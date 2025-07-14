Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

A major new scientific study says walking exactly 8,250 steps a day greatly boosts your health

"Science says to walk toward the sweet spot."

walking, joint health, stress management, cardiovascular fitness, longevity, healthy aging, wellness

Woman walking with her dog

Image via Canva - Photo by studioroman
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJul 14, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

A study conducted on cardiovascular mortality in US adults found the steps taken on daily walks had major effects upon health and longevity. What was unexpected perhaps is the actual numbers necessary to gain maximum benefits.

We've all heard, walking is good for our health. Maybe you were told 10,000 or even 15,000 steps a day. There are plenty of tech toys and apps to keep us on track, meeting our daily step goals. However, the number of steps they've been marketing is more than actually necessary.

 vitality, independence, quality of life, healthy habits, physical activity, exercise, mobility Couple walks with a dog.Image via Canva - Photo by Monkey Business Images

A study published in BMC Public Health conducted in a joint effort by Yale University School of Medicine and Central South University, found that 8,250 steps was only required to gain over-all longevity and health. A total of 9,700 steps was a perfect amount for heart health. The study wrote, "...mortality risks decreasing substantially at daily step counts below 8,250 and 9,700 steps per day for all-cause and cardiovascular mortality."

Helpful analysis

That's a considerably smaller number than the suggested lore of 10,000 steps. Keeping in mind the distance covered by those 300 steps for the average human equals about a football field.

One very important conclusion from the study follows the 'law of diminishing returns,' meaning by increasing a single factor of production (walking) has incrementally smaller affects on output (health.) That once those needed steps were met, the value in walking further was minimal. The trending upward curve found in taking the steps to make healthy gains flattened out after the 8, 250 footsteps.


 strength training, balance exercise, The Beatles, endurance, resistance training, low-impact exercise Animated version of The Beatles walking. media3.giphy.com  

The sweet spot for your daily walks

It's important to note that the study was very clear daily walking has a massive affect upon our health. In the studies conclusion it stated, "...that even moderate increases in daily steps can substantially reduce mortality risk."

With more sedentary lifestyles due to the advancements of technology, most of us aren't out hunting down our daily nutritional needs, exercise is critical to physical and emotional health. Outside a quick jaunt to the grocery store, it's easy to find ourselves locked in a chair and cubicle staring at a screen all day.

A quick refresher on the why

Plain and simple, if you are minimally active and incorporate any form of exercise, the advantages are monumental. According to The National Institute on Aging, there are 3 basic types of exercise: aerobic (cardio), muscle-strengthening (resistance and strength training), and balance (stability and coordination.) Being active not only delays death, but slows or worse case, manages chronic disease.

Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, who just turned 100 July 12, 2025, credits his longevity to physical activity. He's quoted in Times Entertainment as saying, "You have to remain active, sit down, and just do nothing that is bad for your health."

Final Thoughts

 models, Victoria's Secret, marathon, science, sedentary, aerobic, fitness, guru Woman flexing her bicep. media1.giphy.com  

If you want to live longer and feel better, it's a scientific must. The good news is that any little bit helps. The amount necessary is probably way less than you've been told. You don't have to run a marathon, hike Everest, swim the Atlantic Ocean, or bench press 300 pounds to prove to anyone you're a fit guru.

How about we all start proving to ourselves we care about our lives and want to feel better. That's more than good enough.

daily stepsdiminishing returnsdistance thresholdwalking benefitsscientific evidenceactive lifestylesvitalitywellnesslongevityhealthy agingmobilityexerciseaerobic exercisestrength trainingwalking

The Latest

walking, joint health, stress management, cardiovascular fitness, longevity, healthy aging, wellness
Health

A major new scientific study says walking exactly 8,250 steps a day greatly boosts your health

freddie mercury, queen, cats, pets, rock songs
Culture

Freddie Mercury's cat inspired this playful Queen song that their drummer 'hates'

hearing loss, rare medical conditions, reverse slope hearing loss, audiology, women's health, viral hearing loss, health news
Past Events

Woman wakes up unable to hear men’s voices—doctors stunned by rare condition

boomers, gen z, youth culture, hobbies, analog, teen behaviors, youth subcultures, trends
Culture

10 boomer classic hobbies that are trending with Gen Z and suddenly cooler than ever

More For You

watching tv, comfort tv shows, psychology, nostalgia, television

Why do we revisit shows repeatedly?

Photo credit: Canva

Psychologists reveal why your brain likes watching the same TV show again and again

Picture this scenario: You’ve had “a day.” Maybe work was extra stressful. You could have experienced a break-up. Perhaps you took a certification exam and are anxious about the results. Or you caught a bug and feel sick. In any case, you sit down to relax and watch some TV. There are plenty of new shows you want to see, yet instead you put on Friends again for the 80th time. Sure, it’s a show you like, but why does your brain tell you to watch the same TV show over and over again? Well, there are several psychological reasons behind it.

One of the main reasons you may be rewatching the same shows consistently is due to your cognitive load. When you work throughout the day, you could be bombarded with new things to remember, new tasks ahead of you, and need to think critically throughout it all. Our attention and working memory are finite resources, and watching a new show requires you to pay close attention to learn the characters, follow the plot, and wonder where the story will go next. This is why so many people chose to binge-watch a familiar show during the height of COVID-19 when there was so much change in the usual day-to-day routine. When you've already seen a show or film, there’s no anxiety, stressful anticipation, or suspense during the watch experience because you already know what’s coming next. A familiar show lets your brain relax so you can enjoy watching it and take a mental break.

Keep ReadingShow less
relationship tips, love phrases, acts of service, love psychology, communication

Seven phrases could help cement trust and love with your partner.

Photo credit: Canva

Harvard psychologist says couples saying these 7 phrases daily deepens trust and romance

Relationships can be tough to navigate, but are worthwhile when both sides feel fully heard, connected, comfortable, and loved. However, finding and keeping those feelings can be difficult, even for couples that have withstood the test of time. But one Harvard psychologist has studied and found that there are seven different phrases that truly trusting couples say to one another every day to keep their commitment and love alive.

Dr. Cortney Warren recently shared what these seven phrases are and what they mean. These phrases could help build trust in your relationship. She also offers seven non-verbal ways to indicate trust and love to your partner that we’ll go over. Let’s get started.

Keep ReadingShow less
breakfast, nutrition, mental health, physical health, health tips

The "most important meal of the day" is more important than you may realize.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientific study shows that skipping breakfast can be terrible for your mental health

Growing up, you likely heard from parents, teachers, PSAs on TV, and darn near everywhere that breakfast is “the most important meal of the day.” In spite of that, many of us didn’t take that advice to heart and ended up skipping breakfast regularly due to time constraints or just not feeling hungry in the morning. However, a 2025 study found that skipping breakfast doesn’t just impact your hunger, but could impact your mental health.

Researchers from the Hong Kong Youth Epidemiological Study of Mental Health collected data from 3,154 participants aged 15 to 24 from 2019 through 2022, finding that those who skipped breakfast were more impulsive, anxious, and showed signs of depression more often than the participants who ate something every morning. While there are significant cultural differences of what kinds of foods and how much of them are eaten for breakfast, this study on mental health partners with physical health studies that say that eating something shortly after you wake up each morning is typically better than not having anything to eat at all.

Keep ReadingShow less
stem cells, clinical study, teeth pulp, spinal chord, regrow nerves, spinal injuries, money

Great smile and x-ray of a spinal chord

Image via Canva - Photos by Lifestock and mr.suphachai praserdumrongchai

We used to treat wisdom teeth like trash, now they're being used to regrow spinal nerves

The advancements of science over the past decade are pretty mind blowing. One fascinating area is the study of stem cells. Recent research into extracting the stem cells from the pulp of wisdom teeth is showing results that are extremely promising.

You probably know about the enamel of your tooth. Every toothpaste commercial talks about it. Beneath the enamel, at the center core of every tooth, is a pulp of loosely connected tissues. This paste of biological ingredients holds cells capable of behaving like neurons. Scientists have found this pulp fires off electrical signals that could be used to regrow spinal nerves and help patients to walk again.

Keep ReadingShow less
organ transplant, medical achievement, organ donation, feel good stories, perseverence

After 17 years, a man receives a new pair of hands.

Photo credit: Canva

Swiss man walks into a Philadelphia hospital and walks out with two hand transplants

When Switzerland’s Luka Krizanac was 12-years-old, he had a case of strep throat that turned deadly. As a result of mismanagement in his treatment, the strep throat turned into a life-threatening sepsis infection. In order to survive, he had to have his legs and hands amputated. Now, 17 years later, Krizanac gets to shake hands with the surgeon and Philadelphian hospital staff that gave him a successful double hand transplant.

"I started hoping for this as a child," Krizanac told CBS News. While Krizanac was able to walk as a child thanks to prosthetics, there were no prosthetics available or sophisticated enough to replace his hands. Now, as an adult, Krizanac is elated at his ability to text on his phone and hold a water bottle.

Keep ReadingShow less
hydration, milk, protein, water, health advice, health

A thirsty man in the desert and a cow in a grassy field

Images via Canva

A shocking new scientific study says water isn't actually the best way to hydrate yourself

Are you up to speed on how much water you're supposed to be drinking every day? One study tells us eight glasses a day and the next few say 16. The University of St. Andrews in Scotland conducted their own study and found there's a substitute to do the job of rehydrating the body quicker and more efficiently than just water.

The study focused on different drinks and their affect on the body's rehydration. The results showed that water was not the best choice, and you might be surprised at one of the best alternatives.

Keep ReadingShow less
martial arts, discipline, instructor, documentary, Tribeca Film Festival, social media, teacher, self esteem

Martial arts instructor and student

Image via Canva - Photo by Gerville

Martial arts instructor shows crying student the difference between physical and emotional pain

Martial arts expert and rising social media personality Jason Wilson was teaching another of his regular classes. One of his students started crying and complaining about the physical pain he was experiencing while hitting. Mr. Wilson recognized it was something completely different.

In a short YouTube video, he not only educates the young boy having the intense experience, but he also unites the class with an opportunity to further all of their emotional growth. His firmness and kindness are an incredible mix demonstrating why his videos are quickly growing in notoriety.

Keep ReadingShow less
dinner, health advice, time management, healthy living, eating

What time should you eat dinner?

Photo credit: Canva

Dietitians and health experts say this is the best time to eat your dinner

We eat dinner every day. Sure, breakfast is touted as “the most important meal of the day,” but virtually no one ever skips dinner. Dinner is the meal that evil stepmothers deny children in fairy tales for goodness sake. It’s an important daily staple, but those who want to live a healthy lifestyle often ask not just what to eat for dinner, but when. Even the folks at GQ ponder over this question. Well, the best time to eat dinner might not be a specific time at all.

There are some experts and studies that report the best time to eat dinner is between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. each evening, but that time frame is mostly a broad suggestion aimed at Americans that work a usual nine-to-five job. For instance, the usual dinnertime for people in Spain is past 9:00 P.M. and they’re one of the healthiest nations on Earth. There are also vetted professionals who suggest a different time frame depending on a person’s individual health needs and lifestyle.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025