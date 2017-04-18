  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    While You Were Looking At Bombs, Trump Quietly Changed Obamacare 
    by Stacey Leasca
  2. 2 2
    Prince Harry Reveals He Sought Counseling Following Years Of “Total Chaos”
    by Stacey Leasca
  3. 3 3
    When This Couple Realized The Immense Waste Created By Disposable Diapers, They Started A Brilliant Alternative
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    North Korea to Donald Trump: Delete Your Account
    by Nancy Miller
  5. 5 5
    New Hulu Series The Handmaid’s Tale Is Must-Watch TV For This Moment
    by Rachel Vorona Cote
  6. 6 6
    Women Are Having An Important Conversation About Abuse Under #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Melania Caught Awkwardly Reminding Trump To Make One Of America’s Most Basic Gestures
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    The Washington Post Just Became The First Major Newspaper With Women Covering Every Sports Beat 
    by Anya Alvarez
  9. 9 9
    Instagram Is Having A Meltown Over This Image 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
Communities

Data Just Confirmed The Real Reason Behind Trump’s Presidential Win

by Kate Ryan

April 18, 2017 at 10:00
Copy Link
Image via Flickr/Gage Skidmore

In the immediate aftermath of Trump’s shocking electoral victory, dozens of very confident op-eds crowded the bulk of progressive home pages, claiming to know why it happened and what we (the shocked) had missed. Now, more than five months later, we have the well-regarded 2016 American National Election Study to provide us with some relatively concrete answers.

Released last week, the ANES revealed its findings after questioning roughly 1,200 demographically diverse respondents at length. Thanks to public funding and a nearly 70-year history of conducting quality research, the ANES provides an objective and historical view to counterbalance the welcome—but sometimes distracting—array of opinions proliferating on the internet.  

Here’s what the ANES found. According to the data, 2016 defied historical trends, so we’re not all crazy in thinking it was a rough year. One of those trends involves wealthy voters typically choosing the Republican candidate. This election cycle, however, poor, white voters threw unusually enthusiastic support behind Trump, while the rich kept their distance. That may not be the most surprising tidbit, but when it comes to authoritarianism, it appears Trump voters were hardly different than conservatives of decades past. Researchers asked respondents indirectly about authoritarian views to gauge their dispositions (by framing questions in the form of child-rearing ideals), and found this recent batch of conservatives to be no more fearful of chaos and disorder than the rest.  

So, what gives? Why did so many people vote for Trump, despite his cavalier attitude toward sexual assault, blatant lies, and obvious ineptitude? According to the data, it largely comes down to race. After controlling for educational, racial, ideological, and age differences among the respondents, it’s easier to tease out the main influence. That influence comes down to racist attitudes for the simple mathematical reason that moving up 25 percentage points on the authoritarian scale only resulted in respondents being 3 percent more likely to vote Trump. Move the same amount on the racism scale, and you see voters are 20 percent more likely to vote for Trump.

Recognizing hard core Trump supporters as more racist than the rest may not be a comfortable truth to face, but having the data brings us one step closer to fixing the problem. 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Melania Caught Awkwardly Reminding Trump To Make One Of America’s Most Basic Gestures

Maybe he was afraid of showing off those tiny hands? by Leo Shvedsky
Sports

An Army Sergeant Surprises His Family By Dressing As A Football Player During Game 

He took the ‘surprise military reunion’ trope to new heights with this ploy by Penn Collins
Culture

Trump’s New Favorite Book Says Everything 

There’s one big catch by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Data Just Confirmed The Real Reason Behind Trump’s Presidential Win
Recent
This Software Developer Makes A Great First Impression With An Interactive Tetris Business Card 4 days ago Why Easter Is Called Easter And Other Little-Known Facts About The Holiday 4 days ago While You Were Looking At Bombs, Trump Quietly Changed Obamacare  4 days ago History Proves Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Have Too Much Power 4 days ago A Massacre For Democracy 4 days ago North Korea to Donald Trump: Delete Your Account 4 days ago The Professor Who First Predicted ‘President Trump’ Says He Will Soon Be Impeached 5 days ago No Woman Had Ever Earned A College Football Scholarship Until Now 5 days ago This Insane Texas Tire Fire Shows Why The EPA Is Essential To America 5 days ago A Jiu-Jitsu Expert Shows How To Respond When An Airline Tries To 'Reaccommodate' You 5 days ago The US Just Dropped The “Mother Of All Bombs” On Afghanistan 5 days ago A Misguided Cop Giving A Cycling Safety Demonstration Ends Up In A Very Dangerous Situation 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers