There’s nothing fun about a clogged toilet. But as those who’ve found themselves in dire straits can attest, the problem becomes exponentially worse when there’s no plunger onhand. Since we generally don’t conduct “plunger checks” as guests at other people’s homes, 99.999% of the time, we only learn we’re plunger-less after the damage has been done.

Fortunately, there’s a solution to this problem that doesn’t involve faking your own death, moving to another city and starting over.

This woman has found a way to unclog a toilet without a plunger, but it’s hardly painless. It involves waiting 20 minutes, which could cause its own set of problems if you find yourself holding court in the bathroom (especially if there’s only one) for that long. But if you have the time, this could very well save you a lot of embarrassment and explaining. You just need hot water and liquid soap, both of which should be available all in the confines of that bathroom you're trapped in.

Take a look at the Clean My Space video here:

Short of carrying a plunger with you everywhere you go, this is a pretty helpful plan B. Sure, it’s not perfect (you’ll be spending 20 long, mysterious minutes in the bathroom), but if you think it’s better than the alternative of ‘fessing up, you’ll keep this trick in the back of your mind.