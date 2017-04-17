Trump’s Favorite Book Makes So Much Sense

Trump isn’t known for being much of a reader. But on Monday, he took to Twitter to recommend “a great book for your reading enjoyment,” titled Reasons To Vote For Democrats by Michael J. Knowles. If the thought of Trump taking an interest in books (let alone one about Democrats) surprised you for a split second, let the fact that it’s composed of 266 blank pages bring you back to earth.

Of course, this makes complete sense. Trump has mentioned multiple times how much he loves to read, but that he can’t seem to get around to it, thanks to his busy schedule. Or perhaps he’s simply too busy to read content that doesn’t exclusively concern him. According to the The Washington Post, Trump has been known to devour daily printouts of Trump-related news, which has likely become a full-time job since he took office.

It’s become increasingly apparent we’re living in one big joke. Knowles told Quartz, “I’m honored that President Trump enjoyed this important work of scholarship,” adding that it took him a total of 15 minutes to write the book.

Should Trump decide to read a book containing actual words someday, we have a few suggestions he might find interesting and educational. Michelle Alexander’s The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness would be a great place to start, considering Trump seems to be grossly misinformed about mass incarceration statistics. From there, he should read We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie because it’d be good for our president to know what a feminist is. Don’t worry, Donald, it’s short.