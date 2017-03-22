Recently on GOOD
Students Are Getting A Radically Different View Of The World With Updated Maps It’s a whole new planet earth
-
Preacher Believes Gays Can Be Made Straight By Eating A Special Cake He’s also a huge Trump supporter
-
When You're The Only Undocumented One In The Family “The bottom line is that everyone wants a better life for themselves and their family”
-
Kentucky Governor Signs Anti-LGBT Discrimination Bill It all started with a school play
-
This Startling Graph Shows Just How Quickly An Opioid Prescription Leads To Long-Term Use The likelihood a one- or five-day prescription leads to year-long use is incredibly high
-
A NASA Engineer Invented A Brilliant Moving Dart Board That Makes Every Toss A Bull’s-Eye This insane device tracks the dart’s flight and makes over a hundred movements, ensuring a bull’s-eye every time
