Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Michael Sheen writes off over $1 million of debt for 900 Welsh people to combat greedy banks

"There is a way to change it, there are alternatives, and we need to push to try and make a difference for people.”

Collage of Michael Sheen, credit cards, and woman in debt

Michael Sheen generously paid off the debts of 900 people.

Photo credit: Canva/Wikimedia Commons
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesMar 05, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Michael Sheen is known to most folks for his acting roles in Good Omens, Masters of Sex, and the Twilight film franchise, but to 900 people he’s the guy who paid off their loans. Through his work and £100,000 ($129,000) of his own money, Sheen has written off £1 million ($1.29 million) of their debt.

Highlighted in his upcoming Channel 4 documentary, Michael Sheen’s Secret Million Pound Giveaway, is Sheen’s debt acquisition company that he funded for his home community in south Wales. This comes shortly after he declared in 2021 that he was a “not-for-profit actor," pledging to use his paychecks from acting gigs to fund different projects such as this and the Welsh National Theatre. Sheen's debt acquisition company is like many others in that it purchased the debts of those people for pennies on the dollar. However, unlike several debt acquisition companies, Sheen didn't pursue the debtors to pay off their original debt for a profit.

Sheen’s documentary hopes to highlight how finance companies and banks take advantage of the most vulnerable and profit from them, a growing issue in Wales and other countries, including the United States.

“The shocking thing is that people have started having to use credit cards, overdrafts to pay for basics, to pay for necessities, rather than luxuries or anything like that, so the debt that I was able to buy included credit card debt, overdrafts, car finance, that kind of stuff,” Sheen said to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sheen also remarked about how difficult most financial institutions make it for regular people to pay off their debt once it has accrued. “People are getting into spirals of debt,” he says. “Once you’re underwater it’s very hard to get out again. That’s why I wanted to do this — to draw attention to the fact that this is going on, and there is a way to change it, there are alternatives, and we need to push to try and make a difference for people.”

Sheen may have a point. According to a 2024 Q4 analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, household debt in the U.S. rose by $94 billion in the last three months of 2024, leading to a total of $18.04 trillion. The reasons behind this are numerous, ranging from high interest rates preventing debt premiums from being paid off, cost of living rising, and people being forced to use credit because they have no savings among others. Meanwhile, banks in the U.S. gained $268.2 billion in profits in 2024, with a 5.6% boost occurring the same time as household debt increased by $94 billion.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that Michael Sheen will be able to personally pay off everyone’s debt, so we’ll have to explore other options. In terms of getting out of your own personal debt, there are many different theories, tactics, and services out there willing to lend you a hand (or allow you to help yourself). The Federal Trade Commission offers some viable solutions.

In terms of the systematic problems, there are again several theories and proposals posited to the government to provide debt relief to everyday people whether it is through stimulus checks, tax cuts, or regulations to our financial institutions. If this is something that matters to you, investigate local activist groups or candidates that are pushing for the change you wish to see in debt relief, banking, or other whatever could solve this growing problem.

While it was very kind of Sheen to extend a hand to 900 people, it will require much more of us to extend a hand to so many more to ensure a better life for everybody.

debtcredit cardscredit card debteconomybanksproblemsmichael sheen

The Latest

Ben Stiller smiling in a photo
Heroes

Ben Stiller responds to woman with Stage 4 cancer who asked to meet him and the 'Severance' cast

Collage of Michael Sheen, credit cards, and woman in debt
Money

Michael Sheen writes off over $1 million of debt for 900 Welsh people to combat greedy banks

older woman in hoodie smiling with group of women behind her at a lake
Culture

85-year-old woman forms kickass squad "Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage" to clean up Cape Cod ponds

More For You

BJ Novak provided proof that Cadbury eggs were shrinking in size back in 2007
Source

BJ Novak provided proof that Cadbury eggs were shrinking in size back in 2007

According to Investopedia, skrinkflation "is the practice of reducing the size of a product while maintaining its sticker price. Raising the price per given amount is a strategy employed by companies, mainly in the food and beverage industries, to stealthily boost profit margins."

We experience this every day when we look at products we've bought for years and become suspicious that they're getting smaller. Easter candy hoarder and actor, B.J. Novak, ("The Office," "Inglorious Basterds"), noticed something fishy about the size of Cadbury Eggs and brought them to Conan O'Brien's attention back in 2007 in this hilarious clip.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert Reich brilliantly explains why 'Millennials Don't Have Any Money'
Robert Reich / YouTube

Robert Reich brilliantly explains why 'Millennials Don't Have Any Money'

There’s always some level of generational bickering, and lately, it’s been between Baby Boomers and Millennials. Boomers claim Millennials are entitled, which is ironic since Millennials were raised by Boomers. Meanwhile, Millennials argue that Boomer selfishness has contributed to a world where it's harder for younger generations to thrive.

No matter who's right, the reality is that Millennials are on far shakier financial ground than their parents. Robert Reich, an admitted Baby Boomer, and former Secretary of Labor in the Clinton Administration, does a great job at explaining the discrepancy in a new video/blogpost entitled "Four Reasons Why Millennials Don't Have Any Money."

Keep ReadingShow less
Server ingeniously settles score with customer who tipped fake $100 bill to impress his date
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Tima Miroshnichenko

Server ingeniously settles score with customer who tipped fake $100 bill to impress his date

It is said that hospitality is not just about serving food to customers but also serving souls. However, if the customer starts displaying utterly rude behavior, they have to be put in their place. In August 2023, a Reddit user shared a story about their friend who encountered a customer like that in r/pettyrevenge. The man presented the server with a $100 tip that they discovered later, was fake. They were furious but they did something that left the customer dumb-mouthed. They were lauded by people for how they handled the situation.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | OllyRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Olly

Keep ReadingShow less
Man found $24 million lottery ticket in an old shirt just before it expired
Cover Image Source: New York Gaming Commission

Man found $24 million lottery ticket in an old shirt just before it expired

Mystery lurks everywhere. Like an undersea treasure box, it lurches in every object, whispering sweet nothings in spaces long abandoned. From closed attics to vintage journals, mystery hangs in everything. At least, this is what Mr. Jimmie Smith would think, from now on, each time he looks at anything. He found this mystery and hit the jackpot, literally, in one of the shirts hanging in his closet. And this mystery turned out to be a 24-million-dollar winning lottery ticket, according to NJ.com

Representative Image Source: Pexels | PixabayRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay

Keep ReadingShow less
Nurse who's seen 100 people pass away reveals the 'last words' most say in their final moments
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
JSME Mila

Nurse who's seen 100 people pass away reveals the 'last words' most say in their final moments

In movies, death is usually portrayed as a dramatic moment in which the dying person delivers an emotional monologue, gives a life lesson to his children, or reveals a secret. But in real life, death isn’t as idyllic. In real life, people don’t even know what could end up being their “last words.” People don’t know when they’re going to die. Death just arrives spontaneously. In a recent episode of Rob Moore’s podcast “Disruptors,” hospice nurse Julie McFadden revealed the common “last words” that most people say on their deathbed.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Shvets ProductionRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Shvets Production

Keep ReadingShow less
Terry Pratchett's story about two boots shows why the rich get richer and the poor struggle and it's on point
Representative Cover Image Source: (L)Worn Work boots of a homeless man. (Getty Images); (R) Pexels
Godisable Jacob

Terry Pratchett's story about two boots shows why the rich get richer and the poor struggle and it's on point

Picture an artist looking to buy a sketchbook. It might seem alluring at first to choose a cheap $10 notebook from a local dollar store rather than buying a high-quality $30 book from a good paper company. But the $20 that they thought they saved takes a toll as they notice the ink bleeding through low-quality pages or paper tearing too easily. This is just an example of how cheaply-priced products may sometimes cost a lot in the long run.

Ultimately, this is something that makes rich people richer and traps the poor in the vicious circle of poverty. This idea is sometimes referred to as “Captain Samuel Vimes 'Boots' Theory of Socioeconomic Unfairness.” In January 2022, a post was shared on the X account of Terry Pratchett (@terryandrob), the late English author and creator of fictional character Samuel Vimes. A story excerpt from his book was shared, where this empirical “Boots Theory" was illustrated.

Keep ReadingShow less
People stunned after learning the rent for a tiny NYC apartment that has no bedroom
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Skylar Kang

People stunned after learning the rent for a tiny NYC apartment that has no bedroom

Renting an apartment in New York—and many other cities—has become a daunting challenge, especially for young adults trying to secure affordable housing. Even the tiniest spaces come with sky-high price tags, making it hard for many to find a decent place to live. Recently, real estate agent Omer Labock (@omerlabock) gave viewers a glimpse of a New York apartment that left them stunned. While the interiors didn’t win everyone over, the apartment's layout was certainly unique. Most people expect at least a bedroom, kitchen, and living room, but this place was designed differently.

Representative Image Source: Pexels| Skylar KangRepresentative Image Source: Pexels| RDNE Stock Project

Keep ReadingShow less
Fourth-grade teacher debunks the claim that teachers only work '8 to 9 months per year'
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Fauxels

Fourth-grade teacher debunks the claim that teachers only work '8 to 9 months per year'

Teaching is one of the toughest jobs. Educators craft detailed curricula, teach complex concepts, and often act as unofficial psychologists for their students. Despite their hard work, they are often underpaid. Statistics show that many teachers in the US face low wages and heavy workloads. One fourth-grade teacher, Kyle Cohen (@mr.kylecohen), has gained attention for highlighting this issue.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | max fischerRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Max Fischer

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025