Recently on GOOD
Recent
Trump has quietly started firing servicemembers living with HIV just before the holidays. This guy built a ‘glitter bomb’ and filmed Amazon thieves getting their just deserts. TOMS is commissioning powerful gun violence murals all across America. The 5 types of sexist ads that were just banned from UK advertising. These woman wore a ‘smart dress’ that counted how many times they were groped during one night. Google’s visit to Congress was a powerful reminder of who is really influencing our lives and culture. The 20 most popular ethical and eco-friendly holiday gifts of 2018. Guy finds mysterious hole in yard. The internet warns him to stop digging immediately. School recalls yearbook after realizing student's quote has a deeper, very sexual meaning. You've been threading needles wrong your whole life. Here’s how to watch the amazing meteor shower that starts tonight and ends tomorrow morning. Trump's morning tweets about Michael Cohen are basically an admission of guilt. Buckle up.
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy