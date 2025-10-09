New report ranks the best and worst states for mental health in America

Many of us are trying to get better. Better at managing our emotions. Better at treating other people with kindness and respect. Better at stewarding our mental health in healthy, effective ways. All of that requires availability, access, a positive environment, and time to address our unique issues. With that in mind, Mental Health America conducted research and released a report ranking all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to identify which have the most mentally healthy citizens and provide the best mental health care resources and access.

Mental Health America is a nonprofit organization focused on promoting mental health and protecting against mental illness across the United States. After analyzing 17 data measures, including surveys, they've published their 2025 report.

Top 10 states for mental health

1. New York

2. Hawaii

3. New Jersey

4. Vermont

5. Iowa

6. Massachusetts

7. Pennsylvania

8. Maine

9. Connecticut

10. Illinois



The Bottom 10 U.S. States for Mental Health

42. Oregon

43. New Mexico

44. Tennessee

45. Arkansas

46. West Virginia

47. Wyoming

48. Idaho

49. Alabama

50. Arizona

51. Nevada

“We must also remember—and we really take this to heart at Mental Health America—that behind every data point here is a real person who deserves access to timely, quality, affordable mental health care,” said Mary Giliberti , interim president and CEO of MHA. “These are not just statistics. They are stories. And through sharing the data, we hope not only to raise awareness of these mental health topics and needs, but to turn that awareness into action.”

How were these mental health rankings determined?

Elements that determined the rankings included surveying the number of people going through mental health struggles in each state, the number of those people who have medical insurance to provide them affordable mental health services, the number of state measures implemented to support better mental health, and other factors. While there is a definite need for mental health services throughout all areas, the most underserved demographics include people living in rural areas and young people.

What can be done if your state is lacking in mental health care services?

As this report shows, not everyone has access to professional mental health services at this time. However, if you live in a state that lacks affordable mental health care programs, licensed professionals reached out to GOOD with tips and recommendations to improve your current mental health until you’re able to find affordable professional care in your area, especially if you have Internet access.

“For those who live without access to mental health care in their community, accessing virtual mental health services can be helpful. Telehealth has expanded access to care for many people in rural areas,” said clinical counselor and therapist Dr. Greg Gomez . “Next, use reputable online resources to help you manage chronic mental health conditions. For example, things like mood tracking can be helpful for those with bipolar and other mood disorders. These apps and programs are available online for free.”

“Phone sessions or text-based therapy can also offer valuable support when in-person care is inaccessible,” said Stephanie Lewis , licensed social worker and clinical director.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t mental health-boosting methods you can access offline.

“It is also beneficial to establish a structured daily routine that includes good sleep hygiene, proper meals, moderate exercise, and practicing mindfulness via journaling or relaxation techniques, which can all help to manage stress and stabilize mood,” Lewis added.

“Reaching out to others is a helpful technique,” said therapist Diane Bagatourian . “There are several self-help groups (AA, Al-Anon, Celebrate Recovery, etc.). In addition to the meeting itself, these programs offer opportunities to meet others, which reduces loneliness and isolation. Also, reaching out lets others know you have needs. You never know what you may hear or what resources you were not aware of until you give this technique a try.”

