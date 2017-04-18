Data Just Confirmed The Real Reason Behind Trump’s Presidential Win

Recently on GOOD
-
A Sixth-Grader Intentionally Broke Her School’s Dress Code To Make A Point … And It Worked Her cause has now been adopted by the ACLU, among others
-
This Aging Baseball Legend Was Saved With The Heart Of An NFL Organ Donor Who Died At 29 The donor and recipient learned each other’s identities through independent research
-
The Best State For Women To Live And Work Will Inspire You To Pack Up And Move You might want to bring some sunscreen
-
A Turning Point For Turkey—And Democracy Across The Globe The far-reaching consequences of the president’s expanded powers
-
Why Every Adult In America Should Watch The Hit Teen Drama 13 Reasons Why It’s time to start a new conversation with teenagers
-
Major League Baseball’s Ambassador For Inclusion Is Reshaping Big League Locker Rooms An openly gay ex-player is on a mission to change baseball An openly gay ex-player is on a mission to change baseball
Recent
This Software Developer Makes A Great First Impression With An Interactive Tetris Business Card Why Easter Is Called Easter And Other Little-Known Facts About The Holiday While You Were Looking At Bombs, Trump Quietly Changed Obamacare History Proves Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Have Too Much Power A Massacre For Democracy North Korea to Donald Trump: Delete Your Account The Professor Who First Predicted ‘President Trump’ Says He Will Soon Be Impeached No Woman Had Ever Earned A College Football Scholarship Until Now This Insane Texas Tire Fire Shows Why The EPA Is Essential To America A Jiu-Jitsu Expert Shows How To Respond When An Airline Tries To 'Reaccommodate' You The US Just Dropped The “Mother Of All Bombs” On Afghanistan A Misguided Cop Giving A Cycling Safety Demonstration Ends Up In A Very Dangerous Situation
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.