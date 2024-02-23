Scientists claim ADHD traits may have given hunter-gatherers an unlikely advantage while collect fooding

Over the past few decades, scientists have attempted to study ADHD as a phenomenon to understand how the disorder functions in real life. Some of the main characteristics of this neurological disorder are constant patterns of inattention, hyperactivity and a sense of impulsiveness. Delving deep into this disorder, a recent study has pointed out that ADHD traits were largely beneficial to early hunter-gatherers as they helped them gather more food. This groundbreaking study was led by Led by David Barack who professionally is a philosopher and neuroscientist at the University of Pennsylvania. Giving more insight into this report, the study was conducted with the help of an online berry-picking game to clearly understand the relationship between ADHD traits and foraging strategies, reported The Guardian.

The participants of the online game were tasked with gathering virtual berries within a limited timeframe. The results of the online game were vital to the study as it tried to understand how ADHD was helpful to early humans. The conclusion arrived at on the completion of the online game revealed that ADHD was indeed a major factor. The results clearly showed that individuals with ADHD traits were likely to abandon depleted berry patches more quickly and at the same time harvested more berries compared to those individuals who do not exhibit the disorder. After the results were out, one of the main talking points of this experiment was the fact that certain traits like impulsivity and distractibility played a big role in certain environmental conditions especially those encountered by early hunter-gatherer clans.

On the other hand, the online game designed for the participants was interesting as the researchers designed the game by creating a simulatory environment for the participants, in which the scenario was similar to searching for food in a natural environment. As part of the experiment, participants were presented with bushes containing virtual berries, with diminishing returns from repeated harvest attempts. Additionally, these participants were made to decide whether they would choose a withered berry bush or find new grown berry bushes, making the process as intensive as the one done by the early hunters.

Besides the actual outcome of the experiment, there was a surprising reveal for the scientists after the end of the experiment. It was found that the study did not clinically diagnose participants with ADHD, however, upon testing it was found that nearly half of the participants tested positive for ADHD traits. This certainly indicates that the number might be higher if the general population was taken into consideration.

Lead author of the study David Barack was quick to suggest that these findings will hopefully bring out ADHD as a negative trait. "If [these traits] were truly negative, then you would think that over evolutionary time, they would be selected against," he said. Echoing David's opinion, neuroscientist Arjun Ramakrishnan from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, termed ADHD as "a legacy of the hunter-gatherer world." This latest study will look to shed light on how ADHD has been highly beneficial since the inception of early man. Rather than treating it as a disorder, ADHD deserves to be treated as an integral part of the complex human mind which is devised to undergo evolution with time.