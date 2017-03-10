  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    The Oscars Showed Us Why Typography Matters
    by Benjamin Bannister
  3. 3 3
    Dad Tracks His Son’s First Words In Spreadsheets, Revealing Kids’ Astronomical Learning Curves
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    How The Cool Kids Killed Obama’s Grassroots Movement
    by Kate Albright-Hanna
  5. 5 5
    Twitter Had A Lot Of Fun Making Colorful Comparisons Between Obamacare And The GOP Replacement
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Edward Snowden Thinks The Wikileaks Docs Are Real And Offers His Take On What The ‘Big Deal’ Is
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    There’s Water, Water Everywhere In California. So Why Isn’t The Drought Over?
    by Jordan E. Rosenfeld
  8. 8 8
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    See How All Pixar Movies Are Changed For International Audiences
    by Penn Collins
Trump

Prankster Creates Fake News Website And Fools Trump Supporters

by Tod Perry

March 10, 2017 at 13:30
Copy Link
via Twitter

When Donald Trump was elected president it proved just how dangerous an ill-informed electorate can be in a democracy. Trump, who was never one to care about facts, skillfully took advantage of the information gap and rode it all the way to the White House. So to see how gullible Trump supporters could be, James McDaniel,  a 28-year-old American living in Costa Rica, created a fake right-wing news site and in just two weeks it earned over two million page views.

On Undergroundnewsreport.com, McDaniel crafted news stories directly aimed at Trump supporters with headlines such as “Whoopi Goldberg: Navy SEAL Widow was ‘Looking for Attention’,” “Bombshell: WikiLeaks leaks ‘lost’ Clinton email,” and “Former White House Aide: Obama ‘Is a Gay Man’.” “I was surprised by how gullible the people in the Trump groups were, but as I continued to write ridiculous things they just kept getting shared and I kept drawing more viewers,” McDaniel told PolitiFact. “I saw how many fake ridiculous stories were making rounds in these groups and just wanted to see how ridiculous they could get.”

via Twitter

McDaniel knew that Trump supporters were susceptible to believing conspiracy theories, but he had no idea how readily they’d believe his fake stories. “I think that almost every story I did, or at least the successful ones, relayed off of things that Trump supporters already believed. Obama is a Muslim terrorist. Hillary (Clinton) is a demonic child trafficker,” McDaniel said. “These are things much more widely believed among Trump supporters than I had previously thought.” McDaniel even added a disclaimer on his articles saying they are “fiction, presumably fake news,” but people continued to take his work seriously.

After three weeks, McDaniel saw the danger in spreading fake stories so he came clean on his website in an article with the headline: “BREAKING Satire Makes Fools of Gullible Trump Supporters. 

Here’s an excerpt from the article:

When I started this site, I had no idea that the stories would garner this much attention. While writing them, I was aiming for stories that no one would believe, but rather would be satirical in an age where disinformation is so prevalent.

Just for fun, I decided to post some of the stories in Trump fan groups on Facebook to see the reactions.

To my surprise, the Trump masses embraced my stories as fact, almost universally. It seemed that there wasn’t anything I could write that was too wild or outrageous to be believed by this particular audience.

I was startled that in today’s world, so many could be so willfully ignorant. It’s truly a frightening time when a group of people screaming, “FAKE NEWS!” at the top of their lungs, live, eat and sleep falsehoods.

 

Recently on GOOD
Design

Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra

It’s in Sweden by Tod Perry
Health

How To Get Birth Control With Or Without The Affordable Care Act

Where there’s a dire need, there’s a way  by Kate Ryan
Lifestyle

Man Conducts Remote Interview For The BBC, Then His Kids Barge In And Things Get Hilarious

A frantic scramble ensues by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Peddling the illusion of American ‘good’ vs. Islamic ‘evil’ https://t.co/yw4aaRBJXN
Prankster Creates Fake News Website And Fools Trump Supporters
Recent
How Samantha Bee Show’s "Nazi Hair" Joke Backfired In The Best Way Possible about 1 hour ago Here’s What Happens When A Man And A Woman Switch Names At Work about 1 hour ago 8 Fermented Beverages From Around The World You Must Try about 1 hour ago Doctors Tell This 5-Year-Old They Found Him A New Heart, And His Reaction Is Priceless about 1 hour ago Prankster Creates Fake News Website And Fools Trump Supporters about 1 hour ago Boston Mayor Urges Boycott After Gay Veterans Are Banned From St. Patrick's Parade about 2 hours ago Comedian Dave Chappelle Attends Town Hall To Offer Sincere Thoughts On Police Violence about 3 hours ago Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra about 3 hours ago How To Get Birth Control With Or Without The Affordable Care Act about 5 hours ago Man Conducts Remote Interview For The BBC, Then His Kids Barge In And Things Get Hilarious about 5 hours ago Peddling The Illusion of American ‘Good’ vs. Islamic ‘Evil’ about 10 hours ago Making Edibles Will Soon Be As Simple As ‘Just Add Weed’ about 22 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers