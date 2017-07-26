Education and Technology:
Trump

Twitter Responds To President Trump’s Mount Rushmore Joke

by Tod Perry

July 26, 2017 at 15:20
Copy Link

At a rally Tuesday night in Youngstown, Ohio, President Trump made a joke about one day having his face inscribed alongside Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln on Mount Rushmore. “I’d ask whether or not you think I will someday be on Mount Rushmore, but, no — here’s the problem: If I did it joking, totally joking, having fun, the fake-news media will say, ‘He believes he should be on Mount Rushmore!’ ” Trump said. “So I won’t say it, OK? I won’t say.”

Trump would have to do a massive turnaround to join the ranks of America’s most highly regarded presidents. In six months, he has zero major legislative achievements and the lowest approval rating at this point in his term since the polls began 70 years ago. So when Trump suggested he may end up on Mount Rushmore, Twitter had a blast Photoshopping him onto the monument. 

Share image by Dandilion Dollars/Twitter.

Twitter Responds To President Trump's Mount Rushmore Joke
