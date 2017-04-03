Tina Fey Has A Message For White Women Who Voted For Donald Trump

On Friday, famous comedians took to Facebook for a live stream to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union. In a single night, the funny men and women were able to raise more than $500,000 to add to the ACLU’s astonishing 2017 donations. But beyond raising cash, Tina Fey also sent a message to white, college-educated women who voted for Donald Trump: “You can’t look away.”

In a surprise twist to the 2016 presidential election, 53 percent of white women voted for Donald Trump, though more women overall voted for Hillary Clinton. Still, this was enough for Fey to send a stern warning to white women across America. In the telecast Fey stated:

“A lot of this election was turned by white, college-educated women who now would maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV. I would want to urge them to like, ‘You can’t look away,’ because it doesn’t affect you this minute, but it’s going to affect you eventually.”

Fey then joked that it was ok to in fact both watch HGTV and pay attention to American politics. “I personally will make my own pledge as a college-educated white woman to not look away,” Fey added, “to not pretend that things are happening now won’t eventually affect me if we don’t put a stop to it.”

It may be time for these college-educated women to find a mentor, specifically a middle-aged mentor who was part of the 45 percent of women in the demographic who didn’t vote for Trump. As The Cut reported, Daily Action, a service that texts users with suggested political actions, published a poll of over 28,000 of its users. It found that 86 percent of Daily Action’s users that responded to the poll are female. More than 60 percent of respondents were 46 or older, and, of that, 16 percent of female respondents were 65 and over and looking to resist every damn day. Fey herself is 46 so she’s a great place to start when looking for someone to look up to.