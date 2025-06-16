Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Surprising study shows these types of people actually really like being gossiped about

Who wants that kind of attention?

gossip, community, ego, research, narcissists, self identity, social status, personal information

Gossiping in the office

Image via Canva - Photo by Science Photo Library
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJun 16, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Almost every one of us wants to be accepted socially and gain some form of group attention. Studies have consistently shown that social isolation and loneliness leads to poor physical and mental health which includes a high risk of mortality. Trying to find a sense of community and elevate one's personal status at the same time can be confusing and often emotionally challenging. The need to be accepted and seen positively by others all influence our drive to fit in socially.

Some of our favorite secrets are about our friends and colleagues, and we divulge this information through a process called gossip. One of the main determining factors in finding pleasure through gossip is being an active participating witness instead of the actual subject. However this balance isn't the truth for all of us. Some people really like being talked about.

It may be rather obvious but people in general prefer to be talked about positively rather than negatively. One of the main fears is the risk of being hurt by a distortion or manipulation of the truth; especially things deemed private. A threat to a person's reputation is a threat to social standing. Perhaps further grounds behind the saying, "If you don't have anything good to say, don't say it." Maybe it fits to add, "Especially if it's about me."

television, celebrity, #juicy, drama, secrets, work drama, socializationJuicy subject mattermedia2.giphy.com

A study was published in the journal Self And Identity analyzing the reactions from over a thousand participants across five experiments. It was able to collect statistics on people's openness to being gossiped about. They broke down the determining factors between age and gender and was the gossip positive, negative, or ambiguous. The results showed one thing clearly, a narcissist doesn't care if it's good news or bad news as long as they are the subject of the conversation.

Gossip and Gender

When the study focused on gender differences, there was a significant lean toward men having less concern over being gossiped about in negative or ambiguous scenarios. One of the reasons could be that men tend to be socially more risk-tolerant when it comes to reputation than women. But in general, there was no difference in openness to receiving positive gossip from either men or women.

men, women, gender, ambiguous gossip, negative gossip, positive gossipGiphy from The Blacklist.media1.giphy.com

Gossip and Age

The affect on age seemed to have less variation. Younger people were showed to be more open to positive gossip. As people get older their peer group gets smaller. Perhaps younger people feel the web of school and community a little stronger because their social circles branch out farther. With a less sense of self, the opinions of others bears greater weight. As we age and gain independence, even though we hold community opinion at high value, we also learn the importance of self esteem which commands greater importance.

The Narcissist

The true winners of the study, narcissists clearly are more open to all kinds of gossip. The study found that about 15% of those surveyed exhibited narcissistic tendencies. They had an increased desire to be the subject of conversation even when negative. One of the leading researchers Andrew H Hales stated, "They prefer negative attention over being ignored altogether." The thought process being these individuals construe the negative comments as validation of their importance.

Ghosts on CBS, television, comedy, rumors, communal experience, psychology, social patternsWe could start a rumor.media3.giphy.com

Wether we want to be involved with gossip or not, it's a part of our communal experience. There are some benefits regardless of how we feel about it. It does offer a form of social control over people's behaviors. It forces individuals in the community to recognize certain mannerisms are not the preference of the population at large. People will either adjust to the standard or the standard will change.

The benefit of learning from witnessing other people's experiences and seeing how our communities react helps guide our own habits. We don't have to make the same unfortunate missteps. Nor do we have to tolerate an uninformed community as we actively choose to champion those individuals being gossiped about in a poor manner.

The exchange of information leads to an evolving community even through an uncomfortable means of gossip.

community seekingperceived esteempersonal statussurprising studygossipsocial cuescommunityrumorssocial normsfriendshipspeerssecretsgossiping

The Latest

owl, interview, wildlife, hoot, birds, wildlife expert
Culture

Interviewing a wild owl, a man got an answer he never expected

bill gates, article, philanthropy, good, sharing, journalism, gates
Culture

Bill Gates reveals the 1997 article that convinced him to use his incredible wealth for good

gossip, community, ego, research, narcissists, self identity, social status, personal information
Culture

Surprising study shows these types of people actually really like being gossiped about

red hot chili peppers, led zeppelin, john frusciante, jimmy page, letter
Culture

Red Hot Chili Peppers' John Frusciante once wrote Jimmy Page a letter, with a bold request

More For You

drag, drag queen, drag artist, drag king, kennedy center

Trump banned drag from the Kennedy Center stage, but he said nothing about drag artists in the audience.

Photo by Rochelle Brown on Unsplash

Drag artists shared their experiences attending the Kennedy Center on a powerful night out

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump shouted from TruthSocial “NO MORE DRAG SHOWS OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA” would be allowed on the Kennedy Center, but he said nothing about the audience. Four drag artists knew this well as they attended the Kennedy Center’s opening night of popular musical Les Misérables, itself known in part for commenting on themes of abuse of power. After the performance, all of the drag artists took to social media to recount their experiences.

They had all been given tickets to the show by The Qommittee, a D.C. based nonprofit dedicated to “bringing drag artists together to protect each other, support each other, and help each other thrive.” The tickets were donated to The Qommittee in part by “season ticket holders, in order to protest ‘Trump’s presence at the show, following his ban of drag at the center,’” The Qommittee told The Daily Beast.

Keep ReadingShow less
tom jones, prince, david gilmour, pink floyd, cover songs

Tom Jones once recruited Pink Floyd's David Gilmour to cover Prince's "Purple Rain."

Photo credit: screenshots from Tom Jones YouTube

27 years ago Tom Jones and David Gilmour performed an astounding version of Prince's 'Purple Rain'

In theory, these three names—Prince, Tom Jones, and David Gilmour— shouldn’t even appear in the same sentence. But they just appeared in the same sentence for a weird and wonderful reason: Jones, the husky-voiced baritone pop crooner, once recruited Gilmour, the psychedelic maestro from Pink Floyd, to help reinterpret Prince’s eternal rock ballad "Purple Rain" on stage.

At first, it might be hard to compute what such a cover song might sound like. If you throw "Purple Rain" in a blender with "It’s Not Unusual" and "Comfortably Numb," would said blender just explode? Well, sort of—and that’s part of what makes their live take so fun. The performance dates back to 1992, during an episode of the limited TV series Tom Jones: The Right Time, in which the singer explored how modern popular music had been influenced by disparate genres like country and soul.

Keep ReadingShow less
john lennon, paul mccartney, the beatles, john lennon and paul mccartney, jam session

When John Lennon and Paul McCartney reunited for a 1974 studio jam, the results were chaotic.

Bernard Gotfryd (Library of Congress) via Wikimedia Commons (left) / Corwin via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.5 (right)

Four years after The Beatles' breakup, John Lennon and Paul McCartney had a chaotic final studio jam

In the mid-'70s, the most coveted "rock star jam" was almost certainly John Lennon and Paul McCartney. The duo had been on awkward terms in the immediate aftermath of The Beatles’ 1970 breakup, briefly trading public jabs through lyrics and interview quotes—and even when tensions settled, they frequently faced questions about a potential Beatles reunion. Given that immense spotlight and the weight of their shared history, it was hard to expect any sort of studio team-up. (The closest they came during that era was in 1973, when all four Beatles contributed to Ringo Starr’s self-titled solo album—just never all on the same track.)

But that long-awaited Lennon-McCartney summit, widely considered their last studio encounter, did occur—just probably not in the way anyone expected. The whole thing was casual to the point of hilarity—and so musically inconsequential, the results only exist through a somewhat obscure bootleg titled A Toot and a Snore in '74. But, ironically, that backstory only makes the event more compelling. It’s worth revisiting this bizarre moment in rock history and, perhaps, pondering what could have been.

Keep ReadingShow less
harrison ford, shrinking, apple tv, actor, television

After over 60 years in Hollywood, Harrison Ford DGAF.

www.flickr.com

Why Harrison Ford immediately agreed to work with Jason Segel after seeing him naked

Apple TV’s Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, is a dark comedy following the life of a therapist reeling after his wife’s passing, which causes him to make some unusual decisions about how to assist his patients. It has become a critical darling since it first aired in 2023, starring Segel as the therapist in question, and Ford as his senior colleague. In Variety’s recent Actors on Actors series, its star Jason Segel sat down for a chat with Seth Rogen, where they discussed just how the show ended up with a legend like Harrison Ford in its cast.

The answer, it turns out, was in part a result of Ford’s signature deadpan delivery. Ford was offered the role in Shrinking and wanted to learn more about Segel’s work, so he was given the latter’s filmsThe End of the Tour and Forgetting Sarah Marshall to view. Forgetting Sarah Marshall, the 2008 comedy, in part became noteworthy at the time, and still, for Segel’s comedic full-frontal nudity. Much to Segel’s surprise, he says in the interview with Rogen, Harrison Ford agreed to star in Shrinking while also offering a most remarkable compliment. “I’m in,” Ford texted series co-creator Bill Lawrence, “and tell the kid, great dick.” Rogen promptly explodes into laughter.
@varietymagazine

Jason Segel on what Harrison Ford said when he agreed to join "Shrinking": "I'm in, and tell the kid, great d—k." #ActorsOnActors

Harrison Ford has been in the entertainment industry for over 60 years and in that time has developed a reputation for saying, well, whatever the hell he wants, usually with a straight-faced, honest delivery. For example, when his final Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, failed at the box office in 2023, he simply told The Wall Street Journal, “Shit happens,” according to Variety.

As Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Captain America: Brave New World, the latest Captain America franchise film released in early 2025, Ford transformed into the Red Hulk. In an interview with MTV, Yahoo! shares that Ford told the network that turning into the Red Hulk wasn’t too difficult for a very specific reason: “I don’t want to break your bubble or anything,” he said, “but that’s what the money is for.” He also toldRotten Tomatoes he didn’t even remember what happened on the shooting day where he had to become the Red Hulk on set. Sometimes the job is just the job and “it was an amusing day at the office,” he quipped.

Harrison Ford discusses being Han Solo for the last time on Jimmy Kimmel Live! www.youtube.com

Ford has also become beloved for his appearances on late night talk shows where the actor is never afraid to parody himself. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, for example, Kimmel asks about how it felt for Ford to play Han Solo for the last time, since “I’m not Harrison Ford, quite a distance from it!” the host says. “I’m actually not either,” Ford whispers, shaking his head, followed by uproarious audience laughter.

The laughter continues now, as Ford promotes Shrinking. The Hollywood Reporter asks Ford in an interview, “What’s your go-to self-care ritual to unwind after work?” Ford stares into the camera, squints, cocks an eyebrow, and deadpans, “None of your goddamn business.”

Amen, Harrison. We wouldn’t have you any other way.

Keep ReadingShow less
tipping culture, texas roadhouse, keven manochit, viral tiktok, non tipping customers, restaurant wages, server rant, viral receipt, tipping debate, food service workers

Waiter talking to his table

Canva

Texas server goes viral for calling out non-tippers: ‘Zero dollars!’

A Texas Roadhouse server is stirring up debate about tipping culture after exposing what happens when diners skip the tip line.

Keven Manochit, a server and TikTok creator, shared a video showing a receipt for a $98 meal—completely unpaid on the tip line. His reaction was blunt: “Zero (...) dollars!”

Keep ReadingShow less
dna test surprise, switched at birth, claire tony jessica, nhs baby swap, uk hospital mixup, ancestry dna, bbc dna report, family reunion, mistaken identity, genetic testing

Newborn in the maternity ward

Canva

She took a DNA test for fun. Then learned she had the wrong family.

What started as a casual curiosity about family history quickly turned into one of the most shocking revelations of Claire’s life.

The 74-year-old woman, whose story was reported by the BBC, had been gifted a home DNA kit by her son. She expected to learn more about her heritage. Instead, she discovered that she had been switched at birth in a U.K. hospital back in 1967—and had grown up with an entirely different family than the one she was biologically related to.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rutgers, tomato, tomatoes, Rutgers tomato, science, agriculture, food

Students and professors at Rutgers surround a tomato plant

Rutgers University

How a small 1934 college experiment completely changed our relationship with tomatoes

Long before they appeared on hamburgers across the country, the tomato actually had quite a naughty history—or one that was perceived as naughty, anyway. The tomato was initially shown to European colonists in the 1500s by the long-established Aztec civilization in Mexico–it was originally called “Xitomatl” in the native Aztec language of Nahuatl–but because the color red was associated with hedonism and sexuality in Europe at the time, people were hesitant to get too close. They were also concerned it was an aphrodisiac whose purposes would have been strictly condemned by the Catholic Church unless used explicitly for conception.

The tomato’s bad reputation continued this way for centuries, until it then extended into murder. Because tomatoes are acidic, and many plates of royalty were made from lead-heavy pewter, the combination created lead poisoning for many who ate tomatoes off of these plates, National Geographicshared. The tomato had been framed as a “poison apple,” but this reputation changed in part because, as Italian immigrants moved westward in the 19th century, they were among those who brought tomatoes with them as a beloved ingredient. This love later extended across ethnicities and across the U.S., and in particular to a college in New Jersey.

Keep ReadingShow less
david lynch, david foster wallace, filmmaking, lynchian, movies

David Foster Wallace was asked to define "Lynchian." His answer involved peanut butter.

Photo credit (David Lynch): Aaron from Seattle, WA, USA (via Wikimedia Commons), Creative Commons Attribution 2.0; modified with peanut butter graphic (Photo credit: Canva)

Asked about David Lynch's surrealism, David Foster Wallace's perfect response involved peanut butter

Few artists create sounds or images so unique, their very names become adjectives. "Hitchcockian" conjures a highly stylized and unsettling flavor of suspense. "Beatles-esque" can point to dozens of different vibes, from psychedelic marching bands to sweetly sung pop-rock vocal harmonies. But the best example of this phenomenon might be "Lynchian": a somewhat abstruse term used to describe the surreal, largely disturbing, and often darkly hilarious films and TV shows—from Eraserhead to Blue Velvet to Twin Peaks to Mulholland Dr.—made by the late, great David Lynch.

It’s a difficult word to define, but the most profound attempt came from acclaimed author David Foster Wallace, a massive Lynch fan who wrote a famous essay about the director for Premiere ahead of the 1997 movie Lost Highway. "An academic definition of 'Lynchian' might be that the term 'refers to a particular kind of irony where the very macabre and the very mundane combine in such a way as to reveal the former's perpetual containment within the latter,'" he wrote. "But like 'postmodern' or 'pornographic,' 'Lynchian' is one of those Porter Stewart-type words that's ultimately definable only ostensively—i.e., we know it when we see it."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025