Cool video shows why the southern accent is 'far from ignorant'

Communication is the glue that holds relationships and communities together. It enables cooperation, progress, culture, and connection. Language is essentially the basis for all our shared ideas. It allows us to pass on knowledge, record our history, and perpetuate cultural anchors like dialect. The Southern dialects, for example, have a rich tradition. Often mocked as a sign of ignorance or slowness, many people don't recognize that modern Southern dialects harken back to the beginnings of this country.

A YouTube video titled A Quick Lesson on Southern Linguistics explains the history of Southern accents and where they originated. The narrator, Judy Whitney-Davis, is a tour guide at a former plantation, Houmas House, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She also works as a voice-over actress and singer, where she showcases her remarkable ability to highlight the sound and expression of different speech patterns. In the video, she slowly connects the well-known Southern tone to its originating British and even French inflection.

What makes this video all the more fun is Davis' immense talent. She expertly moves from one accent to the next. It's a beautiful art form and well worth the listen.

It's a Moonlight Magnolia Drawl

The Magnolia is a slow southern drawl you've probably heard spoken by celebrities like Harry Connick Jr. or Sandra Bullock. In the video, Davis describes the foundation of this general, southern accent as being linked to British roots. "The average southerner tends to sound like... what we call 'Moonlight Magnolia Drawl,' because if you speed up that southern drawl, over time it rapidly becomes a British accent. Most people don’t realize that people that came here from Europe were largely from the United Kingdom. So, when they got here, this was more along the lines of their speaking tones, but that’s the first and second generations coming off the boats, not their children. By the third and fourth generations, the kids don’t sound quite like mum and dad anymore, because they’re starting to develop a slight elongation in the way they talk."

The Cajun/Creole Accent

Louisiana is known for its rich, spicy food and even richer accent. In the video, Davis shares, "But people don’t realize that in most cases in Louisiana, many of the native speakers don’t sound like that. Dey tend t’ sound like dis, I garontee. Speshlee round d’bayous. Cuz you speed up dat Southern Louisiana Cajun/Creole accent, over time it becomes en français — French."

The video goes on to explain, "With, of course, certain exceptions in New Orleans which tend to sound more like New Yorkers because of the Irish and the Sicilian Italian influence...And people tend to get a lil’ bit confused cuz they think 'What, ya from New York?' 'Nah, I’m from N’AWLINS. Why?'”

The differences in Southern accents

You can't just coin one type of accent and say it belongs specifically to this place. People move about and aren't locked in just because there's a state line. An article on southern accents presented in Southern Living explained that there are two significant types of accents: coastal and inland.

The coastal accent features dropping out the 'r' in words. So a "jar" would be expressed as "jah." The classic Southern has more long vowels and the habit of breaking a vowel into two words. Examples include the word "fine" expressed as "faaahn" or "nice" as "naaahs." Examples of breaking up the vowels would be "bed" as "bay-uhd" or "mail" as "May-yuhl."

The Southern accent is disappearing

As traveling and relocating become easier across the country, the southern accent is slowly being pushed out. An article from the Associated Press published in May of 2025 reported that almost six million people moved into the South in the 2020s. That's four times as many as any of the other regions in the United States. The southern accent peaked with Baby Boomers, started dropping with Gen X, and, largely, Gen Z is starting to sound like Californians. Georgia Tech linguist Lelia Glass stated, "Young people today, especially educated young people, they don't want to sound too much like they are from a specific hometown. They want to sound more kind of, nonlocal and geographically mobile."

Sounding different doesn't make you stupid

One of the main points in the video was encouraging people to look a little deeper before they criticize others based on how they speak. A study posted in 2024 by Oxford Academic on accent bias found that accent-based discrimination is a built-in for most Americans. The video seems to confirm this, suggesting people's assumptions are based on a lack of information and understanding, stating, "... You have to realize that, at the end of the day, southern speakers, like I said: we’re not ignorant, as it’s often been assumed, but we simply sound like the ancestors that came here so many years ago."