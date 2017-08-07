Recently on GOOD
-
Move Over, ‘Princess’ — Leia Organa, Ph.D., Is Here Girls need to know there’s a doctoral-level genius behind the blaster-wielding character.
-
Immigrants Don’t Drag Down The Economy — They Make Us All Richer If basic human kindness doesn’t interest Trump, maybe a lesson in economics will.
-
Chicago Plans To Defend Its Sanctuary City Status With A Fat Lawsuit Trump’s not the only one who can sue.
-
Airbnb Is Banning The Accounts Of People Using The Service To Attend An Alt-Right Rally The far-right attendees learned the hard way that Airbnb’s anti-discrimination efforts extend to hosts AND guests.
-
Random Act Of Sport: Small Horse Invades Cycling Race, Keeps Pace Just Fine A horse can dream.
-
A Pro Skateboarder Who’s Shredding A Path For Women In The Sport “If you don’t put any action behind it, it doesn’t mean anything.”
Recent
Airbnb Is Banning The Accounts Of People Using The Service To Attend An Alt-Right Rally Random Act Of Sport: Small Horse Invades Cycling Race, Keeps Pace Just Fine A Pro Skateboarder Who’s Shredding A Path For Women In The Sport You Can Now Buy Toilet Paper With 10 Of Trump’s Most Flushable Tweets Printed On It Martin Shkreli Convicted Of Three Counts In Federal Court, Including Securities Fraud This State Just Made Community College Free — For Some People A Fourth-Grader Made A Convincing Handwritten Pitch Explaining Why NASA Should Hire Him Cubs And Diamondbacks Engage In Wild Dance-Off During Series Of Rain Delays North Korea Trolls Trump With Open Invite To American Tourists Mayor Defends Decision to Bring Olympics To L.A. In Interview With Bill Simmons When Is It OK To Destroy A Business? These Newlyweds Tried To Ruin Their Photographer Over A $150 Fee When Swastikas Started Popping Up In Their City, These Graffiti Artists Came Up With A Creative Solution
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.