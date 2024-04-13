Scientist discovers 'brand new species' after living 100 days underwater in record-breaking feat

Dr. Joseph Dituri, a scientist and former naval officer, recently spent a record 100 days underwater to understand the undiscovered life. During his underwater expedition, the scientist was closely monitored by a team of medical, psychological, and psychosocial experts to study the impact of spending such a long time under the sea on his body. The main goal of the scientist was to discover a medicine to deliver oxygen to the human body under high pressure by helping it grow new blood vessels, as per the LAD Bible. However, in his quest to achieve that, the scientist ended up discovering a "brand new species" that's now being studied by microbiologists.

Image source: Exercise for diver students in hostile environments in Saint-Mandrier-Sur-Mer, France. They are equipped with a DIVEX to operate in chemical products and the nuclear environment. (Photo by Alexis Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The new organism is single-celled. The scientist told The Independent, "We believe [it] is a brand new species to science." He added, "People have dived in this area thousands and thousands of times - it’s been here, we just didn’t look." As per the microbiologist, it is one of the many discoveries the scientist was hoping to make during his time underwater. He was 30 days into his experiment when he discovered the organism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Joseph Dituri (@drdeepsea)

Since then, Dr. Dituri worked on various experiments in his 100 square feet underwater lab set up in a capsule. He's spending his time diving and swimming around to discover new things in the ocean. During his time underwater, the scientist also managed to take a few lessons for school kids from inside the water when he wasn't working. After spending so much time underwater, Dituri shared that he feels wonderful and might lose an inch of his height during his stay due to the pressure exerted on his body, just like astronauts gain 3 inches due to the weightlessness of space.

I lost 3/4in of height while living undersea for 100 days!! At nearly 1.7x pressure, the physical strain literally shrunk me.



The interesting solution? My Zero G flight had the greatest impact on restoring my height. This is due to the tension in a zero gravity environment. pic.twitter.com/ct9ROZjHhc — Joseph Dituri, Ph.D. (@drdeepsea) March 7, 2024

Several tests have been conducted by the scientist to understand the impact of living underwater would have on a person's life and longevity. It was shared that there has been a definite increase in pressure because water exerts 1.6 times more pressure than the normal environment. He expressed, “We know for sure that when you’re exposed to about half the pressure that I am right now, you double the number of circulating stem cells.” He added, “I will have longer telomeres – potentially reversing aging – and I will also gain bone density and muscle when I’m down here.”

Wow, what a journey! On this day exactly one year ago, I commenced my 100-day mission living underwater. Over those 100 days, we spoke to over 5,000 students, made strides towards understanding underwater living, and showcased the power of what #exploringforlife can look like! pic.twitter.com/UQNtK1rdu0 — Joseph Dituri, Ph.D. (@drdeepsea) March 1, 2024

The scientist has also managed to break the previous record of 73 days underwater by staying there for a record 100 days. However, he previously said, “Everyone keeps focussing on the world record but I don’t care about the world record. I just want to live underwater – I’d do it for 200 days if I could afford it." He has a simple reason for that. “This is where we find the next great cure… It’s the coolest science in the world right now.” When he emerged from the water in June last year, the scientist also claimed that living under the water had reverse-aged him by about 10 years.