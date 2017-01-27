  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Knitting Store Owner Bans Customers Who Marched, Then Doubles Down In The Face Of Outrage
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Homeless Veterans Now Have A Place To Live In These Converted Motels
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    WikiLeaks Declares War On Trump
    by Leo Shvedsky
  4. 4 4
    Trump’s Inaugural Baker Gives Cake Profits To LGBT Rights Group 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    News Anchor Just Completely Exposed Trump’s Favorite Conspiracy Theory
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  6. 6 6
    What Trump’s 2,000-Mile Wall On The U.S.-Mexico Border Would Actually Look Like 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    The 5 Most Painful Moments From Kellyanne Conway’s Newly-Discovered Stand-Up Comedy Video
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Go To AlternativeFacts.Com Right Now—You'll Thank Us Later
    by Kate Ryan
  9. 9 9
    Trump Adviser Says Media Should “Keep Its Mouth Shut”
    by Leo Shvedsky
Communities

This Single Photo Shows The Challenges Women Face In America Today

by Leo Shvedsky

January 27, 2017 at 16:55
Copy Link

During his first week in the White House, President Trump signed a bill that greatly restricts a woman’s right to choose. The so-called “Global Gag Rule” forbids healthcare providers outside the U.S. from providing abortion services, or even discussing the topic, if they accept federal funds from America.

As if that weren’t bad enough, the signing of the bill drew particular criticism for the fact that the accompanying photo was of President Trump surrounded by a group of grimacing men. No women required:

So, French feminist group “52” created an image showing a  theoretical President Hillary Clinton, signing a bill while surrounded by women, which bans “male ejaculation for non-procreative purposes.”

“It’s a joke to ridicule something that boggles the mind: For centuries, it’s been men who dictate women’s bodies,” a member of the group told BuzzFeed.

The photo creates a powerful, satirical contrast to the very real threats being made against women’s reproductive health. Because it’s impossible for any rational person to imagine a President Clinton, or any president for that matter, signing such a bill. The uproar from men everywhere would be near universal and those responsible would be booted from office immediately. Yet, imposing restrictions on a woman’s body that frankly aren’t too far off from that make-believe scenario barely registers a blip from the mainstream media or lawmakers outside of progressive circles.

And if that painful irony weren’t enough for you, here’s a stinger of nostalgia: In order to get their material for the image, 52 relied on a 100% real image of posting with those women, a group of World War II heroes, in the Oval Office.

(Pete Souzza/White House)

Because while President Trump surrounds himself with dudes shuffling away equal rights, President Obama was someone who celebrated the rights and accomplishments of everyone.

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Communities

A Jewish Ethicist Asks Whether Nazis Should Ever Be Forgiven

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, we examine the idea that “a little bit of light dispels a great deal of darkness” by Yerachmiel Gorelik
Communities

What Is A Sanctuary City Anyway? 

The practice of protecting immigrants is in serious danger by Andre Grant , Stacey Leasca
Sports

This 7’7” Basketball Player Would Be The Tallest In The NBA...And He’s Only 16 

He recently enrolled in a US sports academy to see if he can develop talent to match his stature.  by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Michelle Obama just became the ultimate inspiration for athletes throwing shade. https://t.co/tTamI1kAAc https://t.co/Xj3t0cyaf1
This Single Photo Shows The Challenges Women Face In America Today
Recent
How Money Shapes Young Minds about 1 hour ago This Single Photo Shows The Challenges Women Face In America Today about 2 hours ago Maxine Waters Won’t Let You Stand Down about 2 hours ago Dwyane Wade Shared This Michelle Obama Pic To Let The World Know He Was Mad At His Team about 3 hours ago Roxane Gay Pulls Book From Simon & Schuster about 4 hours ago Why People Fell For This Ridiculous Hoax About Trump’s Hands about 4 hours ago Saudi Women Protest Their Country's Partnership With Uber about 4 hours ago A Jewish Ethicist Asks Whether Nazis Should Ever Be Forgiven about 4 hours ago What Is A Sanctuary City Anyway?  about 5 hours ago This 7’7” Basketball Player Would Be The Tallest In The NBA...And He’s Only 16  about 6 hours ago Your Body Is Smarter, Stronger, And Dirtier Than You Think about 7 hours ago The Executive Action Tracker: How Trump’s 13 Latest Moves Will Affect You about 10 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers