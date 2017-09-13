  • Trending
A Video Explaining White Privilege Stirs Up Controversy in a Virginia School

by Tod Perry

September 13, 2017 at 20:15
Copy Link

A hard-hitting video explaining how systemic advantages help whites excel over minorities has caused a stir at a Virginia high school. As part of Glen Allen High School’s Black History Month program, students were shown a four-minute animated film called “Structural Discrimination: The Unequal Opportunity Race.” The video uses a track meet as a metaphor to explain why white people have a societal advantage over minorities in America.

One grandparent of a child at the in Henrico County school was outraged by the video’s presentation. “They are sitting there, watching a video that is dividing them up from a racial standpoint. It’s a white guilt kind of video,” Don Blake told WWBT. “I think somebody should be held accountable for this.”

The school defended the video as one piece of a program designed to inspire a positive discourse on race. “A segment of the video was one component of a thoughtful discussion in which all viewpoints were encouraged,” the statement read. “As always, we are welcoming of feedback from students and their families, and we address concerns directly as they come forward,” the statement continued.

“A lot of people thought it was offensive to white people, and made them feel bad about being privileged,” Glen Allen High student Kenny Manning told ABC affiliate WRIC. “Others thought that it was good to get the information out there. There is oppression going on in the world, and that needs to be looked at with a magnifying glass, I guess.”

(H/T Daily Mail)
 

 

Update: This article originally appeared on  February 10, 2016.

A Video Explaining White Privilege Stirs Up Controversy in a Virginia School
