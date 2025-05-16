Parents pretend Harry Potter is real and raise their daughter to believe she’s a witch

When it comes to childhood fantasy, most parents walk a line between imagination and reality. But one Reddit post—now deleted but preserved via screenshots—crossed that line in a major way.

Originally shared in the Harry Potter subreddit and then reposted on Twitter (now X), the story details how a couple has been raising their 8-year-old daughter to believe that she’s not just a Harry Potter fan, but an actual witch.

“Since our daughter was 5 and my wife and I first started reading her the Harry Potter books we have told her that she is a witch and that the Wizarding World is real,” the parent wrote. They weren’t kidding.

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint in 'Harry Potter' Source: WARNER BROS

Over the past few years, the parents claim to have built up a full fantasy world for their daughter, complete with made-up family history and stories of using magic. They say this helps her make sense of tough issues like racism, climate change, and even the pandemic.

And yes—they fully admit it’s gaslighting.

"We know it's gaslighting and that eventually she'll have to be disappointed and have trust issues with us when she learns the truth." — Reddit user

The parents say they're trying to make her childhood “magical” and that the illusion motivates her to do well in school so she’ll get “accepted to Hogwarts.” They even say they’ve consulted her teachers, who allegedly think it’s “more awesome and creative than damaging.”

But public reaction was swift—and brutal.

In their post, the parent asked for “creative ideas” to keep the fantasy alive. What they got instead was a wave of criticism and genuine concern for the child’s mental and emotional well-being.

"Why the f--k would you do this?" — Reddit commenter

One commenter put it plainly: “That is horrific, you are a TERRIBLE parent, and I hope no one helps you. This is a soul-crushing lie.”

Another highlighted the difference between cultural mythology or religion and something like Hogwarts: “If you think it's comparable to religious belief, hop on over to a sub with ex-believers and check out the serious damage it's done to them.”

It’s not just the deception that bothers people—it’s the manipulation. Teaching a child to believe she has magical powers might seem whimsical, but the implications are dark, especially when you knowingly build a false identity that will eventually collapse.

One particularly harrowing comment came from a user who said they’d lived a similar experience:

"From about 4 years old my mother convinced me I was a part of a magical bloodline and that she was too... convincing your child of things that are not true is programming plain and simple. Your child should be taken away from you." — Reddit commenter

That user compared the experience to "cult programming"—a tactic used to instill dependence, compliance, and emotional isolation under the guise of fantasy. They warned that such manipulation can leave lasting trauma and destroy a child’s ability to trust, not just in their parents but in the world at large.

While some people raise their kids with Santa Claus or the Tooth Fairy, this went well beyond temporary myths. It became a fully immersive, high-stakes fantasy that will eventually come crashing down.

Imagination is powerful. It can help children grow, dream, and even heal. But when it’s weaponized as control or escapism without consent, it stops being magical—and starts becoming dangerous.

This article originally appeared five years ago.