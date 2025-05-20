Skip to content
New research shows a surprising number of Americans think coupons are okay for a first date

Over 28% of Americans consider frugality “sexy.”

Being a frugal date and using a coupon could be an attractive quality.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesMay 20, 2025
First dates can be very exciting, anxiety-inducing, annoying, fun, and stressful all at once. Whether the date was fun or a nightmare, the bill always comes due. According to past dating norms, the gentleman is expected to flash some cash or a credit card to fully pay for the date. However, a recent survey is saying that paying for the date with a coupon isn’t a deal breaker. In fact, it might make you appear more attractive.

A 2025 Talker Research survey of 2,000 Americans showed that 56% of people thought using coupons on a first date is okay. On top of that, 28% considered that type of frugality “sexy” and 56% believed that “flashing cash” and other ways to show off wealth were a turn-off. All of this is reinforced by the fact that over 60% of the respondents wanted a date that was happy to look for deals.

Destiny Chatman, consumer expert for TopCashback, the company that backed the Talker Research Survey, believes this shows a cultural shift in the modern dating scene.

“The data shows today’s daters aren’t looking to be swept off their feet by spending,” said Chapman to the press. “Thoughtful financial choices like using a coupon or redeeming cash back show planning, not penny-pinching. In this economy, frugality isn’t just practical. It’s an attractive sign of long-term potential.”

Chapman’s “penny pinching” comment is backed up by the survey. It showed that the same participants believed there was a difference between being “frugal” and being “cheap,” with 34% defining “cheapness” as in “not tipping,” “refusing to spend on experiences,” and other ways to cut corners negatively rather than taking advantage of a deal that’s presented or advertised.

This mindset makes sense for singles given the current uncertain economy now and in the near future. Several experts in relationships and finances, including credit bureau Experian, cite disagreements on how money should be spent or saved as one of the top reasons break-ups happen in relationships and marriages. The combination of the current economic climate and knowledge of how money impacts love has led to singles searching for a compatible person in both romance and finance.

With that in mind, what does a frugal date look like for current singles? There are some great first date ideas that people can enjoy without needing to spend big money on a fancy candlelit dinner, expensive front row seats to a show, or a hot air balloon ride. Financial experts like the ones working for Dave Ramsey have a few frugal ideas for first dates, and there are other inexpensive experiences you can have together if you get creative.

Instead of meeting for dinner, suggest coffee or breakfast at a place in the morning to get a (hopefully) nice conversation to start your day along with a cheaper meal. Meet at a park for a walk and maybe a picnic. If it goes well, you can always grab drinks somewhere afterward.

One way to find fun and inexpensive date ideas is to do your research. Check your local bars to see if there’s an open mic night for you and your date to enjoy live music or comedy for free. See if there is a Groupon or specials for escape rooms, go karts, or other local entertainment centers. Sign up for email newsletters from your local park, movie theater, museum, etc. near you to be notified of cheap or free concerts, movie screenings, exhibits, and other live events.

Your date won’t just have a fun time with you if you investigate and suggest these things, but see how invested you are. Not just with your money, but in the time and effort you spend with them, too.

coupons, dating, first date ideas, economy, frugal living
