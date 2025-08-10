Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Exhausted mom posts a letter begging husband for help, then it went viral

I. Need. More. Help.

overwhelmed mothers, parenting help, new parents, mother support, Celeste Yvonne, parenting advice, asking for help, parenting letter, motherhood challenges, postpartum support, marriage communication, co-parenting tips, newborn care, parenting roles, mental load, new mom struggles, parenting balance, family teamwork, viral parenting story, relationship support
Celeste Yvonne wrote a letter to her husband asking for help.
Photo via Celeste Yvonne, used with permission.
By Tod Perry,
Tod Perry
Tod Perry is a freelance writer from Long Beach, California.
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Aug 10, 2025

An open letter by Celeste Yvonne shows overwhelmed mothers how to ask for support.

Taking care of a newborn baby is mentally, physically, and spiritually exhausting. For the first four months (at least!), new parents have to dedicate every part of themselves to caring for this young life.

There's little time for self-care during this chaotic period, let alone a moment to be fully present with a partner.

A blogger who goes by the name Celeste Yvonne is the mother of a toddler and a newborn and wrote a revealing open letter to her husband asking for more help with their children. It's going viral because it paints a very real picture of what it feels like to be a mother who feels stuck doing everything.

It's also important because it gives specific ways for parents to support each other.

co-parenting tips, newborn care, parenting roles, mental load, new mom struggles, parenting balance, family teamwork, viral parenting story, relationship support Canva

“Dear Husband,"

"I. Need. More. Help."

"Last night was hard for you. I asked you to watch the baby so I could go to bed early. The baby was crying. Wailing, really. I could hear him from upstairs and my stomach knotted from the sound, wondering if I should come down there and relieve you or just shut the door so I could get some desperately needed sleep. I chose the latter."

"You came into the room 20 minutes later, with the baby still frantically crying. You placed the baby in the bassinet and gently pushed the bassinet just a few inches closer to my side of the bed, a clear gesture that you were done watching him."

"I wanted to scream at you. I wanted to launch an epic fight that very moment. I had been watching the baby and the toddler all damn day. I was going to be waking up with the baby to feed him all damn night. The least you could do is hold him for a couple of hours in the evening so I can attempt to sleep."

"Just a few hours of precious sleep. Is that too much to ask?"

"I know we both watched our parents fulfill the typical mother-father roles growing up. Both our mothers were the primary caretakers and our fathers were relatively hands off. They were excellent dads, but they weren't expected to spend a significant amount of time changing diapers, feeding, caring, and tending to the kids. Our mothers were the superwomen who maintained the family dynamics. Cooking, cleaning, and raising the children. Any help from dad was welcome, but unexpected."

"I see us falling into these family dynamics more and more each day. My responsibility to feed the family, keep the house clean, and take care of the kids is assumed, even as I return to work. I blame myself for most of it too. I have set the precedent that I can do it. And in truth I want to. No offense, but I'm not sure I want to know what a week's worth of dinner would look like with you in charge."

asking for help, parenting letter, motherhood challenges, postpartum support, marriage communication, co-parenting tips It's easy to let little things go undone. Canva

"I also see my friends and other moms doing it all, and doing it well. I know you see it, too. If they can manage it, and if our mothers did it so well for us, why can't I?"

"I don't know."

"Maybe our friends are playing the part in public and secretly struggling. Maybe our moms suffered in silence for years and now, thirty years later, they simply don't remember how hard it really was. Or maybe, and this is something I berate myself over every single day, I'm just not as qualified for the job as everyone else. And as much as I cringe just thinking it, I'm going to say it: I need more help."

"Part of me feels like a failure for even asking. I mean, you do help. You are an amazing father, and you do a great job with the kids. And besides, this should come easy to me, right? Motherly instincts, no?"

"But I'm human, and I'm running on five hours of sleep and tired as hell. I need you."

"In the morning, I need you to get our toddler ready so I can care for the baby and make everyone's lunches and drink a cup of coffee. And no, getting the toddler ready does not mean plopping him in front of the TV. It means making sure he went potty, giving him some breakfast, seeing if he wants water, and packing his bag for school."

"At night, I need an hour to decompress in bed knowing our toddler is asleep in his room and the baby is in your care. I know it's hard to listen to the baby cry. Believe me, I know. But if I can watch and pacify the baby for the majority of the day, you can do it for an hour or two at night. Please. I need you."

"On weekends, I need more breaks. Times where I can get out of the house by myself and feel like an individual. Even if it's just a walk around the block or a trip to the grocery store. And some days when I've scheduled swim class and play dates, and it seems like I've got it all under control, I need you to offer to lend me a hand. Or suggest I go lay down during the kids' naptime. Or start putting away the dishes without me suggesting it. I need you."

"Lastly, I need to hear you're grateful for all I do. I want to know that you notice the laundry is done and a nice dinner has been prepared. I want to know you appreciate that I breastfeed at all hours and pump when I'm at work when it would be easier for me to formula feed. I hope you notice that I never ask you to stay home from your networking events and sport activities. As the mom, it's assumed I'll be home all the time and always available to care for the kids while you're out and I feed that assumption by, well, being home all the time."

"I know it's not how our parents did it, and I hate even asking. I wish I could do it all and make it look effortless. And I wish I didn't need kudos for doing things most people expect from a mom. But I's waving a white flag and admitting I'm only human. I's telling you how much I need you, and if I keep going at the pace I'se been on, I will break. And that would hurt you, the kids, and our family."

"Because, let's face it: you need me, too.”

After the video went viral, Yvonne filmed another thanking everyone who read it and addressed the biggest question it raised: Did the letter work?

“Yes, absolutely. Communication works — most of the time," Yvonne said with a laugh. “I told [my husband] all the stuff I'm doing on the back end that he had no idea about. And then he told me all the concerns and the stress he's been having as a new father. Things that I had no idea about. It was so eye-opening, and I'm so grateful for it."

This article originally appeared last year.

asking for helpceleste yvonneco-parenting tipsfamily teamworkmarriage communicationmental loadmother supportmotherhood challengesnew mom strugglesnew parentsnewborn careoverwhelmed mothersparenting adviceparenting balanceparenting helpparenting letterparenting rolespostpartum supportrelationship supportviral parenting storypast events

The Latest

brian wilson, paul mccartney, brian wilson tribute, the beatles, the beach boys
Culture

Brian Wilson was profoundly moved when Paul McCartney visited him and played a new Beatles song

toilet paper, digestion, bowel movements, personal hygiene, skin irritations, allergic reactions, wiping
Health

Experts claim we're all wiping our butts the wrong way

life hacks, philosophy, sage wisdom, life experience, seniors, advice, knowledge
Health

7 lessons ‘old people’ talk about that are life hacks for any age

the bee gees, acoustic guitar, johnny carson, tonight show, live music
Culture

The Bee Gees' perfect harmonies and humor charmed Johnny Carson in acoustic performance

More For You

prenup revenge, Reddit relationship stories, in-law conflict, family drama, marriage prenup, financial revenge, breakup stories, marriage and money, family karma

Woman scrolls on her tablet on a private plane

Canva

In-laws demanded a prenup to protect their son’s money—but she was secretly richer

Marriage is supposed to be a partnership, but for one woman, it became a battle for basic respect. From the very start, her in-laws never accepted her, even pushing for a prenup because they assumed she was after their son’s money. What they didn’t know was that she was actually far wealthier than him.

Reddit user u/Potential_Low_8645 shared her story, revealing how years of hostility, exclusion, and disrespect from her husband’s family led her to finally leave—and thanks to the prenup they insisted on, she walked away without losing a dime.

Keep ReadingShow less
airline seat swap, pregnant mom flight request, travel etiquette debate, airplane seat controversy, Mumsnet seat swapping, flying with toddlers, airplane passenger conflicts, viral parenting stories

A woman sits in a first-class seat on an airplane

Canva

Pregnant mom asks passengers to swap for first-class seats—and the internet isn't having it

Flying with a young child isn't always smooth sailing, especially when it comes to seating arrangements. A soon-to-be mother, known online as Deekaytwo, found herself turning to the internet for advice after wondering if it was fair to ask front-row passengers to swap seats so she could sit with her toddler. But the reaction she got online was anything but supportive.

On Mumsnet, she shared the details of her travel situation: “We’ve got row 7A and C seats booked on our upcoming four-hour flight. The middle seat is blocked off, and we always use it for our nearly 2-year-old son after take-off and before landing." She normally books front-row spots for ease, but those were unavailable this time. Now seated farther back, she worried about managing the flight with her young child. “

Keep ReadingShow less
math education, teaching methods, multiplication, addition strategy, classroom controversy, grading fairness, student learning, teacher feedback, math problems, education debate, school grading
Memories of testing like this gets people fired up.
via Imgur

The way a teacher corrected a kid's answer on a quiz has enraged math nerds everywhere.

A simple math problem sparked a massive debate on Reddit, racking up more than 10,000 comments. Or, 2000 + 2000 + 2000 + 2000 + 2000 views.

A student was asked to use the “addition strategy” to solve 5×3. They wrote 5+5+5, which equals 15. Correct, right? Not according to their teacher, who docked points and insisted the answer should be written as 3+3+3+3+3—also 15.

Keep ReadingShow less
menstrual cycle, period products, tampon shopping, pads with wings, father daughter, family humor, parenting story, UK dad
Tia Savva has an invested father.
via Tia Savva/Facebook

A dad was sent to buy pads for his daughter, his text questions show hilarious effort to be a good dad

Sadly, a lot of men go out of their way to avoid learning anything about a woman's period. (That could be why throughout most of the United States — where the majority of lawmakers are men — feminine hygiene products are subject to sales tax.) So we should give some love to the guys who make an effort to learn a bit about the menstrual cycle so they can help their family members when they're in desperate need of feminine hygiene products. Personally, as a guy, the feminine hygiene aisle can be a little intimidating. There are multiple brands, styles of products, scents, and absorbency levels, and they are all color-coded.

What do the colors mean?

Keep ReadingShow less
National Survey of Family Growth, virginity statistics, average first time age, CDC sexual health, U.S. teen sex trends, sexual behavior data, first sexual experience, survey data sex, FlowingData chart, heterosexual sex data, teen virginity rates, sexual activity trends, average age sex, sex survey results, American sex habits, late virginity, first time statistics, sex research USA, virginity rate by age, sexual health trends
More Americans have sex by 18 than don’t.
Photo from Pixabay.

This chart shows how old Americans were when they lost their virginity

The National Survey of Family Growth has recently released data on the ages at which Americans lost their virginity. The figures themselves might not come as a surprise, but when represented graphically, they may cause you to see the occurrence of the life event in a whole new way.

The group administering the survey was overseen by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and was based on 2013–2015 public use data files.

Keep ReadingShow less
Steph Curry sneakers, Riley Morrison letter, gender equality sports, Under Armour Curry shoes, empowering girls sports, women's basketball, Curry shoes girls sizes, athlete advocacy, gender-inclusive products

A young girl's letter to Steph Curry asking about women's shoe sizes

Reddit | Wikicommons

A 9-year-old girl asked Steph Curry why his shoes weren’t in girls’ sizes—his response was perfect

Nine-year-old Riley Morrison from Napa, California is a huge basketball fan. She roots for the Golden State Warriors and her favorite player is four-time NBA champion Steph Curry. Morrison loves to play basketball so she went online to pick up a pair of Curry's Under Armour Curry 5 shoes, but there weren't any available in the girls' section of the site.

But instead of resigning herself to the fact she wouldn't be able to drive the lane in a sweet pair of Curry 5's, she wrote a letter to the man himself. Her father posted the following online:

Keep ReadingShow less
ancient languages, color perception, blue color, color words, language evolution, Homer, The Odyssey, wine dark sea, Himba tribe, Jules Davidoff, Tech Insider, color psychology, language and vision, cultural linguistics, color history, Greek language, color naming, visual perception, color experiment, linguistic relativity

A picture is worth 1,000 words, as long as the right words exist.

Image from YouTube video.

Why ancient civilizations couldn’t see the color blue

Ancient civilizations had no word for the color blue. It was the last color to appear in many languages, including Greek, Chinese, Japanese, and Hebrew. In The Odyssey, Homer describes the “wine-dark” sea. According to one linguist, every culture begins with words for dark and light. The next color described is red, then yellow and green, and finally blue.

Does this mean, as this video by Tech Insider asks, that you really can’t “see something if you don’t have a word for it”?

Keep ReadingShow less
malicious compliance story, student dress code controversy, poliosis hair condition, school dress code backlash, student outsmarts principal, viral Reddit school story, hair color discrimination, natural hair controversy

Students walk down a school hallway

Canva

School punishes girl for ‘unnatural’ hair color. But then she outsmarts them perfectly.

Many schools enforce strict dress codes, but sometimes, those rules backfire spectacularly. When one private Christian high school told a student to dye her hair back to its natural color, they had no idea they were dealing with a genetic condition—or how perfectly she’d comply with their demand.

A natural white streak mistaken for a trend

The student, who had poliosis, was born with a natural white streak in her otherwise dark hair. Though she was teased as a child, her look became trendy as hair streaks—similar to Dua Lipa’s "rogue" hairstyle—gained popularity. But when in-person classes resumed, a teacher immediately reported her for violating the school’s dress code, which banned "unnatural colors" and "extreme hairstyles."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025