Culture

Here's Kellyanne Conway's Most Ridiculous ‘Alternative Fact’ Yet 

by Andre Grant

February 3, 2017 at 20:00
Copy Link

Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s closest counselors, has felt the wrath of social media on more than one occasion. More often than not, her primetime news interviews go a bit sideways, leading many to take to social media and have a good laugh at her expense. Sadly for Conway, her latest interview was no different.

While a guest on Chris Matthews’ MSNBC program Hardball, Conway tried her best to explain away her boss’s executive order to ban Muslims, referencing two radicalized Iraqis who committed the “Bowling Green massacre.” The only problem? That massacre never happened.

This alternative fact came after Matthews peppered the senior official with tough questions on whether the president has the authority to simply do away with civil servants who disagree with him after the firing of Sally Yates, the acting attorney general, who refused to defend the executive order. In response Conway said:

“I  bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized, and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

The claim was quickly debunked, but not before Twitter jumped in to turn the entire statement around and make Conway the butt of the joke. Check out a few of the best “alternative history” tweets below. 

Mr. McMadeup Guy Had Such A Bright Future

The Shooters Only Narrowly Missed Big Foot

A Harrowing Image

Where Were You When This Was Prevented?

A Fitting Tribute

The City of Bowling Green Responds

Following the tweet storm, Conway herself took to social media to try and point fingers elsewhere. Here, she claims “honest mistakes abound” and admits her error.

Here's Kellyanne Conway's Most Ridiculous 'Alternative Fact' Yet 
