone with depression.

Not everyone has the same amount of spoons. by Keren Rosenthal
Communities

This congressman sued a Twitter account written by an imaginary cow. Now it has more followers than him

Udderly ridiculous.  by Eric Pfeiffer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
After staring at her cabinets for years, this mother is shocked after removing the protective film. 
Recent
Man sends stupidest possible texts to his date after finding out she had cancer. 19 minutes ago Person giving away free sofa encounters world's most entitled freeloader. Then things escalated. 19 minutes ago Muslim dad’s response to his daughter wanting to remove her hijab goes viral. 24 minutes ago After staring at her cabinets for years, this mother is shocked after removing the protective film.  about 1 hour ago Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez roasted Jared Kushner so hard he may delete his account. about 2 hours ago When Trump attacks John McCain he’s attacking America itself. about 22 hours ago Teen saves two years to buy his friend a wheelchair. Here's why it's not a 'feel-good' story. about 24 hours ago The NYPD caught a Trump-loving graffiti artist by building a wall. 1 day ago What the spoon theory means to me as someone with depression. 1 day ago This congressman sued a Twitter account written by an imaginary cow. Now it has more followers than him 2 days ago Georgia lawmaker proposes “testicular bill of rights” in response to state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban. 3 days ago This poem by a ten-year-old with dyslexia is going viral because it perfectly captures the power of the disorder.  3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers