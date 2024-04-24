The importance of higher education is priceless but at the same time, the expenses involved in acquiring a degree make it almost a luxury for certain sections of society. As a result, not many have access to higher education. Sharing a tale of struggle and success, Nika Diwa uploaded a post on TikTok that captures the emotionally charged moment when her father’s life changed. She filmed herself and her father on the verge of tears as they received a holiday miracle, per Newsweek.

Image Source: TikTok I @nikadiwa

In a TikTok video, Diwa shared how her father had taken a loan to fund her studies in college. The caption of her post read, "He cleaned pools so I could live my dream. This is the best Christmas gift." The opening frames of the video show Diwa covering her face in an emotional state. "My dad sent me to a college he couldn’t afford," she explained, before revealing that the government forgave the loan he took out.

The camera then transitions to footage of her father standing by a Christmas tree with bright white lights sparkling among the branches. As the video progresses, her father is spotted picking up an envelope, peeking inside and pulling out a letter. Momentarily, he leans closer to the page, with his eyes widened in a state of shock. As soon as he realises the good news sent by the government, he lowers his head in gratitude.

Image Source: TikTok I @nikadiwa

For Diwa and her father, the letter was no less than a Christmas miracle. They both got emotional and had tears of joy. The government's initiative to clear out the student loan came as a gift for the duo. As soon as Diwa received news about the cleared loan, she shared her happiness with her followers on social media. In her Instagram post, people commented how they could relate to her father's emotions with many expressing their heartfelt reactions towards the news. One user, Heather (@heatherryersson), commented, "What an amazing Dad you have! God bless you and your family. Fly high and make him proud!"

Image source: TikTok | @kickin_rox

Image source: TikTok | @adhdee

In a follow-up video, Nika is seen asking her father why he sent her to her dream college when he couldn't afford it. The father's response had the viewers crying. He said, "When you are a parent and you see your child has a gift, it is your responsibility to grow that gift. It's faith over fear."

Image source: TikTok | @nikadiwa

Education in the US has grown expensive. According to a report from Mamikon, the cost of education in the country is high due to the lack of governmental funding, hefty administrative costs, and added extracurricular expenses. In the coming years, one can expect the government to address these issues in an attempt to solidify the education sector in the country.