Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A Sneak Peek Of The Pro-GMO Film Narrated By Neil deGrasse Tyson
    by Kate Ryan
  2. 2 2
    Food Poisoning Expert Reveals The 6 Things He Would Never Eat
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  4. 4 4
    How 18 Different Countries Photoshopped One Woman to Fit Their Idea of ‘Beautiful’
    by Craig Carilli
  5. 5 5
    Watch These Sad Tech Leaders Suffer In A Meeting With Trump
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    A Homophobic Preacher On Campus Was Quickly Shut Down By A Quick-Witted Student
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Instagram Stunt Becomes an Art Sensation
    by Mike Albo
  8. 8 8
    After This Class President Gave A Graduation Speech, His School Withheld His Diploma
    by Liz Dwyer
  9. 9 9
    Guy Jumps Into Tub Full Of 1,250 Bottles Of Hot Sauce
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Communities

Trump Admits He Doesn’t Have Alleged Comey Tapes

by Leo Shvedsky

June 23, 2017 at 11:00
Copy Link

Just over a month ago, President Trump made an ominous threat against former FBI Director James Comey, tweeting that if tapes of their conversations existed, they would be damaging to Comey’s reputation. Back in May, Trump tweeted:

(Twitter)

“James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Though the tweets were vague, they carried the implication that Trump had tapes and planned to release them.

Today, Trump admits that not only did he not make tapes, he has no idea if someone in his own administration does or did. It’s a shocking admission of weakness from someone who unsuccessfully tried to politically bully one of the most reputable figures in modern politics:

And now the admission is just the latest development in what Mike Allen says wil “go down as one of the dumbest political mistakes in the modern era.”

After all, it seems increasingly unlikely that evidence will emerge Trump engaged in any illegal collusion with Russian officials. But his arrogant and reckless firing of Comey, along with his attempts to control the investigation by former FBI Director Robert Mueller, could ultimately prove to be Trump’s downfall. As Allen explains:

“Trump changed the arc of his presidency on Day 110 by bouncing Comey. Now, Trump's great fight is to have his presidency remembered for something else.”

Recently on GOOD
Communities

A Toddler And His Dog Are Teamwork Exemplified As They Steal Food Out Of The Fridge

This isn’t the first time Maverick and Leroy have teamed up to raid the fridge  by Penn Collins
Education

When Teachers Put Down Pencils And Pick Up Guns

Teachers are being trained to fire back at active shooters in Colorado by Liz Dwyer
Sports

Ohio State Recruit Is Explaining Himself After Wearing A Powerfully Racial Shirt

Now that he’s got your attention, he’d like to say a little more by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Trump Admits He Doesn’t Have Alleged Comey Tapes
Recent
Call Center Worker Brilliantly Beats The Heat And The Office Dress Code  2 days ago Forget School Assemblies: This Is A Better Way To End Bullying 2 days ago The White House Ban On Recording Devices Led This CNN Reporter To Go Rogue 2 days ago Dozens Of Bikers Escort A Bullied Child To School    2 days ago School Valedictorian Finishes Censored Graduation Speech On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ 2 days ago Over 150,000 People Shared This Photo As A Lesson To Anyone Who Thinks Being LGBTQ Is 'Just A Phase' 2 days ago A New Rating System Tells Parents If TV Shows Perpetuate Gender Stereotypes 2 days ago Watch These Sad Tech Leaders Suffer In A Meeting With Trump 2 days ago ‘Wonder Woman’ Actress Got Paid Way Less Than You’d Expect 2 days ago Soccer Star CJ Sapong On His Fight For Urban Farms 2 days ago Two Men In Monaco Politely Ask Billionaire Strangers For Permission To Board Their Megayachts 3 days ago If You, Like Most Of America, Have Never Heard Jared Kushner Speak, Here's Your Chance 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers