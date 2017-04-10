Why Can’t America Just Take Out Assad?

Recently on GOOD
-
What It’s Really Like When A Police Officer Kills Your Child After violent injustice, grief and social stigma often go hand in hand “If I don’t have a purpose for leaving my house, I'm not going”
-
Here’s How Millennials Can Fix Their (Scrambled) Nest Eggs This is how you get millennials to care about fiscal responsibility
-
Seven-Year-Old With Alopecia’s Wonderful Crazy-Hair-Day Do At seven years old she was diagnosed with alopecia
-
Get Paid, Not Burned Self-employed or just side hustling, most traditional contracts are outdated—here’s how to ensure your worth
-
Good Advice: Money Isn’t The Enemy The celebrated artist and technologist reflects on the best money advice he ever received
-
Making Sense of Syria “For the greater part of my life, I’ve seen the devastation wrought by American involvement in the Middle East”
Recent
Obamacare Is Suddenly More Popular Than Ever The Make-A-Wish Foundation Outdid Themselves By Transforming This Boy’s Backyard Into Fenway Park Record-Breaking Female Astronaut Defies Odds Yet Again A 12-Year-Old Girl Starred In This Moving PSA To Inform Her Classmates She's Autistic Neil Gorsuch Is Already Changing American Politics, And He Hasn’t Even Been Confirmed Yet Scientists Just Figured Out How To Make Saltwater Drinkable Turn Your Apartment Into An Apothecary With 7 Healing Houseplants The Resistance Just Got Smarter San Diego Will Get To Vote On Whether It Wants A New Stadium Steve Bannon Was Just Removed From The National Security Council A New Park In Turkey Lets You Walk Among The Treetops Federal Court Rules That LGBTQ Employees Are Protected Under The Civil Rights Act
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.