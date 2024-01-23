Woman explains why being a stay-at-home mom is a full-time job, sparking discussion

Nowadays, most adults struggle for a balance between taking care of their house, making proper meals for themselves and covering their financial needs and wants. When kids come into the picture, it becomes a little bit more difficult for people, as it's rightly said that it takes an entire village to raise kids. But often, when a mom or dad chooses to stay at home so they can take better care of their families, it is looked down upon in society. People tend to ignore the efforts that go into keeping things running in the house. Everything, from ensuring that the bills are paid, the shelves and fridge are restocked, the meals are cooked and the kids are taken care of takes as much effort as a full-time job, if not more. Gretchen Adler (@gretchy on Instagram) expressed the need for respect and appreciation towards stay-at-home wives and moms.

The influencer shares that being a stay-at-home mom while your husband provides for you is so much like a full-time job. When a husband works and a wife is staying at home and not working, she is actually working, she adds. There is a simple logic behind this: the woman is working at home and the husband is paying for the work by providing for the family. After all, kids need to have a nanny or need to be dropped off at a daycare, which has to be paid for; a housekeeper also has to be paid for. All of their work is also considered important. Then how is a mom doing the same work not working? The influencer concludes by saying that it's work and it's hard work.

Many people across the world echo the sentiment, as they feel they are never respected because they are not contributing to the finances directly. Most women also don't feel appreciated enough, even after working and giving up their whole lives to look after their families. The people in the comment section had a divided opinion. Some believe that being a stay-at-home parent or partner is a full-time job and one of the most thankless ones. While others were of the opinion that they divide the work among themselves as partners and do their full-time jobs as well, that doesn't mean that they are doing two jobs.

One Instagram user, @__scum.of.the.earth__, wrote, "Completely agree, but also, he’s not providing and she’s not taking care of. This language was intentionally made common to make the man seem active and the woman seems passive. If he’s providing financially, then she’s providing domestically and if she’s taking care of the home then he’s taking care of the finances. Both of these roles take a lot of work and effort." Another user, @watsgoodgab, commented, "I agree with you, but I think it’s important to also recognize that being able to be a stay at home and work is a privilege that not all are able to enjoy. I think the invalidation that you’re getting may come from a projection of those who need more than one income to support their family and can’t relate." Nonetheless, we can all agree that sacrificing some or all of your dreams and working with no appreciation is a form of work that deserves respect and acknowledgment.