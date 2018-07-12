Dear Fellow Millennials: All Economic Issues Are Our Issues Too

Recently on GOOD
-
These Iconic Photographers Broke Down Barriers In The Fashion Industry The fashion industry is ephemeral – but fashion photography makes a lasting impression, as photographers document every trend that endures or fades away.
-
How A Former Football Star Is Building An All-Solar City The entire 17,000 acre property promises the kind of ground-up planning that can make suburbia green and sustainable.
-
Public Outcry Against Family Separation Is Working As the public speaks out against these endeavors, the government has been forced to address the effects of their state-sponsored child detention policies.
-
A Caravan Of Grandmothers Plans To Go To The Mexico Border To Support Migrants The group leaving from New York will onboard other “grannies” and allies along the way to support migrating families.
-
Iranian Teen Garners Support Worldwide After Police Arrested Her For Posting Dancing Videos Women are taking their moves to the streets and on social media in solidarity with Maedeh Hojabri, who was recently arrested in Iran for dancing in her bedroom.
-
Washington Insider Brett Kavanaugh Is Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Kavanaugh once wrote that the president of the United States should not be subjected to legal challenges while in office.
Recent
These Iconic Photographers Broke Down Barriers In The Fashion Industry How A Former Football Star Is Building An All-Solar City Public Outcry Against Family Separation Is Working A Caravan Of Grandmothers Plans To Go To The Mexico Border To Support Migrants Iranian Teen Garners Support Worldwide After Police Arrested Her For Posting Dancing Videos Washington Insider Brett Kavanaugh Is Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Here’s Why You Should Think Twice About Killing Spiders In Your Home This Boot Camp Trains Young People To Fight Plastic Pollution The U.S. Blocked A Global Breastfeeding Initiative In Order To Benefit Formula Companies 8 Ways Resigning EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Suppressed Science Immigrants Joined The U.S. Army To Become Citizens. Now They’re Being Discharged. Frida Kahlo Is An Enduring Inspiration For Women Of Color, The Disabled Community, And All Humans
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy