Tina Fey once roasted a troll so hard, it still stings years later

She didn’t just clap back. She delivered a masterclass in satire.

Tina Fey at a movie premiere

David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffJun 10, 2025
GOOD Staff
The internet can be a double-edged sword—offering both support and criticism. Celebrities often find themselves at the receiving end of unsolicited opinions. Tina Fey, renowned for her work on "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock," once faced such criticism but responded with a masterclass in wit and satire.

A user named "jerkstore" once commented, "In my opinion, Tina Fey completely ruined SNL. The only reason she's celebrated is because she's a woman and an outspoken liberal. She has not a single funny bone in her body."

Fey's retort, shared by Letters of Note, was nothing short of legendary:

"Dear jerkstore, huzzah for the truth teller! Women in this country have been over-celebrated for too long."

She continued, highlighting the media's focus on women:

"Just last night there was a story on my local news about a 'missing girl,' and they must have dedicated seven or eight minutes to 'where she was last seen' and 'how she might have been abducted by a close family friend,' and I thought, 'What is this, the news for chicks?'"


Fey's sarcasm didn't stop there. She pointed out the absurdity of the claim that women are over-celebrated:

"Why do we keep talking about these dumdums? We are a society that constantly celebrates no one but women and it must stop!"

She then addressed the accusation of her ruining SNL:

"When I first set out to ruin SNL, I didn't think anyone would notice, but I persevered because like you trying to do a nine-piece jigsaw puzzle—it was a labor of love."


And concluded with a mic-drop:

"P.S. You know who does have a funny bone in her body? Your mom every night for a dollar."


This exchange has resurfaced recently, coinciding with the success of the "Mean Girls" musical in London's West End. The production, which opened at the Savoy Theatre in June 2024, has been lauded for its fresh take on the classic film, with updates reflecting contemporary issues and sensibilities.

Fey's ability to blend humor with sharp social commentary continues to resonate, reminding audiences of her enduring impact on comedy and culture.

This article originally appeared three years ago.

Tina Fey, Mean Girls Musical, Online Trolls, Comedy, SNL, West End Theatre, Viral Comeback, Letters of Note
Tina Fey once roasted a troll so hard, it still stings years later

