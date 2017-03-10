When Donald Trump was elected president it proved just how dangerous an ill-informed electorate can be in a democracy. Trump, who was never one to care about facts, skillfully took advantage of the information gap and rode it all the way to the White House. So to see how gullible Trump supporters could be, James McDaniel, a 28-year-old American living in Costa Rica, created a fake right-wing news site and in just two weeks it earned over two million page views.

On Undergroundnewsreport.com, McDaniel crafted news stories directly aimed at Trump supporters with headlines such as “Whoopi Goldberg: Navy SEAL Widow was ‘Looking for Attention’,” “Bombshell: WikiLeaks leaks ‘lost’ Clinton email,” and “Former White House Aide: Obama ‘Is a Gay Man’.” “I was surprised by how gullible the people in the Trump groups were, but as I continued to write ridiculous things they just kept getting shared and I kept drawing more viewers,” McDaniel told PolitiFact. “I saw how many fake ridiculous stories were making rounds in these groups and just wanted to see how ridiculous they could get.”

McDaniel knew that Trump supporters were susceptible to believing conspiracy theories, but he had no idea how readily they’d believe his fake stories. “I think that almost every story I did, or at least the successful ones, relayed off of things that Trump supporters already believed. Obama is a Muslim terrorist. Hillary (Clinton) is a demonic child trafficker,” McDaniel said. “These are things much more widely believed among Trump supporters than I had previously thought.” McDaniel even added a disclaimer on his articles saying they are “fiction, presumably fake news,” but people continued to take his work seriously.

After three weeks, McDaniel saw the danger in spreading fake stories so he came clean on his website in an article with the headline: “BREAKING Satire Makes Fools of Gullible Trump Supporters.

Here’s an excerpt from the article: