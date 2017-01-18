Survey
How are we?
Take the Survey
A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.
Recently on GOOD
-
A 13-Year-Old Girl Has Invented A Bandage That Will Help Wounds Heal Faster “ I wanted to find a solution for this,” the eighth-grader states.
-
This Wild Acrobatic Activity Is Now Officially Considered A Sport But hold on, some municipalities still consider the sport to be a criminal activity
-
Get To Know Scott Pruitt, The Climate Denier Trump Wants To Lead The EPA “Scott Pruitt would have EPA stand for Every Polluter’s Ally”
-
Random Act Of Sport: Restaurant Employees Turn Utensils Into Weapons In Foiling Robber The robber didn’t expect the “fight” in “fight or flight”
-
GOOD Talks With Fake-Trump-Book Prankster Scott Rogowsky It’s a GOOD-exclusive interview.
-
Summer Zervos Files Defamation Suit Against President-Elect Donald Trump She is a former contestant on ‘The Apprentice’
Live Well. Do Good.
San Diego fans are playing epic prank on giving ex-football team as they flee for Los Angeles.… https://t.co/tCdK6MNn8X
Recent
A 13-Year-Old Girl Has Invented A Bandage That Will Help Wounds Heal Faster This Wild Acrobatic Activity Is Now Officially Considered A Sport No Plunger? No Problem. Here’s How You Unclog A Toilet Without One Get To Know Scott Pruitt, The Climate Denier Trump Wants To Lead The EPA Random Act Of Sport: Restaurant Employees Turn Utensils Into Weapons In Foiling Robber GOOD Talks With Fake-Trump-Book Prankster Scott Rogowsky Summer Zervos Files Defamation Suit Against President-Elect Donald Trump Obama Commutes Sentence Of Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Yes, Even You Can Make This Pussy Hat For The March On Washington Brain-Zapping Gadgets Let You Hack Your Nervous System A Former Flight Attendant Shares The Procedure To Best Survive A Plane Crash Big Businesses Are Finally Cracking The Food Desert Crisis
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.