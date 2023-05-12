GOOD
19 rude and selfish parkers who messed with the wrong parking lots

Don’t do this at home. But if you do, please take a picture.

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

Surprise!

Vandalizing someone's car is wrong and illegal, so don't do it.

But what you can do is check out what happened to these incredibly rude parkers who ticked off the wrong people.

Check out this slideshow of photos collected on Reddit by Distractify, featuring bad parkers “Who Got A Swift Visit From Karma."

Package delivery.

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

That’s going to be an expensive car detail.

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

Don’t mess with the fire department.

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

Taking a gamble on another person's parallel parking skills.

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

Investing time.

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

Celebration.

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

The dumps.

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

Chalk talk.

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

Helpful.

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

Team up attack.

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

Is this really a problem?

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

Assumptions.

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

Are we coming in the passenger side or the trunk?

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

Threats.

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

Someone has been through this before.

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

Language people.

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

Carwash anyone?

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

Hello from parking enforcement.

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.

Drawing talent.

Photo from Reddit by Distractify.


This article originally appeared on 10.23.17

