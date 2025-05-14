Skip to content
Black child denied entry over 'dress code' while white child in same outfit dines freely

The viral video sparked outrage and forced the restaurant group to change its policy.

Double standard

GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffMay 14, 2025
A video that recently resurfaced on social media shows a mother and her son being turned away from a restaurant because of what her son was wearing. According to the restaurant staff, the boy’s athletic shorts and t-shirt violated their dress code.

After being told they couldn't be seated, the mother pointed out another child already eating inside. That child, who was white, appeared to be dressed almost identically to her son. Her questions about this inconsistency were met with vague, dismissive answers.

"Unfortunately we do have a dress code," the host told her, offering little explanation beyond that. As the mother panned her phone across the dining area, the camera captured a white boy wearing a graphic t-shirt, athletic shorts, and sneakers—an outfit virtually the same as her son’s.

"But that white kid out there can eat here with his tennis shoes on and his athletic shirt," she responded. The host attempted to clarify that while tennis shoes are allowed, athletic shorts and t-shirts are not. Yet the child already inside was visibly wearing both.

Rather than addressing her concerns directly, the host repeatedly told her, "I would love for you to come back and eat here." The line, repeated multiple times, came off as condescending and failed to answer her specific and reasonable questions.

restaurant racism, dress code discrimination, viral video, Marcia Grant, Atlas Restaurant Group, racial bias, parenting, racial profilingSomething wasn't adding upReddit

The mom, who continued filming, showed her son's outfit on camera: black athletic shorts, black sneakers, and an Air Jordan t-shirt.

Marcia Grant asked a simple question:

"Why does he get to wear athletic wear and my son can't?"

She continued asking for clarification and fairness. Eventually, the host responded, "Honestly, I did not get a good look, but it looked like a regular t-shirt to me," claiming they didn’t consider the white child's shirt to be “athletic.”

One Reddit commenter captured the moment perfectly: "I like how helpless he looked when she asked him to answer her question and not give her sympathy. Looked like his brain was working overtime to find a reasonable answer." Side-by-side images of both children showed no meaningful difference in their clothing.

Commenters across platforms offered ideas for how the restaurant could have handled the situation respectfully and professionally. One suggested a simple approach:

"1. Whoever let that white kid in was wrong, that child also did not meet the established dress code, the staff will be spoken to about applying our dress code appropriately.
2. Because of our oversight, of course you and your son are welcome to eat here as you are. I apologize that this happened. In the future, we will be making a better effort of enforcing the dress code universally (comp kid's dessert / or entire meal)."

But instead of correcting the mistake, the restaurant let the encounter spiral into a viral example of what many see as an obvious double standard based on race.

One Reddit user wrote:

""Instead of letting this mom and her son eat there, this restaurant host was caught upholding a racist double standard."

The Atlas Restaurant Group, which owns the restaurant in the video, eventually issued a public apology to Marcia Grant and her son. In a statement, they wrote, "The difficult situation does not represent who or what Atlas Restaurant Group stands for. While dress codes across Atlas properties are the result of ongoing input from customers, in no way are they intended to be discriminatory." They also stated that they'd "immediately revised" their policy so that children would no longer be subject to dress codes at any Atlas location.

However, this incident isn’t the first time Atlas has been criticized for their dress code practices. In 2019, writer R. Eric Thomas shared a screenshot of the dress code at Atlas-owned restaurant The Choptank, pointing out how rules against items like "excessively baggy clothing" and "brimless headgear" appeared racially biased.

Back then, Thomas was blocked by the restaurant on Twitter (now X), though his access was later restored. According to The Washingtonian, Atlas responded by saying their policy was consistent with other restaurants in the area—but at least one of the restaurants named said they didn’t have a dress code at all.

This article originally appeared 6 years ago.

