  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Cards Against Humanity Creator Has Perfect Revenge Plot Against Congress
    by Stacey Leasca
  2. 2 2
    Before He Was Yelling At Reporters, Sean Spicer Was The White House Easter Bunny
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    90-Year-Old World War II Vet Comes Out As Transgender 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Mike Pence Refuses To Dine With Women Other Than His Wife, And That’s A Huge Problem
    by Stacey Leasca
  6. 6 6
    Merriam-Webster’s Subversive Objectivity
    by Alex Halperin
  7. 7 7
    Barack Obama Is Currently Residing On A South Pacific Island To Write His Memoirs
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    McDonald's Calls Trump ‘Disgusting Excuse For A President’ In Blistering Tweet
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    Here’s How Hard It Is To Get A Mammogram In America
    by Kayt Sukel
Culture

Tina Fey Has A Message For White Women Who Voted For Donald Trump

by Stacey Leasca

April 3, 2017 at 11:00
Copy Link

On Friday, famous comedians took to Facebook for a live stream to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union. In a single night, the funny men and women were able to raise more than $500,000 to add to the ACLU’s astonishing 2017 donations. But beyond raising cash, Tina Fey also sent a message to white, college-educated women who voted for Donald Trump: “You can’t look away.” 

In a surprise twist to the 2016 presidential election, 53 percent of white women voted for Donald Trump, though more women overall voted for Hillary Clinton. Still, this was enough for Fey to send a stern warning to white women across America. In the telecast Fey stated: 

“A lot of this election was turned by white, college-educated women who now would maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV. I would want to urge them to like, ‘You can’t look away,’ because it doesn’t affect you this minute, but it’s going to affect you eventually.”

Fey then joked that it was ok to in fact both watch HGTV and pay attention to American politics. “I personally will make my own pledge as a college-educated white woman to not look away,” Fey added, “to not pretend that things are happening now won’t eventually affect me if we don’t put a stop to it.”

It may be time for these college-educated women to find a mentor, specifically a middle-aged mentor who was part of the 45 percent of women in the demographic who didn’t vote for Trump. As The Cut reported, Daily Action, a service that texts users with suggested political actions, published a poll of over 28,000 of its users. It found that 86 percent of Daily Action’s users that responded to the poll are female. More than 60 percent of respondents were 46 or older, and,  of that, 16 percent of female respondents were 65 and over and looking to resist every damn day. Fey herself is 46 so she’s a great place to start when looking for someone to look up to. 

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Chance The Rapper Convinces The Chicago Bulls To Match His $1MM Donation To Public Schools

The Bulls’ gift brings the total raised for Chicago public schools to $2.2 million by Penn Collins
Sports

The 10 Weirdest Baseball Walk-Up Songs, Ranked

To each their own, we guess by Matt Shirley
Culture

You've Donated To The ACLU. Here's Where To Give Next (Like Right Now)

There’s a behind-the-scenes battle that requires your help by Stacey Leasca
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Tina Fey Has A Message For White Women Who Voted For Donald Trump
Recent
I Couldn't Get Into College Because I was Undocumented. So I Went To The White House Instead 3 days ago A Compelling Case For A World Without Pennies 3 days ago Watch MLB Player’s Emotional Reaction To Learning He Made The Team 3 days ago The Nice Person’s Guide To Negotiating Your Salary  3 days ago Energy Department Just Banned The Most Important Phrases Needed To Address Climate Change—Including “Climate Change” 3 days ago This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Food Brands 3 days ago This Socially Conscious Restaurant Adjusts Its Prices By Neighborhood 3 days ago Why Doctors Soon Might Be Prescribing Video Games 3 days ago 3 Things You Need To Know As A Traveler Post-Brexit 3 days ago There Is No Word In The English Language For This Gorgeous Color  3 days ago “Horrifying” Pat-Down Of A Child By Airport Security Causes Outrage 4 days ago Football Fans Vote Not To Let Their Team Sign This Controversial Player 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers