MasterChef contestant's dad opening jar for her in an adorably wholesome moment never gets old

No matter how big a person grows or how old they become in their life, their parents are often by their side to help them through thick and thin. That's exactly what happened to a contestant on a competitive cooking television show when she thought she had lost all her chances of winning a task. In the Brazil edition of reality show MasterChef, one moment went viral when contestant Elisa Fernandes took help from her dad to open a jar. The incident might be a couple of years old but it is still winning the hearts of people because of its adorable father-daughter moment.

The throwback clip has been shared on several social media platforms. It has also been posted on a YouTube page titled Moment Vids, where Fernandes can be seen running into trouble while unscrewing the lid of a jar during one of the tasks. Despite many attempts, she fails to open the lid of the jar. The video then pans out and shows her increasingly concerned parents. With time running out, the footage captures her trying to open the lid with elbow grease and even with the help of a knife, but none yielded success.

Without wasting any more time, she does the most unexpected yet wholesome thing. The footage captures the contestant running up to her father, who was spotted cheering for her on the sidelines. She hands him the jar to uncover the tight lid. In a flash, her father takes the jar from her hand and effortlessly opens it. Momentarily, the crowd erupts with cheers and applause for the father's minor yet vital assistance in that time-crunch situation.

Fernandes not only finished the task successfully but also went on to win the MasterChef Brazil in 2015. She was spotted in tears moments after she lifted her winning trophy. It was quite special and memorable win for her as just moments ago, she was almost panic-stricken during the crucial moments of her assignment.

This adorable moment left people on the internet in awe. "It doesn't even matter how strong it was sealed. At this moment, he was the strongest man on earth," commented @asipalacios8701 while @isaiah7979 added: "The fact that her solution to her problem was to ask her dad for help shows that he's always been there for her."

Fernandes is now a renowned chef. Some time back, she took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about the "jar opening" incident in an Instagram video on Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day Peeps! Especially for mine. I'm so grateful for who you are, always motivating me just by existing. I love you, daddy! My first love and the greatest jar opener ever," read her caption.