  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Teen Shamed for Her Outfit Strikes Back
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    15 Tweets That Only Married People Will Understand
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Hair Model Shows What She’s Like Behind the Smoke and Mirrors of Social Media
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Why This Book About A Proud Muslim Family Is A Must-Read For The 2017 School Year
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  5. 5 5
    Artist Imagines How Climate Change and Technology Will Alter Earth Forever
    by Katie Felber
  6. 6 6
    Angry Racist Loses His Job After This Ugly Tirade Was Posted Online
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Mexican Ad Agency Mocks Trump With A Brilliant Lego Advertisement
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Woman’s Bikini Shot and Caption Become a Manifesto on Self Acceptance
    by Mike Albo
  9. 9 9
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
Innovation

Vintage Maps From A Swashbuckling Era Are Leading Scientists To Forgotten Treasure: ‘Ghost’ Reefs

by James Gaines

September 8, 2017 at 13:25
Copy Link

Professor Loren McClenachan of Colby College was visiting the British Admiralty Library in Portsmouth, England, when she unearthed a series of magnificent antique nautical charts. Depicting the waters around the Florida Keys, the charts were made by British cartographers and dated from just before the American Revolution.

They were the works of the world’s best cartographers at the time; each chart was basically a Google Map for sailors: as tall as a grown man, sepia-colored, and packed with an incredible level of detail. “Really beautiful pieces of work,” said McClenachan.

Then and now: Key West, Florida. Image courtesy of the authors.

Among other things, the maps included notes on where to find fresh water, where to hunt sea turtles, and where to avoid dangerous — even potentially deadly — coral reefs.

It’s tempting to associate coral with pleasurable activities like scuba diving. But reefs have always been serious hazards for sailors. Ancient shipwrecks litter the waters around the Florida Keys, including the famous wreck of the Atocha, which lost $400 million in gold and jewels (not to mention all but five of its crew) when it hit a reef during a hurricane 1622. So when the British took the Keys in the French and Indian War in the 1760s, their mapmakers weren’t just making fanciful drawings of dragon-filled oceans. They were mapping out a plan for survival.

Nearly two and a half centuries later, McClenachan saw even more potential in the gorgeous old maps. They were a window into the past that could tell about the future. Since the maps were made, many of the coral reefs around South Florida have been lost. McClenachan wondered if the maps could help us rediscover, and learn from, those ancestral reefs.

This image shows Cheeca Rocks in the Florida Keys. Photo by The Ocean Agency/XL Catlin Seaview Survey/Christophe Bailhache.

Working with colleagues at The University of Queensland and the Australian Research Council, McClenachan and her team pored over the maps, using modern satellite photography to play “spot the difference.” What they found was astonishing: When compared to modern times, nearly half the reefs from the 18th century had disappeared. Closer to land, it was as much as 90%.

The specifics behind why the reefs had disappeared were beyond the scope of the study, but it’s likely that over the years, regular dredging (digging up the seabed to make it easier to ships to pass through) or near-shore development, such as sea walls, may have broken up the coral. Modern coral reefs still face these pressures, as well as climate change induced bleaching events that can kill off reef-making organisms.

Coral reefs are some of the most diverse ecosystems on Earth. Healthy reefs provide food, jobs, and tourism dollars to nations all around the world. The current reefs around the Florida Keys alone are estimated to be worth $7.6 billion.

By revealing the location of these forgotten pirate-era reefs, McClenachan’s work could help researchers understand long-term trends in coral cover and how it has been affected by human activity. This could, in turn, help us better understand both where we could potentially restore reefs and how to better protect animals like fish or sea turtles that depend on them.

The Upper Keys. Image courtesy of Loren McClenachan.

McClenachan is planning to return to the Admiralty Library early next year and believes this technique could be used to find more forgotten reefs around the world. Anywhere the British went, they mapped. Jamaica’s Kingston Harbor and Hong Kong Harbor, in particular, might have similarly detailed charts of similarly forgotten reefs.

George Gauld, the 18th-century mapmaker who created most of the charts McClenachan used, was not able to finish his work. He and his British colleagues were ultimately chased away by American privateers during the Revolutionary War. But their maps remain. And thanks to researchers like McClenachan, they’re still helping us understand the oceans we love to sail and which help our Earth function.

McClenachan’s work was published on Sept. 6 in the journal Science Advances.

Share image via iStock. 

Recently on GOOD
Video Lifestyle

German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction

Andreas Hykade uses animation to explore the sad reality of addiction.  by Katie Felber
Sports

A Record Number Of Out Gay Athletes Are Playing College Football This Year

“They all said, 'we’ve got your back.' They told me how proud they were of me.” by Robbie Couch
Lifestyle

These Tricks Will Clear Your Stuffy Nose Instantly

With cold season upon us, there’s no better time to learn how to get rid of a stuffy nose.  by Craig Carilli
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Vintage Maps From A Swashbuckling Era Are Leading Scientists To Forgotten Treasure: ‘Ghost’ Reefs
Recent
Michael Bennett Did Not Mince Words As He Described Being Detained By Cops 2 days ago Cool Video Reveals Why People in Old Movies Talked Funny 2 days ago 15 Tweets That Only Married People Will Understand 2 days ago Woman’s Bikini Shot and Caption Become a Manifesto on Self Acceptance 2 days ago Artist Imagines How Climate Change and Technology Will Alter Earth Forever 2 days ago Makeup-Shamed Waitress’ Response To Rude Teens Going Viral 2 days ago NBA Coach Leads Campaign To Remove Confederate Monuments In His City 2 days ago One L.A. Teacher Says He’ll ‘Go To Jail’ Before Giving Student Information To Federal Agents 2 days ago College Football Crowd Stops To Wave To Children At Nearby Hospital  3 days ago A Blind USC Player Pulled Off The Most Exciting Play In College Football’s First Week 3 days ago A U.K. Retailer Has Removed All Gender-Specific Labeling From Its Kids' Clothes 3 days ago Syrian Refugee Turned Olympic Swimmer Faces Fears In Return To Budapest 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers