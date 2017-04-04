  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A Catholic School Banned A Lesbian Couple From Prom And Their Suggested Alternative Has People Furious
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Another City Calls For A Trump Impeachment Probe 
    by Stacey Leasca
  3. 3 3
    Hacker Explains The Easy Way To Hide Online
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    ‘Get Out’ Got Everything Right About Racism. Here’s What They Nailed About Hypnotism, Too
    by Kate Ryan
  5. 5 5
    Cards Against Humanity Creator Has Perfect Revenge Plot Against Congress
    by Stacey Leasca
  6. 6 6
    Trump Just Donated First Presidential Paycheck To His Least Favorite Government Agency
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    The Question That Simply And Swiftly Points Out The Gender Bias We Don't Even Realize We Have
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Mike Pence Refuses To Dine With Women Other Than His Wife, And That’s A Huge Problem
    by Stacey Leasca
  9. 9 9
    One Simple Photo Reveals Just How Much Teachers Are Willing To Spend On Their Students
    by Penn Collins
Culture

President Trump Signs A Bill That Allows Internet Service Providers To Sell Your Personal Information 

by Tod Perry

April 4, 2017 at 15:20
Copy Link
via Twitter

If there’s one thing that Democrats, Republicans, and Independents can agree on these days is they don’t want their personal information shared by telecom companies. A recent YouGov poll found that 82 percent of Democrats, 84 percent of Republicans, and 82 percent of independents are against internet service providers (ISP) from being able to sell their information online. On Tuesday, President Trump signed a bill that spat in the face of the nation’s wishes.

With unanimous support from Congressional Republicans and unanimous dissent from Democrats, Trump signed Senate Joint Resolution 34 (S.J. Res. 34), which wipes away Federal Communications Commission (FCC) privacy rules signed into law by president Obama. Now, ISPs can sell web-browsing histories, health and financial data, emails and messages, Social Security numbers, and other private information to marketers or anyone else that would like your information. 

Republican rationale for the bill was that the FCC doesn’t have the authority to regulate internet providers. They also believe that ISPs were at a disadvantage when compared to companies like Google and Facebook who had access to user data. “Consumers deserve and expect one consistent set of online privacy protections and this action helps clear the way for a more uniform approach across the entire internet ecosystem, Jonathan Spalter, CEO of USTelecom, said in a statement. Although that’s a nice story, more likely, the bill was passed because of the unbelievable amount of money that that ISPs paid to Republican lawmakers to make it happen. 

God bless America. 

Recently on GOOD
Innovation

Tesla Beats Ford In A Major Victory For Clean Energy

Elon Musk’s electric car dominates by Kate Ryan
Lifestyle

Two Vets Featured Some Furry Guests of Honor At Their Wedding, All For The Benefit Of A Rescue Shelter

The wonderful gesture also made for some insanely cute photos by Penn Collins
Culture

Facebook Announces A Costly New Effort To Fight The Spread Of Fake News

“The initiative will address the problems of misinformation and disinformation” by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
President Trump Signs A Bill That Allows Internet Service Providers To Sell Your Personal Information 
Recent
This Asian Actress Lays Out Hollywood’s Whitewashing Problem With Just Four Words On A T-Shirt about 5 hours ago The SF Giants Think These Headphones Will Help Them Win about 6 hours ago Tesla Beats Ford In A Major Victory For Clean Energy about 6 hours ago Two Vets Featured Some Furry Guests of Honor At Their Wedding, All For The Benefit Of A Rescue Shelter about 6 hours ago Facebook Announces A Costly New Effort To Fight The Spread Of Fake News about 6 hours ago Watch Steph Curry Sing Every Word To Disney Songs On Carpool Karaoke about 7 hours ago Here’s What Women Need To Know About Securing Their Fair Share Of Income about 8 hours ago Another City Calls For A Trump Impeachment Probe  about 9 hours ago Twitter User Claims There's No ‘Christian Version’ Of ISIS, Then Gets Shot Down Immediately about 9 hours ago These 5 Animals Are Making Monumental Comebacks about 11 hours ago What’s Your Family’s Money Story? about 11 hours ago Record Number Of Americans Are Renouncing Their Citizenship, And It's Not Because Of Trump about 12 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers