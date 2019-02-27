  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Woman furiously cancels baby shower after friends ‘talk sh*t’ about her baby’s name.
    by Irene Fagan Merrow
  2. 2 2
    This writer explains why millennials ‘refuse to grow up’ in viral thread.
    by Nicole Flasco
  3. 3 3
    You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.
    by Orli Matlow
  4. 4 4
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  5. 5 5
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Bigot at supermarket says gay people end up in hell, gets savagely owned by a 7-year-old.
    by Myka Fox
  7. 7 7
    This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious. 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    After backing an anti-gay bill, this representative was shamed by his daughter into admitting it was a ‘mistake.’
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Culture

This writer explains why millennials ‘refuse to grow up’ in viral thread.

by Nicole Flasco

February 27, 2019 at 9:05
Copy Link
Photo by Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Bill Maher, known for his political satire and left-wing comedic commentary, started a social media uproar over his blog post, “Adulting” posted last November, denouncing the Stan Lee fan culture.

“The guy who created Spider-Man and the Hulk has died, and America is in mourning. Deep, deep mourning for a man who inspired millions to, I don’t know, watch a movie, I guess,” Maher wrote.

“​Someone on Reddit posted, “I’m so incredibly grateful I lived in a world that included Stan Lee,” Maher continued. “Personally, I’m grateful I lived in a world that included oxygen and trees, but to each his own. “

This left many fans of Stan Lee and his comic book franchise upset and offended. Maher admits people are still asking him about it and took to his HBO show, Real Time to shut people down once and for all.

“To every person on social media who’s asked me since November, ‘Bill, what do you have to say about Stan Lee?’ – and to every paparazzi outside a restaurant who’s still shouting at me, ‘Bill, what about the Stan Lee thing?’ Okay. Your day has come.”

“Grownups these days they cling so desperately to their childhood that when they do act their age they have a special word for it now: Adulting,” he said on his HBO show.

“You can, if you want, like the exact same things you liked when you were 10, but if you do, you need to grow up,” Maher continued. “That was the point of my blog. I’m not glad Stan Lee is dead, I’m sad you’re alive.”

Everyone knows Maher is known for his provocative comments, and this was no exception.

But fiction writer and poet Catherynne Valente had something to say about Maher’s obvious judgment over how millennials live their lives.

Many Twitter enthusiasts agreed!

Every generation judges the generations that come after, and Millennials have been taking it on the chin lately. 

Share image by Catherynne Valente / Twitter

This article was orignally published by our partners at Sid you Know Facts.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

This Atheist lawmaker stood up to a ‘Christian bully’ in front of the Arizona state legislature.

Let her speak! by Eric Pfeiffer
Lifestyle

Scientists have discovered why some smiles are cute and others are creepy. 

How wide should your grin be? What if it’s crooked? by Tod Perry
Communities

Barack Obama and Steph Curry have some great advice about being better men.

Obama’s inspiring advice on manhood is going viral. by Leo Shvedsky
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This writer explains why millennials ‘refuse to grow up’ in viral thread.
Recent
This writer explains why millennials ‘refuse to grow up’ in viral thread. about 2 hours ago A drunk woman stole $2000 from a guy at a bar. Now it’s a lesson on rape culture. about 19 hours ago After backing an anti-gay bill, this representative was shamed by his daughter into admitting it was a ‘mistake.’ 2 days ago A 12-year-old journalist was threatened by law enforcement for reporting a story, but she knew her rights.  2 days ago A guy started trolling his 'friend' for saying stupid stuff on Facebook, but who is really the jerk here? 2 days ago Black guy gets hilarious revenge on racist white lady who tried to cut him in line. 2 days ago Woman furiously cancels baby shower after friends ‘talk sh*t’ about her baby’s name. 3 days ago This Atheist lawmaker stood up to a ‘Christian bully’ in front of the Arizona state legislature. 5 days ago Scientists have discovered why some smiles are cute and others are creepy.  5 days ago Barack Obama and Steph Curry have some great advice about being better men. 5 days ago Mom’s blistering rant on how men should be blamed for all unwanted pregnancies going crazy viral.  5 days ago Bigot at supermarket says gay people end up in hell, gets savagely owned by a 7-year-old. 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers