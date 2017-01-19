  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Research Shows That People Who Use Profanity Are More Honest Than Those Who Don’t 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    The Artist Considered To Be Responsible For Obama's Popularity Just Came Out With A Powerful AntiTrump Poster
    by Andre Grant
  3. 3 3
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Republican Politician Gropes Staffer Saying ‘I No Longer Have To Be Politically Correct’
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Lady Liberty Coin Will Feature The Face Of A Black Woman For First Time
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    Political Science Professor Calls Out The Republicans Lack Of Courage In The Face Of Trump
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Two Computers Just Had The Most Bizarre Conversation
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    Summer Zervos Files Defamation Suit Against President-Elect Donald Trump 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Here's What Happened When Sweden Tried To Implement A 6-Hour Workday
    by Penn Collins
Communities

This Guy Convinced Conservative Media His Fake Protestor Company Was Real

by Leo Shvedsky

January 19, 2017 at 10:45
Copy Link

Fake news is everywhere these days. And while professional journalists are doing their best to expose the problem while also maintaining their own high standards of integrity, it’s become a field day for trolls, pranksters and performance artists.

The latest case in point is a man going by a man who duped conservative media into believing he was running a massive company that paid people to protest Donald Trump.

And when the hoax was finally exposed, it was a hilarious moment that quickly went viral.

The fake company called “Demand Protest” claims it pays professional protesters a retainer of $2,500 a month along with $20 per hour in wages and thousands more in expenses paid out to a team of 1,800 “operatives.”

Of course, that retainer alone adds up to monthly expenses of more than $4,500,000 and $54,000,000 annually, to say nothing of the other related costs.

Still, the conspiracy theory of paid protesters is a favorite cause amongst diehard conservatives so many of them were more than happy to take the bait.

That is until conservative Fox New host Tucker Carlson decided to have the alleged ringleader, Dom Tullipso, on his show for an interview. Carlson made it clear from the start that he and his staff were on to the hoax:

“This is a sham, your company isn’t real, your website is fake, the claims you have made are lies, this is a hoax. Let me start at the beginning, however, with your name, Dom Tullipso, which is not your real name. It’s a fake name, we ran you through law enforcement-level background checks and that name does not exist. So let’s start out with the truth. Tell me what your real name is.”

But “Tullipso” refused to break character even as he gave a wink and a nod to the absurdity of it all:

“We are greatly, greatly supportive of national treasures such as Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, and Peyton Manning, and we really support their efforts to really get the truth out there, and in the case of the current client we have right now, uh, that client is, um, very interested in releasing the Roswell papers.”

That’s right, it’s not a typo. He not only mentioned the UFO conspiracy theory goldmine of Roswell but replaced the name of Chelsea Manning with retired NFL legend Peyton Manning. The performance art continued as he then said his entire organization had suddenly shifted their mission to supporting Trump rather than protesting him.

To his credit, Carlson went from angrily prodding the guest to breaking down in laughter and actually complimenting him for pulling off the hoax. And that’s when “Tullipso” finally broke character for a moment, offering a pretty stern rebuke to Carlson and other outlets that bought into the hoax to begin with:

“It’s pretty darn easy these days to just say whatever the heck you want on national TV and have it passed off as truth. And it’s pretty incredible to me, I don’t know, how easy it was to get the coverage we got.”

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

5

  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
  • Solange
  • DAWN
  • The Tank
Recently on GOOD
Communities

The Artist Considered To Be Responsible For Obama's Popularity Just Came Out With A Powerful AntiTrump Poster

Protest art for the Trump administration by Andre Grant
Culture

There's A Big Gay Dance Party Planned At Mike Pence’s House, And Everyone’s Invited

They’re bringing the fight for equality and decency to his (literal) front yard.  by Penn Collins
Culture

Heartbreaking PSA Shows What A Muslim Registry Would Really Look Like

Is history repeating itself?  by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Compelling new evidence claims your baby's gender is decided months before you ever become pregnant.… https://t.co/UwzfyPuOpU
This Guy Convinced Conservative Media His Fake Protestor Company Was Real
Recent
The Instagram Account ‘genderless-nipples’ Has The Social Media Censors Stumped 16 minutes ago How To Participate In The Inauguration Protests No Matter Where You Are about 1 hour ago This Guy Convinced Conservative Media His Fake Protestor Company Was Real about 2 hours ago Every Parent Can Relate To This Hilarious Mom Sneaking Out Of Her Sleeping Baby’s Room about 2 hours ago Watch Rick Perry’s Confirmation Hearing Live  about 3 hours ago See This Baseball Legend’s Genuinely Emotional Reaction The Moment He Finds Out He Made The Hall Of Fame about 16 hours ago A Mother’s Blood Pressure Could Be Tied To The Baby’s Gender, According To A New Study about 21 hours ago The Artist Considered To Be Responsible For Obama's Popularity Just Came Out With A Powerful AntiTrump Poster about 21 hours ago There's A Big Gay Dance Party Planned At Mike Pence’s House, And Everyone’s Invited about 21 hours ago Heartbreaking PSA Shows What A Muslim Registry Would Really Look Like about 23 hours ago A 13-Year-Old Girl Has Invented A Bandage That Will Help Wounds Heal Faster 1 day ago This Wild Acrobatic Activity Is Now Officially Considered A Sport 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers