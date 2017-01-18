  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Research Shows That People Who Use Profanity Are More Honest Than Those Who Don’t 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    President-Elect Trump Calls CNN ‘Fake News’ At Press Conference
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Political Science Professor Calls Out The Republicans Lack Of Courage In The Face Of Trump
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Republican Politician Gropes Staffer Saying ‘I No Longer Have To Be Politically Correct’
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Lady Liberty Coin Will Feature The Face Of A Black Woman For First Time
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    Archaeologists Just Dug Up 2,000-Year-Old Magic Spells 
    by Kendall Wood
  7. 7 7
    Two Computers Just Had The Most Bizarre Conversation
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    Donald Trump’s L.L. Bean Tweet Is Setting Off A Storm Of Controversy
    by Andre Grant
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

No Plunger? No Problem. Here’s How You Unclog A Toilet Without One

by Penn Collins

January 18, 2017 at 10:55
Copy Link

There’s nothing fun about a clogged toilet. But as those who’ve found themselves in dire straits can attest, the problem becomes exponentially worse when there’s no plunger onhand. Since we generally don’t conduct “plunger checks” as guests at other people’s homes, 99.999% of the time, we only learn we’re plunger-less after the damage has been done. 

Fortunately, there’s a solution to this problem that doesn’t involve faking your own death, moving to another city and starting over. 

This woman has found a way to unclog a toilet without a plunger, but it’s hardly painless. It involves waiting 20 minutes, which could cause its own set of problems if you find yourself holding court in the bathroom (especially if there’s only one) for that long. But if you have the time, this could very well save you a lot of embarrassment and explaining. You just need hot water and liquid soap, both of which should be available all in the confines of that bathroom you're trapped in. 

Take a look at the Clean My Space video here: 

Short of carrying a plunger with you everywhere you go, this is a pretty helpful plan B. Sure, it’s not perfect (you’ll be spending 20 long, mysterious minutes in the bathroom), but if you think it’s better than the alternative of ‘fessing up, you’ll keep this trick in the back of your mind. 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

5

  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
  • Solange
  • DAWN
  • The Tank
Recently on GOOD
Communities

Obama Commutes Sentence Of Whistleblower Chelsea Manning

At  23 years of age, Manning was given the longest sentence for leaks of classified documents in U.S. history by Andre Grant
Communities

Yes, Even You Can Make This Pussy Hat For The March On Washington

A pussy hat tutorial for the crafting challenged by Kate Ryan
Health

Brain-Zapping Gadgets Let You Hack Your Nervous System

Devices that tap into the body’s “wandering nerve” have been shown to ease migraines, epilepsy, depression, and chronic pain by Jill Neimark
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
San Diego fans are playing epic prank on giving ex-football team as they flee for Los Angeles.… https://t.co/tCdK6MNn8X
No Plunger? No Problem. Here’s How You Unclog A Toilet Without One
Recent
A 13-Year-Old Girl Has Invented A Bandage That Will Help Wounds Heal Faster 8 minutes ago This Wild Acrobatic Activity Is Now Officially Considered A Sport about 1 hour ago No Plunger? No Problem. Here’s How You Unclog A Toilet Without One about 1 hour ago Get To Know Scott Pruitt, The Climate Denier Trump Wants To Lead The EPA about 18 hours ago Random Act Of Sport: Restaurant Employees Turn Utensils Into Weapons In Foiling Robber about 20 hours ago GOOD Talks With Fake-Trump-Book Prankster Scott Rogowsky  about 20 hours ago Summer Zervos Files Defamation Suit Against President-Elect Donald Trump  about 20 hours ago Obama Commutes Sentence Of Whistleblower Chelsea Manning about 21 hours ago Yes, Even You Can Make This Pussy Hat For The March On Washington about 22 hours ago Brain-Zapping Gadgets Let You Hack Your Nervous System about 22 hours ago A Former Flight Attendant Shares The Procedure To Best Survive A Plane Crash about 23 hours ago Big Businesses Are Finally Cracking The Food Desert Crisis 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers