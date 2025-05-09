2 photos of a woman's bedroom reveal just how powerful depression can be

Mental illness can impact many aspects of a person’s life—including one all-too-familiar frustration: the dread of household chores. For Jonna Roslund, a 26-year-old from Sweden living with severe depression, her bedroom was a mirror of the emotional weight she was carrying—and cleaning it became a powerful form of self-care.

"I suffer from severe depression and have a really hard time with cleaning and doing other kinds of household work," she wrote in a post on Imgur. "My room [has] been this messy for several months [because] I can't push myself to take care of it," she explained. "But this Friday I decided to finally do it!"

She posted two photos of her bedroom — one before cleaning up, and one afterward. The transformation was dramatic. Where there had been chaos, there was now calm.

This was her bedroom before she cleaned:





A daunting mess was no match for one woman. Photo courtesy of Jonna Roslund, used with permission.





And here's her room after she cleaned:





What looks like just a tidy room was actually a giant victory Photo courtesy of Jonna Roslund, used with permission.

It's more than just tidying a space; Roslund had created something far more important: a sense of peace.

"You can finally see that I have a floor!" — Jonna Roslund

“Say hi to my teddy Nalle on the bed!” she added, showing her stuffed animal resting neatly where a tangle of blankets used to be.

“I know it's not a big victory,” she continued, “but for me it means the world to just be able to have my door open if people come over. I feel so at peace right now ... Me 1 — Depression 0!”

Thousands connected with her story

Her post struck a chord with thousands of people who saw their own struggles reflected in her words. Many commenters opened up about how depression had impacted their ability to keep up with everyday tasks like cleaning. @xtherapylife wrote, “I too suffer from depression and I know how hard it is to function. You rock and you're an inspiration!” Another user shared, “I've been suffering from bouts of depression and dealing with an eating disorder and my place is in disarray. This is inspiring.”

"Cleaning is the first to go when my depression flares." — @blurbsnstuff

Before the cleanup. Photo courtesy of Jonna Roslund, used with permission.

Sometimes, a clean floor is a huge win

For Roslund, cleaning her room wasn’t about impressing anyone or checking off a chore list. It was about reclaiming a bit of her mental space. "When you're depressed, it's a struggle to just get out of bed," she shared in an email. "It makes other things that other, healthy people do, so overwhelming. It's like trying to run a marathon when you've been in a coma for years."

"It’s like trying to run a marathon after a coma." — Jonna Roslund

That feeling of being drained or immobilized is familiar to many who live with depression. Tasks that might seem small to others—like vacuuming, folding clothes, or doing dishes—can feel impossible when you're mentally unwell.

We need to normalize small victories

This story resonates not just because of its relatability, but because it reminds us how meaningful progress can look different for everyone. For some, it’s a promotion at work. For others, like Roslund, it’s clearing a floor and making a bed. As she wrote in her post, “One step at a time, one small victory after another, is what will get you through this.”

Talking about mental health helps

Roslund’s message is especially timely. Her post went viral during National Suicide Prevention Week, a moment that encourages all of us to reflect on how we support ourselves and each other through mental health struggles. She believes the first step to change is honest conversation.

“We need to be able to talk to each other about our feelings, even the bad ones,” she wrote. “And we need to be better at listening when someone is trying to talk to you about it, even though it's hard to hear.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide, you are not alone. Resources like the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offer free, confidential support 24/7. Small steps can lead to big change—and sometimes, that starts with something as simple as making your bed.

This article originally appeared last year.