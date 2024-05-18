Painting heading to the trash in 90-year-old's house turns out to be a masterpiece worth $26 million

Art has a strange way of finding itself in unexpected places. In the latest tale of art discovery, a 90-year-old French woman found a 13th-century masterpiece in the confines of her kitchen. However, thinking of it as junk, the woman decided to throw it away. Thankfully, her family members consulted an expert who revealed that the painting was worth millions of dollars, reported Modern Met.

Representative Image Source: A visitor looks at the painting during the press opening of the exhibition 'Caravaggio and the Painters of the North' at the Thyssen Bornemisza Museum on June 20, 2016, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quim Llenas/Getty Images)

The origin of this discovery dates back to 2019, when the old French lady was clearing her home ahead of a move. The old woman, unaware of the painting's true value, intended to throw it out until her family members stepped in to inform her of the potential value it could hold. Soon, her family members called in an expert to appraise items on the property. The unusual depiction of Christ surrounded by a small group of people caught the eye of the expert, who later informed the family members that the piece of art could be worth millions.

What made the discovery even more interesting was the true identity of the painting. The family was informed that the piece of art was a long-lost painting named "Christ Mocked" by Cimabue, a prolific Italian painter from the 13th century. Cimabue was born in Florence around 1240 and used to work under the pseudonym of "Cenni di Pepo." Apart from being a prominent art figure, it has been said that he was also the teacher of the celebrated artist Giotto. Only 15 of his paintings are known to exist today, making "Christ Mocked" a rare find.

Representative Image Source: Inauguration of the exhibition "From Cimabue To Morandi" by Genus Bononiae Foundation at Palazzo Fava on February 13, 2015, in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images)

The painting got its name because it is part of an eight-part diptych that shows eight scenes depicting the crucifixion and passion of Christ. Other than "Christ Mocked," only two other pieces from the diptych are accounted for.

The 13th-century masterpiece was sent for auction in 2019 when a London-based dealer, Fabrizio Moretti, acquired it with an offer of €24.2 million ($26.8 million). The expensive bids drew the attention of the French government, which declared this piece of art a "national treasure." This meant that the painting could not leave the country for 30 months. This move gave the Louvre Museum in Paris time to raise funds to purchase the painting from Moretti.

The Louvre Museum got a 13th-century painting called "Christ Mocked" by Cimabue after it was found in a 90-year-old woman's kitchen. The small artwork, now a French "national treasure," went unnoticed for years before experts saw its value.



The owner, in her 90s, didn't know its… pic.twitter.com/XwAXrDjoex — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) December 12, 2023

After the deal, France's cultural ministry said in a statement, "These acquisitions are the result of an exceptional mobilization of the Louvre museum, which allows to preserve in France works coveted by the greatest museums of the world and to make them accessible to all," per Smithsonian Magazine. For art enthusiasts, this historic painting will be up for display in the Louvre Museum from early 2025.