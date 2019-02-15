Women are really responding to this viral Twitter thread about body autonomy.

Body autonomy means that a person has the right to whatever they want with their own body.

We live in a world where people are constantly telling women what they can or can’t do with their bodies. Women get it form all sides — Washington, their churches, family members and even doctors.

A woman on Twitter who goes by the name Salome Strangelove recently went viral for discussing the importance of female body autonomy.

Here’s how it started.

Let’s talk about what having body autonomy can mean to a woman’s life. I want to share something my mom didn’t tell me until I was almost 40. — Salome Strangelove (@salstrange) September 6, 2018