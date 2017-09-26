  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Artist Creates Amazing Inflatable Shower Curtain To Help Save Water 
    by Craig Carilli
  2. 2 2
    London Street Artist Has a Hilarious Year-Long Battle with a Graffiti-Removal Crew
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Aunt Stirs Up Controversy After Posting Photo Of Herself Breastfeeding Sister’s Baby
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  4. 4 4
    Can You Figure Out What This Doodle Is? 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Werner Herzog Motivational Posters are the Best Thing on the Internet
    by Laura Feinstein
  6. 6 6
    There’s An Easy Solution To Curbing Hate Online, And It Has To Do With Porn
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    10 Tricks To Appear Smart In Meetings
    by Sarah Cooper
  9. 9 9
    14 Women Go Nude to Show How Beauty Comes In All Shapes, Sizes, and Ages
    by Craig Carilli
Communities

KoreanBilly Explains The Differences Between American And British Accents

by Tod Perry

September 26, 2017 at 12:00
Copy Link

There’s an ongoing feud between people of the U.S. and Britain over who speaks correct English. Of course, the English invented the language which gives them an upper hand in the argument. But Americans have a point when they bristle see words like “Leicester” being pronounced “Lester” or “Schedule”  pronounced “Shed-joole” by the British. (Although, of course that’s what am American would say!) Then again, the English may be on to something when they describe New England accents as “grating.”

In the video above, a YouTuber known as KoreanBilly discusses the differences between American and British English pronunciation from the perspective of a Korean person. People learning English as a second language may not be aware of the differences in pronunciation between the dialects that native speakers pick up easily. Billy discusses the differences in how both types of speakers pronounce the T, H, R, O and A sounds. After a few minutes of listening to him, its easy to see why your dialect sounds foreign to someone from across the pond. 

 

Update: This article originally appeared on ​April 14, 2016.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Here's What The NFL Rule Book Says On Players' Obligation To Stand During The National Anthem

Critics are citing the NFL’s “official rules” on the matter, but what are they?  by Penn Collins
Money

A Well-Known Mattress Startup Dealt With Its Bad Reviews In A Very Clever And Shady Way

If you find yourself in the market for a mattress, you’ll want to know these details.  by Penn Collins
Money

Mark Cuban Calls Out Trump For Accepting Big Money From NFL Owners

Cuban has gone from being a Trump supporter to one of his biggest critics. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
KoreanBilly Explains The Differences Between American And British Accents
Recent
Neuroscience Learns What Buddhism Has Known for Ages: There Is No Constant Self 4 days ago Aunt Stirs Up Controversy After Posting Photo Of Herself Breastfeeding Sister’s Baby 4 days ago ‘Unacceptable Acceptance Letters’ Sends A Shocking Message To First-Year Students And College Administrators 4 days ago Can You Figure Out What This Doodle Is?  4 days ago Man Gets Hilariously Shamed By His Mom After Sexist Facebook Post 4 days ago London Street Artist Has a Hilarious Year-Long Battle with a Graffiti-Removal Crew 4 days ago Celeste Barber Recreates Celebrity Instagram Posts 4 days ago Why Can a Big Mac Stand Up to 2,000-Degree Molten Copper? 4 days ago Artist Creates Amazing Inflatable Shower Curtain To Help Save Water  4 days ago Total Strangers Bring A Newborn Gifts After Text Screw-Up 4 days ago Department of Education Rolls Back Stiff Obama-Era Guidelines On Campus Sexual Assault 4 days ago The Front-Runner For This Year's ‘Tackiest Halloween Costume’ Incorporates Two Different Types Of Bad Taste 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers