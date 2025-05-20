Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

The Latest

coupons, dating, first date ideas, economy, frugal living
Money

New research shows a surprising number of Americans think coupons are okay for a first date

stew, thailand, weird food, fun food facts, tourism
Culture

Bangkok restaurant has been boiling the same pot of beef stew for over 50 years

lgbtq rights, lgbtq, pride, ohio, queer, advocacy
Good People

How one Ohio activist got city officials to challenge conversion therapy

More For You

lottery winner, giant check, Powerball, Stefan Mandel, Iowa lottery, viral story, big win, $1 prize, lottery hack, jackpot, humor, odd news, lottery syndicate, millionaire moment

Tyler Heep one the lottery... technically.

Canva

One man turned a $1 lottery win into a victory lap for the rest of us

When you hear someone won the lottery, you usually picture a life-changing windfall—millions of dollars, big plans, and perhaps a luxury car or two. But for Tyler Heep of Iowa, the prize was just one dollar. And yet, he wasn't about to let the size of the winnings determine the size of the celebration.

Rather than quietly pocket his modest prize, Heep decided he wanted the full experience given to jackpot winners: the oversized check, the camera flashes, and the bragging rights.

Keep ReadingShow less
interracial family, racism response, vacaville news, hate mail, community support, homeownership, racial bias, family resilience, anonymous letter, racial injustice, neighborhood unity, modern racism, mixed race family, social justice, family story, uplifting news, inspirational story, real life racism, everyday heroes, anti-racism

Representative Image: One family came home to a letter that changed their feelings about their new neighborhood.

Canva

A coward left hate in their mailbox, this family found something stronger on their block

When Marc Yu checked his mailbox in Vacaville, California, in May 2019, he found a typed letter that stunned him and his wife, Sandy. It wasn’t just anonymous, it was personal, presumptuous, and deeply racist. The author, claiming to speak on behalf of the neighborhood, demanded the Yu family leave within 60 days. Their offense? Existing while being an interracial family.

"Your interracial family is not welcome here."

— anonymous letter

The note, addressed to "the tenants at 1216 [REDACTED STREET]," opened with condescension about the Meadowlands neighborhood and its supposed standards. It claimed residents had lived there for over 20 years and took pride in its “cleanliness and quiet atmosphere.” It then veered into an outright attack:

Keep ReadingShow less
dementia care, caregiving, elderly support, whiteboard message, memory loss, Alzheimer's support, family caregiving, aging parents, elder care tips, UK doctor, viral kindness, dementia compassion, dementia advice, reassurance tips

Representative Image: It can be scary to wake up alone in a hospital, one daughter found a simple way to help.

Public Domain

Doctor shares touching whiteboard message a daughter wrote for her mom with dementia

Anyone who's cared for a loved one with dementia knows just how heartbreaking the experience can be. The disease chips away at memory, reasoning, and communication, often leaving families scrambling to find ways to offer comfort and stability. But one daughter’s creative and compassionate approach has gone viral, and for good reason.

Dr. Philip Grimmer, a physician from Wiltshire, UK, was visiting a dementia patient when he noticed a whiteboard in the woman’s living room. On it, her daughter had written a short list of reassurances, reminders meant to soothe her mother’s recurring fears. Moved by the simplicity and tenderness of the gesture, Dr. Grimmer shared a photo of the board on X (formerly Twitter).

Keep ReadingShow less
dress code, school controversy, teen rights, outfit discrimination, student protest, viral story, education, gender bias

A silly controversy

Representative photo by Canva

Teen sent home over 'modest' outfit that a teacher found uncomfortable

A Canadian high school senior found herself at the center of a school controversy after her outfit—a white turtleneck under a black knee-length dress—was labeled "awkward" by school staff. The student, 17-year-old Karis Wilson, was removed from class at NorKam Senior Secondary School in Kamloops, British Columbia, and ultimately left school in tears. Her father, Christopher Wilson, spoke out about the incident in a Facebook Live video (since deleted) that quickly gained traction online.

"Today my daughter was sent home for wearing clothing that made her female teacher and her male student-teacher 'feel uncomfortable,'" Wilson wrote on Facebook, according to Daily Mail. "Centered out in front of her class and told she needs to leave class and brought her to the VP’s before she went home in tears. After asking her how she would like me to handle it she said she wanted to make sure this kind of thing doesn’t happen to the students that come after her. Please stand with Karis and [me] and make sure that those involved are held accountable and that this never happens again."

Keep ReadingShow less
essential tremors, brain surgery, incisionless surgery, medical breakthrough, Neville Waterstorm, Gold Coast Hospital, MRI ultrasound, tremor treatment, life-changing procedure, public healthcare

Representative Image: For those with essential tremors, simple tasks can be impossible.

Canva

He lived with tremors for 35 years, then one surgery did the impossible

For more than three decades, Neville Waterstorm couldn’t do something most of us never think twice about, drinking from a glass without spilling. Living with essential tremors meant that even basic tasks were an everyday struggle. But a revolutionary new procedure performed at Gold Coast University Hospital in Australia has changed all that.

Neville's hands have steadied thanks to a surgery that doesn’t require incisions. The treatment targets the specific brain activity responsible for tremors, using MRI guidance to disrupt the problematic neural patterns non-invasively. And the results? Instant and incredible.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025