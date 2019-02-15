  • Trending
  1. 1 1
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Comedic genius Bill Bailey shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian.
    by Eric Pfeiffer, Gabriel Reilich
  3. 3 3
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  4. 4 4
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Mattel adds two Barbies with disabilities to its new line of dolls.
    by Renee Fabian
  6. 6 6
    A confused dude on Twitter tried to explain the female anatomy to a gynecologist. Who is also a woman.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    This is the Republican who shamelessly kicked out two Parkland shooting victim parents from a congressional hearing on gun violence.
    by Heidi Lux
  8. 8 8
    Sexist hypocritical men on Twitter are being embarrassed non-stop by one brilliant woman.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Women are really responding to this viral Twitter thread about body autonomy.

by Matt Gilligan

February 15, 2019 at 13:00
Copy Link
by Dustin Askins / Flickr

Body autonomy means that a person has the right to whatever they want with their own body.

We live in a world where people are constantly telling women what they can or can’t do with their bodies. Women get it form all sides — Washington, their churches, family members and even doctors. 

A woman on Twitter who goes by the name Salome Strangelove recently went viral for discussing the importance of female body autonomy.

Here’s how it started.

She continued talking about how her mother had a difficult pregnancy.
Her mother asked her doctor about the possibility of sterilization.
As was typical of the times, she was chastised by her male, Catholic doctor.
Her mother was made to feel guilty about simply exploring the medical options about her own body. But later on, a new doctor made her feel more comfortable about her situation.
Once her mother had the courage to speak up, her own family members supported her.
Amen.

This article was orignally published by our partners at Wimp. 

Share image by Salome Strangelove / Twitter

Communities

Ted Cruz’s ridiculous ‘El Chapo’ idea is being ridiculed by everyone.

The drug lord was sentenced to life in prison earlier this week.  by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

Woman furiously cancels baby shower after friends ‘talk sh*t’ about her baby’s name.

This woman is toatlly deserving of all the name-shaming she can get.  by Irene Fagan Merrow
Communities

This company is making Valentine’s Day eCards for people in prison.

Would you send a Valentine’s Day card to an inmate? by Tod Perry
Mattel adds two Barbies with disabilities to its new line of dolls. about 23 hours ago A UK ad featuring a 'sexy' Theresa May has been pulled after sexism accusations.  about 23 hours ago Google and Apple are taking heat for publishing the most sexist app on the planet. about 24 hours ago Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down. 1 day ago Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's viral video on government corruption just made history. 2 days ago Ted Cruz's ridiculous 'El Chapo' idea is being ridiculed by everyone. 2 days ago Woman furiously cancels baby shower after friends 'talk sh*t' about her baby's name. 2 days ago This company is making Valentine's Day eCards for people in prison. 3 days ago A confused dude on Twitter tried to explain the female anatomy to a gynecologist. Who is also a woman. 3 days ago Everyone is applauding this woman's Facebook rant about H&M's ridiculous sizes. 3 days ago This is the Republican who shamelessly kicked out two Parkland shooting victim parents from a congressional hearing on gun violence. 4 days ago Someone figured out what that handle on car ceilings is for and Twitter is freaking out. 4 days ago
