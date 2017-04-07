Making Sense of Syria

Recently on GOOD
-
Lawmakers Say The Strike Against Syria Was Unconstitutional—Trump Calls Bullsh*t. Who’s Right? A quick guide to the politics of war
-
Twitter Imagines Sean Spicer Spinning Tragic Movie Moments With #SpicerSpinsMoviePlots Spicer’s take on “Star Wars” is perfect
-
Carter Wilkerson Needs 18 Million Retweets To Win A Year Of Free Chicken Nuggets Twitter is helping him make it happen
-
While America Launches Missiles, China Quietly Leads On Climate Change Over dinner at Mar-a-Lago, the Chinese and American presidents purposely avoided one crucial talking point: their newly divergent views on fossil fuels
-
New York City Bans Employers From Asking For Your Salary History Just one underpaid position can set an individual on a course of underpayment
-
Watch This Adorable Grandpa Melt When He Sees His Grandson Score His First NHL Goal The whole family sacrificed to develop the player into an NHL talent
Recent
Watch This Adorable Grandpa Melt When He Sees His Grandson Score His First NHL Goal The $1 Million “Nobel Prize” For Social Entrepreneurs Now Dedicated To Refugees This Eye-Opening Video Explains The 7 Generations Of Americans Alive Right Now This Female Muslim Rapper Refuses To Be Your Exotic Vacation Comedian Tweets The Perfect Response To (False) News Of His Own Death Hillary Clinton Reveals Her Favorite Internet Meme The Washington Post Just Became The First Major Newspaper With Women Covering Every Sports Beat Nonbinary 'Billions' Actor Asks Emmys To Reconsider Gender-Specific Awards For Acting She's Being Called The Next Usain Bolt At Just 12 Years Old Here Are The Countries That Support The U.S. Airstrike In Syria, And The Ones Who Don’t Astronomers Are Seriously Close To Photographing A Black Hole Trump’s Missiles Against The Syrian Government Are Loaded With Meaning
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.